Port of Cromarty Firth appoints new chief executive

Port of Cromarty Firth has appointed a new chief executive after a six month recruitment process.

Alex Campbell has taken on the role at the Invergordon based trust port.

He is the successor of Bob Buskie, who retired following a decade at the helm.

Mr Campbell joins from his previous role as Aberdeen environmental and geospatial consultancy APEM managing director.

‘Exciting times’ for Invergordon port

Mr Campbell has extensive experience in the renewables, oil and gas, marine and environmental sectors.

His experience includes an eight-year spell at engineering firm Atkins as oil and gas managing director.

Mr Campbell said: “The Port of Cromarty Firth is a leading trust port and a powerhouse of the Highland economy. I am honoured to have been chosen to lead the organisation.

“These are exciting times for the port and the Highlands as we look towards the full establishment of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and the area becoming a key hub for the development of the offshore wind industry.”

Mr Campbell said he is also looking forward to working the port’s team to “maximise the long-term benefits of these unprecedented opportunities in offshore renewables”.

Meanwhile, he wants the port to continue to “support and develop” services in industries such as cruise and oil and gas.

Port of Cromarty Firth is expecting to see a record-breaking number of cruise ship passengers this year and is on track to see more than 230,000.

New Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive has ability to lead it forward, says chair

Chair Hugh Mitchell believes Mr Cambpell brings the experience, leadership and enthusiasm “needed to lead the port forward”.

He said: “Alex joins at a most exciting time as we seek to progress the port’s ambition to be the major marshalling and integration port for offshore wind.

“We are delighted to welcome him following a recruitment process which attracted a number of very high calibre candidates.”

Mr Mitchell has also expressed his gratitude to Mr Buskie, who announced his decision to retire in October.

Mr Buskie was appointed by the harbour board in 2013, succeeding Captain Ken Gray.

Brought up at Dornoch and Golspie, he previously worked as head of business development with Sparrows Group, as well as a career that spanned roles with RBG, Stratos Global and Omnisems.

Mr Mitchell said: “Bob’s tenure saw the port’s turnover, staff and land capacity double and culminated in Inverness and the Cromarty Firth winning Green Freeport status.

“We wish him all the very best in his retirement.”