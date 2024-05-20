Elgin man warned he faces lengthy jail term if he fails to behave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin man warned he faces lengthy jail term if he fails to behave

Aiden Stuart, 23, appeared from custody at Elgin Sheriff Court to apply for bail after admitting numerous breaches of his conditions.

By Joanne Warnock
Aiden Stuart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court Picture.

An Elgin man has been warned he faces a lengthy jail term if he fails to stick to his bail conditions.

Stuart had previously admitted assaulting his ex-partner in 2022 – and then contacting her several times despite a non-harassment order being put in place.

Assault on his mother

More recently, in April this year, he admitted assaulting his mother at her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin.

The charge states Stuart pushed past her, forcing his way into the house, where he then pushed and pulled her and struck her on her body with his elbow.

Stuart also stole money from his mother and contacted her despite being under bail orders not to do so.

Stuart’s defence agent Stephen Carty said his client’s recent spell on remand had turned him into a “different man”.

He added: “These four weeks have been beneficial to him. He is seeking bail to his grandmother’s address where he is welcome to go back.”

Spiralling behaviour

Mr Carty said Stuart’s behaviour had “spiralled” and the custody had “hit him hard”, but explained it meant he had been taking his medication properly which had a “dramatic effect”.

“I have never seen him present so well,” Mr Carty said. “I appreciate he has not done much to earn trust from this court.

“My request is that the court gives him a chance.”

Sheriff David Harvie referred to two failed Community Payback Orders, but agreed that Stuart “looked significantly better”.

Hefty pile of offences

Holding Stuart’s hefty pile of charge sheets, Sheriff Harvie said: “You have stacked all this up.

“If you fail to engage you will be getting a long while in custody – especially considering the incident with your mother.

“There is a faint glimmer of hope here. It is entirely up to you what you do in the next few weeks.

“If you do not engage, then all this [holding up papers] will still be waiting for you and there will be no alternative but for a lengthy period in custody.”

Stuart, bailed to Glen Moray Drive, Elgin, was ordered to appear for a review next month.

 

