Traders back Union Street campaign – but business leaders say it’s not enough

Union Street traders – including McDonald’s, Jamieson and Carry and Aberdeen Vinyl Records – are joining forces to send an “open for business” message during major roadworks.

The central stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street was closed off three weeks ago as work to transform the Granite Mile begins.

Council leaders said this would be the “biggest redevelopment” of the city centre in 200 years, with millions ploughed into the revamp.

The street will be resurfaced, while pavements will be widened to create a “plaza entrance” for the new food and drink market, which is now also under construction.

A segregated bike lane will also be created along the full length of the Granite Mile.

However, there have been fears that the months-long disruption could put off customers amid already dwindling numbers.

Just two weeks after the Union Street closure, damning figures revealed footfall had dropped by at least half a million since the introduction of controversial bus gates.

Traders have banded together to send a clear message they are still “well and truly” open while the regeneration project is under way…

However, local business leaders have raised concerns that the marketing campaign may not be enough.

‘Union Street shops are unique – come and visit us’

McDonald’s, Jamieson and Carry and the street’s Cancer Research UK store are just some of the businesses backing the council’s campaign.

Gift Wrap owner Angie Smith will be hoping that tourists are still encouraged to pop in over the summer months.

She said: “It’s important that people know the city centre and Union Street is open for business, and that everybody is welcome.”

Bob Smith, who used to run Aberdeen Vinyl Records in the now-demolished Aberdeen Market before moving to Union Street, is another supporter.

He said: “Shops have and are bringing in lots of stock which is unique to the city, so there are lots of reasons to come to Union Street.”

Trinity Centre manager, Kenny Bruce, added: “There is something for everybody in central Union Street, and businesses are here and ready to welcome people to the area.”

Calls for better marketing plan amid decline in footfall

However, leaders of Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce think more should be done to mitigate the works’ impact on footfall.

In a letter seen by The P&J, they accuse council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill of failing to properly communicate the changes happening in the city centre.

And they argue that this has resulted in businesses “suffering” at the hands of the recent interventions – including the closure of Union Street, bus gates and the imminent LEZ.

Russell Borthwick and Adrian Watson, chief executives for the Chamber and Aberdeen Inspired respectively, have now called for a clearer plan of action and timeline.

While the leaders stressed they are “fully supportive” of the projects, they said urgent measures should be taken to reverse the “alarming” decline in footfall.

‘A press release and a few social media graphics simply will not cut it’

They wrote: “We need to understand what the marketing plan is, as well as the messaging, how it will be communicated, for how long, and how the success of it will be measured.

“To be clear, our shared view is that a press release and a few social media graphics simply will not cut it – and we cannot afford to get this wrong.

“On behalf of the local business community, we want to work with you to reverse this decline and would welcome the chance to sit down together to discuss a way forward.”

Aberdeen Labour leader M. Tauqeer Malik said the recent figures are “extremely worrying” and once again called for Union Street to be pedestrianised.

He added: “The SNP administration should be pushing forward with full pedestrianisation of central Union Street, rather than tinkering around the edges.”

