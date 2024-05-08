Georgia Toffolo ‘proud’ of boyfriend James Watt as he steps down as Brewdog boss

Georgia Toffolo has said she is “proud” of her boyfriend James Watt after he announced he was stepping down as Brewdog boss.

The former Made in Chelsea star took to social media to tell her 1.8 million followers: “I’m more proud of you today than I have ever been.”

On Wednesday, Watt announced he was handing the reins of the company he co-founded over to chief operating officer, James Arrow, after 17 years.

He plans to remain with the group as a non-executive on the board.

After he shared the news on LinkedIn, Toff posted: “I was reading James’ letter to his team and he wrote ‘For almost two decades, pretty much every second of my waking existence has been focused on this amazing business’ truer words have never been spoken.

“I’ve been lucky to have met many extraordinary people, but no one like you before. Your dedication and work ethic are beyond my comprehension and it isn’t a fluke that you’ve created the most epic thing.

“Thankfully, we both know that 99% of our future date nights will still be at a BrewDog bar, precisely how we like it. Too much change at once is never good.”

Toff shares photo from Brewdog HQ

Toff paired the post with a photo of the couple taken at Brewdog HQ in Ellon on New Year’s Eve.

She added: “This isn’t my favourite photo of me (those are the best, though), but it perfectly sums you up as the forever Captain of the BrewDog ship. It was 8 pm on New Year’s Eve.

“You’d been working most of Christmas and all day when I drove into BrewDog H.Q. to remind you that we had friends and family arriving soon for a celebration downstairs at DogTap.

“I’m so happy I documented this special moment, as you were in your happy place doing what you’re so good at—building one of the best brands in the world.”

The reality TV star often shares snippets of her relationship and the couple’s trips to Aberdeenshire online.

She has also recommended a number of local businesses to her followers, including The Coffee Apothecary, Kenzie’s Cakes and Ythan Bakery.