‘Possible danger to life’: Flood warnings across north, north-east and islands

Flood warnings are in place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and parts of Argyll as Storm Kathleen batters the southern part of Scotland.

Heavy rain and rising tides will wreak havoc along the coastline and into inland areas warns the Scottish Environmental Protection Area (Sepa).

It has issued both flood alerts and warnings across the north and north-east and islands.

Sepa warned residents across the area to remain vigilant and “remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property”.

So what is it to be like where you are?

A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, and parts of Moray.

The alert is for river and surface water flooding.

Further rain is expected to affect the south of the area during Saturday morning.

There is a risk of flooding from surface water and rivers.

Potential impacts include localised flooding to land and roads, localised disruption to travel and property flooding.

Argyll has an alert in place for coastal, river and surface water flooding.

On Saturday and Sunday, there is a risk of coastal flooding around times of high water. due to a combination of high tides, surges and waves.

Significant impacts are possible including flooding of roads, properties and parts of communities, disruption to travel and infrastructure and possible danger to life due to wave overtopping.

Further rain is forecast to affect the area on Saturday morning.

There is a risk of flooding from surface water and rivers. Potential impacts include localised flooding to land and roads, localised disruption to travel and property flooding.

Caithness and Sutherland have a coastal flood alert in place.

On Sunday there is a risk of coastal flooding around times of high water due to a combination of high tides, surges and waves.

Significant impacts are possible including flooding of roads, properties and parts of communities, disruption to travel and infrastructure and possible danger to life due to wave overtopping.

Spray and wave overtopping and localised flooding of land and roads are also possible on Saturday.

Orkney: An alert is in place until further notice for coastal flooding.

On Sunday there is a risk of coastal flooding around times of high water due to a combination of high tides, surges and waves.

Significant impacts are likely.

Potential impacts include flooding of roads, properties and parts of communities, disruption to travel and infrastructure and possible danger to life due to wave overtopping.

Spray and wave overtopping and localised flooding of land and roads are possible on Saturday.

This flood alert is now in force until further notice

A separate flood warning has been issued for the Churchill Barriers.

Gale force winds also mean that a combination of wave overtopping, spray and debris may result in the closure of the Churchill Barriers.

Skye and Lochaber have a warning in place for coastal, river and surface water flooding.

On Sunday there is a risk of coastal flooding around times of high water. due to a combination of high tides, surges and waves.

Significant impacts are possible including flooding of roads, properties and parts of communities, disruption to travel and infrastructure and possible danger to life due to wave overtopping.

Spray and wave overtopping and localised flooding of land and roads are also possible on Saturday.

Rain is forecast to affect the area on Saturday morning.

There is a risk of flooding from surface water and rivers. Potential impacts include localised flooding to land and roads and localised disruption to travel.

Western Isles: A coastal flooding flood alert has been issued.

On Saturday and Sunday, there is a risk of coastal flooding around times of high water. due to a combination of high tides, surges and waves.

Significant impacts are likely in particular on Sunday.

Potential impacts include flooding of roads, properties and parts of communities, disruption to travel and infrastructure and possible danger to life due to wave overtopping.

Causeways in the Western Isles have flood warnings in place.

Wester Ross has an alert for coastal flooding.

On Sunday there is a risk of coastal flooding around times of high water due to a combination of high tides, surges and waves.

Significant impacts are possible including flooding of roads, properties and parts of communities, disruption to travel and infrastructure and possible danger to life due to wave overtopping.

Spray and wave overtopping and localised flooding of land and roads are also possible on Saturday.