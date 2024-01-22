Georgia Toffolo opens up on ‘amazing’ relationship with BrewDog’s James Watt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Georgia Toffolo opens up on ‘amazing’ relationship with BrewDog’s James Watt

The Made in Chelsea star has given an insight into her relationship with the north east businessman.

By Shanay Taylor
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo enjoy a Christmas together in Aberdeen.
Georgia Toffolo opens up about her relationship on Instagram. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

Georgia Toffolo has opened up about her ‘amazing’ relationship with BrewDog’s James Watt.

The former Made in Chelsea star – known as Toff to fans – candidly spoke about her blossoming relationship on Instagram, sharing how she has become almost inseparable from her new man after spending everyday together for the past month.

The pair starting seeing each other last summer after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

She has been spotted at the Ellon Brewdog HQ numerous times, aswell as visiting beauty spots across the north east.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo share a sweet post while out walking.
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo were on a walk in Aberdeenshire. Image: James Watt/ Georgia Toffolo.

‘I prefer it when we’re together’

After spending the Christmas period together, the couple had not left each other’s sides for over a month.

Speaking to her 1.7million followers, she revealed that she “misses him” and how she “prefers it” when they are together.

This has been “a bit of a readjustment” for the reality tv star, as she said: “I prefer it when we are together. We have so much fun and I miss him.”

The happy couple pictured together. Image: James Watt Instagram.

Due to work purposes, the couple have been forced to try out long distance, as James is needed for work here in Scotland and Georgia has had to stay in London.

Although, it won’t be for long as the two lovebirds are due to reunite on Friday, which Georgia reveals with a huge smile on her face.

The pair will be reunited on Friday. Image: James Watt Instagram.

She said: “It’s not the end of the world, we’re going to be back together on Friday.”

Before she dived into her talking about her hair routine, she finished talking about her new relationship by saying: “I think it’s really a beautiful thing we live quite harmoniously together.”

 

