Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin praised for still ‘bombing up the park’ after 50 games this season

Righ-back Devlin made his 50th appearance for Aberdeen in all competitions this term in the 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has been praised for still having the energy to bomb up and down the pitch after 50 games this season

Right-back Devlin hit the half-century in appearances in the 1-0 Premiership victory over St Johnstone.

Stand-in boss Scott Anderson hailed the continued work-rate and drive of the 30-year-old after reaching the half-tonne in games played.

Devlin performed a key role in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone, which extended the Dons’ unbeaten Premiership run to six games.

Defender Devlin won a penalty against Saints when he was fouled after bursting into the box in the second half.

The spot kick was converted by Bojan Miovski.

Signed last summer following his exit from Livingston, Devlin is one of only two outfield players to feature in 50 games this term.

The other is star striker Miovski, who has netted 25 goals in all competitions this season.

Nicky Devlin (2) of Aberdeen is fouled by St Johnstone Andrew Considine, and referee Chris Graham awards a penalty. Image: Shutterstock.

Anderson said: “That is the most games Nicky has played without a doubt in any season.

“Credit to Nicky that he was still bombing up the park at that stage of the game.

“Nicky is part of the back four and team that got another clean sheet, so he can be really pleased with himself.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin and St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka in action. Image: SNS.

Clean sheets a platform for success

Interim boss Peter Leven was unavailable for the win over St Johnstone having been admitted to hospital on the eve of the match.

The 40-year-old underwent an emergency procedure, which was successful.

Under-18s coach Anderson stepped in to manage the Dons against Saints.

It is hoped Leven will return to training this week in preparation of Sunday’s Premiership trip to Hibs.

Aberdeen have secured four clean sheets in their six-game unbeaten league run.

Interim gaffer Leven has made a previously porous defence granite solid since taking over the first team.

First-team coach Leven is in interim charge until the end of the season.

New manager Jimmy Thelin, 46, is set to begin at Pittodrie on June 3, having agreed a three-year deal to boss the Dons.

There is currently no plan for Thelin to move to Pittodrie early, despite appearing to soften his stance on the date of the switch in a recent interview.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Anderson said: “I’m really pleased with the clean sheet against St Johnstone.

“A clean sheet gives you the platform to go and win games.

“However, that is not just from the back four and the goalkeeper.

“It is the team working together from front to back.

“A clean sheet provides the platform and we have players in there who are always going to create chances.

“We will look to take that form into the last three games of the season.”

Interim boss Leven’s football philosophy

Thelin will bring Elfborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Leven will also be part of Thelin’s backroom staff as assistant first-team coach.

Anderson said: “Since Pete has taken over, he has a clear philosophy of how he wants the game played.

“The players have all bought into that.

“When you look back to the Celtic game (Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss), I think the players took lot out of that even though we didn’t win the fixture.

“The performance was really positive

“Hopefully we can continue in this run of form we are in.”

Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson during the Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Maximum bottom six points target

Under Leven’s guidance, the Dons have eradicated any threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

That danger was very real when Neil Warnock stepped down as interim boss in March after only 33 days.

Aberdeen are now 10 points clear of St Johnstone, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with three games remaining.

Anderson insists the Reds aim to finish the season on a high by winning the remaining three bottom six fixtures.

The Dons travel to Hibs on Sunday, before hosting Livingston (Wednesday, May 15) at home.

Aberdeen call time on the season with an away trip to Ross County (Sunday, May 19).

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Anderson said: “Hopefully Pete is back on the training pitch and organising them for Hibs.

“We want to win nine points out of nine, if we possibly can.”

