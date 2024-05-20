Traders back Union Street campaign – but business leaders say it’s not enough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Traders back Union Street campaign – but business leaders say it’s not enough

Three weeks on from the closure of central Union Street, traders want to reassure customers that their doors are still "well and truly" open.

By Denny Andonova
Union Street traders pose at the top of the high street with "city centre open for business" posters.
Union Street business owners have backed a campaign to show their doors are still open to customers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Union Street traders – including McDonald’s, Jamieson and Carry and Aberdeen Vinyl Records – are joining forces to send an “open for business” message during major roadworks.

The central stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street was closed off three weeks ago as work to transform the Granite Mile begins.

Council leaders said this would be the “biggest redevelopment” of the city centre in 200 years, with millions ploughed into the revamp.

The street will be resurfaced, while pavements will be widened to create a “plaza entrance” for the new food and drink market, which is now also under construction.

The Granite Mile has been sealed off for a spell. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A segregated bike lane will also be created along the full length of the Granite Mile.

However, there have been fears that the months-long disruption could put off customers amid already dwindling numbers.

Just two weeks after the Union Street closure, damning figures revealed footfall had dropped by at least half a million since the introduction of controversial bus gates.

A new visualisation of Union Street central in Aberdeen. Work on the revamp will begin at the end of April. Image: Aberdeen City Council
A new visualisation of how Union Street central could look like after the revamp. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Traders have banded together to send a clear message they are still “well and truly” open while the regeneration project is under way…

However, local business leaders have raised concerns that the marketing campaign may not be enough.

‘Union Street shops are unique – come and visit us’

McDonald’s, Jamieson and Carry and the street’s Cancer Research UK store are just some of the businesses backing the council’s campaign.

Gift Wrap owner Angie Smith will be hoping that tourists are still encouraged to pop in over the summer months.

She said: “It’s important that people know the city centre and Union Street is open for business, and that everybody is welcome.”

Angela and Bob Smith outside their gift and tourist shop on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bob Smith, who used to run Aberdeen Vinyl Records in the now-demolished Aberdeen Market before moving to Union Street, is another supporter.

He said: “Shops have and are bringing in lots of stock which is unique to the city, so there are lots of reasons to come to Union Street.”

Trinity Centre’s commercial manager Colin Thomson and centre manager Kebby Bruce are all for the “open for business” campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Trinity Centre manager, Kenny Bruce, added: “There is something for everybody in central Union Street, and businesses are here and ready to welcome people to the area.”

Calls for better marketing plan amid decline in footfall

However, leaders of Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce think more should be done to mitigate the works’ impact on footfall.

In a letter seen by The P&J, they accuse council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill of failing to properly communicate the changes happening in the city centre.

And they argue that this has resulted in businesses “suffering” at the hands of the recent interventions – including the closure of Union Street, bus gates and the imminent LEZ.

A bus passing through the Union Street bus gate in Aberdeen city centre in February.
The city centre bus gates were introduced in August last year. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Russell Borthwick and Adrian Watson, chief executives for the Chamber and Aberdeen Inspired respectively, have now called for a clearer plan of action and timeline.

While the leaders stressed they are “fully supportive” of the projects, they said urgent measures should be taken to reverse the “alarming” decline in footfall.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: AGCC

‘A press release and a few social media graphics simply will not cut it’

They wrote: “We need to understand what the marketing plan is, as well as the messaging, how it will be communicated, for how long, and how the success of it will be measured.

“To be clear, our shared view is that a press release and a few social media graphics simply will not cut it – and we cannot afford to get this wrong.

“On behalf of the local business community, we want to work with you to reverse this decline and would welcome the chance to sit down together to discuss a way forward.”

Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Labour leader M. Tauqeer Malik said the recent figures are “extremely worrying” and once again called for Union Street to be pedestrianised.

He added: “The SNP administration should be pushing forward with full pedestrianisation of central Union Street, rather than tinkering around the edges.”

Read more about the multi-million-pound revamp of Union Street:

Conversation