Georgia Toffolo opens up on ‘amazing’ relationship with BrewDog’s James Watt

Georgia Toffolo has opened up about her ‘amazing’ relationship with BrewDog’s James Watt.

The former Made in Chelsea star – known as Toff to fans – candidly spoke about her blossoming relationship on Instagram, sharing how she has become almost inseparable from her new man after spending everyday together for the past month.

The pair starting seeing each other last summer after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

She has been spotted at the Ellon Brewdog HQ numerous times, aswell as visiting beauty spots across the north east.

‘I prefer it when we’re together’

After spending the Christmas period together, the couple had not left each other’s sides for over a month.

Speaking to her 1.7million followers, she revealed that she “misses him” and how she “prefers it” when they are together.

This has been “a bit of a readjustment” for the reality tv star, as she said: “I prefer it when we are together. We have so much fun and I miss him.”

Due to work purposes, the couple have been forced to try out long distance, as James is needed for work here in Scotland and Georgia has had to stay in London.

Although, it won’t be for long as the two lovebirds are due to reunite on Friday, which Georgia reveals with a huge smile on her face.

She said: “It’s not the end of the world, we’re going to be back together on Friday.”

Before she dived into her talking about her hair routine, she finished talking about her new relationship by saying: “I think it’s really a beautiful thing we live quite harmoniously together.”