A look back at James Watt’s turbulent 17 years at the helm of BrewDog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

A look back at James Watt’s turbulent 17 years at the helm of BrewDog

The north-east brewer's co-founder has announced he is stepping down from the role of chief executive.

James Watt with a case of Hello My Name is Vladimir, BrewDog's beer mocking Russian laws on gay "propaganda".
Over but not out. James Watt with a case of Hello My Name is Vladimir, BrewDog's beer mocking Russian laws on gay "propaganda". Image: Universal News And Sport (Scotland)
By Keith Findlay

It’s been more than 17 years since I interviewed James Watt and Martin Dickie to find out all about their fast-growing enterprise, BrewDog, at Kessock Industrial Estate in Fraserburgh.

The two bright young beer-makers told me they’d invested their life savings in getting the business up and running.

And they had ambitious plans for it.

They told me they were negotiating a deal with Sainsbury’s and would soon start on a “hard-sell” for its cask beers in hotels and pubs.

Phenonemal growth

BrewDog has enjoyed phenomenal growth since then.

The business decamped to Ellon in 2013 and much beer has flowed from its ever-expanding array of huge mash tuns in the Aberdeenshire town.

The firm’s brews and bars can now be found all over the world.

Just over a year ago I was walking along the main drag in Las Vegas when I saw the neon lights of one of the company’s newest watering holes slap bang in the middle.

BrewDog in Las Vegas.
BrewDog in Las Vegas. Image: BrewDog

But the extraordinary growth journey has been peppered with many controversies.

Some of these spring to mind as I look back on Mr Watt’s time at the helm.

He’s announced on social media that he’s stepping down as chief executive, but will stay on as as “captain and co-founder”.

He plans to spend more time with his family friends, having been in a relationship with reality TV star Georgia Toffolo since last year.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo on holiday together. I
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo on holiday together. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram

On his LinkedIn post announcing the change, Mr Watt said: “When I look back on the last 17 years (119 dog years) my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude.

“Gratitude to have been able to build the world’s leading craft beer brand, from scratch.

“Gratitude to have been able to work with such amazing people all over our business, including our fantastic community.

“I am eternally thankful for all the brilliant beers, all the standout batches of Jack Hammer and all the wild adventures we have been on as a team.”

Mr Watt, 44 this month, is handing the reins to chief operating officer James Arrow, who would be hard-pushed to grab as many headlines as his predecessor has achieved.

BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie, left, and James Watt.
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie, left, and James Watt outside the firm’s Ellon HQ. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

BrewDog’s other co-founder, Martin Dickie, has mostly kept out of the limelight over the past 17 years.

But Mr Watt and the business in general have frequently been in the spotlight.

Much of the company’s early success was down to its knack of garnering publicity for its potent brews and controversial beer names.

As a new kid on the block among beer-makers, its seemingly deliberate efforts to shock were a winning strategy.

‘Aggressive’ marketing

It came under fire from the Portman Group, the industry body set up to monitor the promotion and advertising of alcohol, which accused the company of “aggressive” marketing and claimed some of its beers may even encourage antisocial behaviour.

BrewDog marked its first anniversary by launching of one of the world’s most
expensive beers.

Despite their £40 price tag, bottles of the super-strength, whisky-infused Paradox 1968 Islay Cask brew were quickly snapped up by connoisseurs all over the world.

Paradox 1968 Islay Cask whisky-infused beer.
Paradox 1968 Islay Cask whisky-infused beer.

The company faced criticism after launching Tokyo – the UK’s strongest beer, with a 18.2% alcohol content.

And there was more controversy when it gave one of its brews, Speedball, the same name as a heroin-cocaine cocktail that claimed the lives of actors John Belushi and River Phoenix.

The beer was removed from shop shelves around the UK “to protect the public” after Portman’s independent complaints panel said the marketing promoted illegal drugs.

TV stardom

BrewDog’s co-founders enjoyed early TV stardom by appearing in the BBC series Oz and James’s Big Beer Adventure, featuring Top Gear’s James May and wine guru Oz Clarke.

Mr Watt – a former fisherman – later took part in a new TV series, The Last Millionaire.

It pitched him against some of the finest business minds in the UK.

They were stripped of mobiles, laptops, business contacts and cash, and given a small amount of start-up capital to create a successful money-making business in Turkey.

Business awards galore

Despite their firm’s “bad publicity” and long-running spat with Portman, Mr Watt and Mr Dickie racked up business awards galore.

Meanwhile, their business continued to prosper and grow.

In 2010 a controversial beer costing £500 a bottle and packaged inside dead animals sparked fury.

The End of History, which at 55% alcohol was said to be the world’s strongest beer, was packaged in stuffed roadkill including squirrels, stoats and a hare.

A run of 12 330ml bottles sold out within four hours of them going on sale.

The End of History
The End of History infuriated animal rights groups. Image: David Branfield /BrewDog/PA Wire

BrewDog said the animals had all died of natural causes but an angry animal welfare rights group branded the firm “perverse” and “grotesque” for its latest marketing ploy.

In 2014 came “the world’s first protest beer”.

The “Hello My Name is Vladimir” drink from BrewDog mocked Russian president Vladimir Putin’s anti-gay legislation ahead of the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Half of the profits from the sale of the beer were donated directly to charities that represent oppressed minorities around the world.

My Name Is Vladimir, opportunistically launched in the run-up to the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.
Hello My Name Is Vladimir, opportunistically launched in the run-up to the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.

BrewDog also sent a case of the limited edition beer to President Putin.

As well as claiming the beer was “not for gays”, the label carried a garish image of Putin wearing eye shadow and lipstick and said the beer “may contain traces of sarcasm”.

Another labelling gimmick in the midst of Covid saw BrewDog take aim at Boris Johnson advisor Dominic Cummings after his infamous lockdown-breaking exploits.

The firm’s Barnard Castle Eye Test IPA was a not to Mr Cumming’s well-publicised trip to County Durham.

Dominic Cummings, who took a trip to Barnard Castle during a Covid lockdown.
Dominic Cummings, who took a trip to Barnard Castle during a Covid lockdown. Image: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the business continued to prosper and grow.

Of course, rapid expansion comes at a price.

Rather than turn to venture capitalists, BrewDog has raised cash through “Equity for Punks” crowdfunding offers giving subscribers a stake and beer-based perks in exchange for their money.

Ellon-based brewer’s workplace culture comes under microscope

BrewDog has faced a storm of criticism in recent years following widely publicised allegations of bullying, sexism and a “culture of fear” prevailing within its workforce.

Hundreds of former BrewDog staff signed a damning open letter saying the company was “toxic” to work for.

Mr Watt’s own behaviour was at the heart of some of the claims.

A BBC documentary, The Truth About Brewdog, looked into the brand’s work culture.

At the time, Mr Watt hit out about “false rumours and misinformation” and apologised to anyone he had made feel uncomfortable.

All that glitters is not gold

The firm was later rapped by advertising watchdogs over a competition in which customers won beer cans wrongly billed as being made of “solid gold”.

And one of its Instagram posts was banned for making misleading claims over an alcoholic drink.

BrewDog shut its pub on Marischal Street, Peterhead
BrewDog shut its pub on Marischal Street, Peterhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In August 2022 the company shut six of its pubs, including sites in Aberdeen and Inverness, blaming rising costs and the energy crisis.

Mr Watt said the decision was taken because there was “no prospect of any help from a clueless government”.

And in his “captain’s update” in that year’s BrewDog annual report, he said being named as one of the Sunday Times’ best places to work was a “massive moment”.

Ex-girlfriend Emili Ziem.
Ex-girlfriend Emili Ziem. Image: Instagram

Also in 2022, Mr Watt was awarded £600,000 after he was scammed out of thousands of pounds by an ex-girlfriend who was secretly behind an online trolling campaign.

He said later he was “overwhelmed by the support” following the court ruling in his favour.

And he described the “considerable distress and anxiety” he suffered when he was conned out of £100,000.

Read more: James Watt takes new girlfriend Georgia Toffolo to BrewDog HQ in Ellon after couple ‘hit it off’ on blind date

Read more: BrewDog no longer the young upstart as it seeks to break into world’s five biggest beer brands

Emili Ziem was ordered to repay him the money, plus £500,000 in expenses after Lord Brailsford ruled in Mr Watt’s favour at Edinburgh’s Court of Session.

But a subsequent private prosecution brought by Mr Watt ended with Ms Ziem being acquitted of criminal charges. Lawyers for Mr Watt offered no evidence.

More from Business

The FTSE has risen to record highs this year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 hits another record closing high with BoE rate decision in focus
The Bank of England is set to keep interest rates unchanged for longer (Yui Mok/PA)
Too early for Bank to cut interest rates on Thursday, economists predict
The FCA said it was not expecting the ‘stern reaction’ to its plans (FCA/PA)
FCA defends ‘name and shame’ proposals after backlash from City and Government
The deadline for Single Application Forms (SAF) is midnight on May 15.
Deadline: Farmers urged to 'crack on' with SAF forms as May 15 looms
John Wood Group provides engineering services for oil and gas infrastructure, among other businesses (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
John Wood Group rebuffs takeover offer from Dubai-based rival Sidara
Wood employee
Wood rejects £1.42 billion takeover proposal from Middle East
The original device has been described as a ‘cultural icon’ (Nokia/PA)
Nokia 3210 relaunched to mark handset’s 25th anniversary
Bosses were giving evidence following sharp rises in energy bills in recent years (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)
Energy bosses call for ‘progressive social tariff’ on bills amid price hikes
Former Don David Winnie has key new role at law firm Gilson Gray
TSB is closing 36 branches and cutting 250 jobs (Aaron Chown/PA)
TSB to shut 36 bank branches and cut 250 jobs amid digital shift

Conversation