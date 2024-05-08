Port of Cromarty Firth appoints new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Port of Cromarty Firth appoints new chief executive

The recruitment process for the replacement of outgoing Bob Buskie has taken six months.

By Alex Banks
The new Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive, Alex Campbell. Image: Morrison Media
The new Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive, Alex Campbell. Image: Morrison Media

Port of Cromarty Firth has appointed a new chief executive after a six month recruitment process.

Alex Campbell has taken on the role at the Invergordon based trust port.

He is the successor of Bob Buskie, who retired following a decade at the helm.

Mr Campbell joins from his previous role as Aberdeen environmental and geospatial consultancy APEM managing director.

‘Exciting times’ for Invergordon port

Mr Campbell has extensive experience in the renewables, oil and gas, marine and environmental sectors.

His experience includes an eight-year spell at engineering firm Atkins as oil and gas managing director.

Mr Campbell said: “The Port of Cromarty Firth is a leading trust port and a powerhouse of the Highland economy. I am honoured to have been chosen to lead the organisation.

Port of Cromarty Firth.
Port of Cromarty Firth is expecting to welcome a record-breaking number of visitors in 2024. Image: Port of Cromarty Firth.

“These are exciting times for the port and the Highlands as we look towards the full establishment of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and the area becoming a key hub for the development of the offshore wind industry.”

Mr Campbell said he is also looking forward to working the port’s team to “maximise the long-term benefits of these unprecedented opportunities in offshore renewables”.

Meanwhile, he wants the port to continue to “support and develop” services in industries such as cruise and oil and gas.

Port of Cromarty Firth is expecting to see a record-breaking number of cruise ship passengers this year and is on track to see more than 230,000.

New Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive has ability to lead it forward, says chair

Chair Hugh Mitchell believes Mr Cambpell brings the experience, leadership and enthusiasm “needed to lead the port forward”.

He said: “Alex joins at a most exciting time as we seek to progress the port’s ambition to be the major marshalling and integration port for offshore wind.

“We are delighted to welcome him following a recruitment process which attracted a number of very high calibre candidates.”

Mr Mitchell has also expressed his gratitude to Mr Buskie, who announced his decision to retire in October.

Port of Cromarty Firth CEO Bob Buskie.
Former Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Bob Buskie.

Mr Buskie was appointed by the harbour board in 2013, succeeding Captain Ken Gray.

Brought up at Dornoch and Golspie, he previously worked as head of business development with Sparrows Group, as well as a career that spanned roles with RBG, Stratos Global and Omnisems.

Mr Mitchell said: “Bob’s tenure saw the port’s turnover, staff and land capacity double and culminated in Inverness and the Cromarty Firth winning Green Freeport status.

“We wish him all the very best in his retirement.”

More from Business

TSB is closing 36 branches and cutting 250 jobs (Aaron Chown/PA)
TSB to shut 36 bank branches and cut 250 jobs amid digital shift
The window for filing self-assessment returns for the 2023-24 tax year is April 6 2024 to January 31 2025 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nearly 300,000 self-assessment returns filed in first week of new tax year
Direct Line’s motor insurance costs have risen by 35% year-on-year (PA)
Direct Line sheds motor cover customers after price hikes
Grocery retailers have been found to display incorrect pricing (Alamy/PA)
Some grocery retailers displaying inaccurate pricing, watchdog finds
Banco Sabadell owns TSB (Aaron Chown/PA)
TSB Bank owner Sabadell says potential buyer refuses to raise offer
A child using a laptop computer (PA)
Online safety rules don’t go far enough, bereaved parents say
Brian Barbour has launched Storage Den in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen University graduate launches city's first keyless self-storage business
Yorkshire Building Society has re-named some savings accounts to make them more ‘customer friendly’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Yorkshire Building Society gives savings accounts ‘customer friendly’ names
The livestock judging will take place on Monday August 5.
Judges announced for this year's Turriff Show
Bud Light and Stella Artois maker AB InBev saw sales grow over the latest quarter (Alamy/PA)
AB InBev sales grow but Bud Light boycott continues to drag on US arm

Conversation