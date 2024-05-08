Cammy Harper: Cup final mentality needed from relegation-battling Caley Thistle in play-off semi-final return against Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Cammy Harper: Cup final mentality needed from relegation-battling Caley Thistle in play-off semi-final return against Montrose

Inverness will host Montrose in the Championship play-off semi second leg, after a goalless first leg on Tuesday, to keep their survival bid alive.

By Paul Chalk
Cammy Harper in action for Caley Thistle against Airdrie, Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper in action for Caley Thistle against Airdrie, Image: SNS.

Cammy Harper says Caley Thistle must treat their play-off semi-final second leg at home to Montrose like a cup final as they fight to remain in the Championship.

The left-sided full-back/midfielder helped the Highlanders stave off a determined display from their League One hosts in Tuesday’s 0-0 first leg draw at Links Park.  

Inverness’ hopes of progress to the final, against Hamilton or Alloa Athletic, who shared four goals on Tuesday, now comes down to Saturday’s clash at the Caledonian Stadium.

Defeat will send ICT down to the third tier for the first time since they won promotion as runners-up to Livingston 25 years ago.

Harper calls for a swift start in return leg

Harper, who 12 months ago was preparing for a Scottish Cup final against Celtic, hopes ninth-placed Championship finishers Caley Thistle can fly out the traps and avoid an upset against Montrose.

He said: “We’re the Championship team. Everyone says we’re the heavy favourites, but we know from playing in promotion play-off games, anything can happen.

“We need to switch on and be ready for Saturday.

“Saturday’s game is massive for us – it’s like a cup final because it’s a one-off game and it’s level-pegging.

“We’re at home on our bigger pitch, and Montrose are part-time and we’re full-time, so you would say this game suits us better.

“We must go into the game fully at it, because we were not at it on Tuesday.

“We need to be right at the mark from the get-go on Saturday.”

Cammy Harper with Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson during the warm-up at Montrose on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

Inverness looking forward to playing back on grass after clean sheet positive

Like his manager Duncan Ferguson, 22-year-old Harper felt the synthetic surface of Links Park didn’t help Inverness’ passing game on Tuesday.

He said: “We were not at the races on Tuesday, and everyone could see that.

“I don’t know if that was due to the plastic pitch, which we haven’t played on since late January (at Raith Rovers).

“That was Montrose’s home ground and they’re obviously used to it.

“All in all, a draw is probably a good result to bring back to Inverness.

“We’ll be playing on grass again, it’s a bigger pitch – which will probably suit us – and we should be able to create a lot more chances on Saturday.

“I thought we were poor in the final third on Tuesday. We know that.

“We’re realists and we understand that we didn’t play well.

“Sometimes when you don’t play well, you just have to ensure you don’t lose the game, and we defended our box pretty well, considering what Montrose were throwing at us.”

Samson Lawal came closest to scoring for Inverness at Montrose with this shot striking the crossbar. Image: SNS.

Harper was satisfied to have left the Angus town, having kept Stewart Petrie’s promotion-chasers at bay.

He added: “The last couple of goals we conceded have been second phases from set-plays. Those have been really sloppy goals to be losing, and it has ended up killing us.

“Taking a clean sheet from Montrose was, therefore, a positive, but we didn’t play well and sometimes you must realise it’s not your day, but it’s over two legs, so it’s a slight positive to have the second game at home.”

Harper upbeat about Caley Thistle’s chances

The Caley Jags only won four home league matches all season, but two of those came recently against Arbroath and Morton.

Harper is hopeful they carry that on by getting the better of Montrose to reach the next week’s two-legged final.

He said: “Even in the 1-0 defeat to Raith, that was one of our most impressive performances of the season.

“We created so many chances that night. We were unlucky due to a worldie of a game from their goalie (Kevin Dabrowski).

“We have been better at home lately – and hopefully it stays that way.”

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Ross Parker/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson relieved as Caley Thistle's relegation play-off at Montrose ends level
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay ahead of the play-offs tie with Montrose.
Billy Mckay: 'It would mean everything' to keep Caley Thistle in Championship
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson demands relegation-battling Caley Thistle handle Montrose play-offs tie favourites tag
Kane Hester, who has scored 14 goals for Montrose this season alongside ex-ICT winger Matheus Machado. Image: SNS
Kane Hester backs Montrose to be tough play-off semi-final hosts for Caley Thistle
Sean McAllister celebrates after sealing Caley Thistle's 3-1 win over Morton on Friday. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must take confidence from form shown heading into play-offs
Cammy Kerr is confident Caley Thistle can win through the Championship play-offs. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr out to prove Caley Thistle are Championship class
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle paid the price for poor home form
Morgan Boyes volleys Inverness ahead against Morton. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS.
Duncan Ferguson reflects on Caley Thistle's fine margin dip into play-offs
Caley Jags defender Remi Savage in action against Arbrath. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Remi Savage eyes maximum effort for survival bid
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson says there has been no play-off talk ahead of Caley Thistle's crucial…

Conversation