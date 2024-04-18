Grand detour: Cyclists told ‘avoid Union Street central’ and face Schoolhill’s rogue drivers

Cyclists will soon face an 18-month detour among “zooming” cars, running the gauntlet through a blocked off Aberdeen city centre road.

The central 300 metres of Union Street will close on April 29 to allow multi-million-pound roadworks to begin.

And during the construction, cyclists are being encouraged away from the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch.

Instead they’re being asked to use parallel Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate – despite police concern about the number of motorists breaking the law there.

The stretch between Boots and Marichal Square has been closed off to general traffic, but drivers still stream through to the bemusement of pedestrians and cyclists.

During the closure of Union Street central, construction of the new £40m Aberdeen market will get back under way too.

For months, the semi-demolished former BHS frontage has stuck out out like the Granite Mile’s “rotten tooth”.

Delivery, emergency and taxi access to the closed-off central Union Street strip will be maintained throughout the closure, which is expected to last until at least December 2025.

A single eastbound lane will be open at all times – which cyclists could use, but are being urged not to.

Cyclists urged to avoid Union Street central unless they have ‘something to do there’

It’s all in aid of a bike-friendly redesign of Aberdeen’s main street.

A segregated cycle lane will be installed, with the rest of the central Union Street revamp, in three 100-metre chunks.

But it will not be open for use until the full stretch has been completed, including the reduction of the carriageway down to two lanes.

And in the meantime, SNP council co-leader Christian Allard has warned cyclists they would be best off going around the building site.

“And I want to encourage cyclists particularly to avoid Union Street Central while the works around carried out,” he told The P&J.

“I will be using Guild Street and Schoolhill myself.

“There is a possibility for the bikes to use one-way system, that will include delivery drivers [from the Union Street central restaurants].

“But cyclists like me would be better to avoid Union Street central if we have nothing to do there.”

But the alternatives put forward by the Torry and Ferryhill councillor leave room for improvement.

‘No pain, no gain’: Union Street central work will bring disruption

Recognising the disruption, Lib Dem co-leader Ian Yuill told The P&J the Union Street central work would have to be a case of “no pain, no gain” for citizens.

Both he and Mr Allard are keen to emphasise efforts to keep the Granite Mile “open for business” during the roadworks.

The closure will divert many more buses through the bus priority route on Guild Street.

It is understood routes will mostly return to what was on offer during the full closure of Union Street central during the Covid pandemic.

That will also put more traffic on Market Street, Bridge Street, Union Terrace and Schoolhill.

On top on the increased traffic, The P&J has highlighted persistent rule-breaking in the Schoolhill/Upperkirkgate pedestrian and cycle zone.

If diverting from Union Street, many more cyclists will be asked to use the Back Wynd and Flourmill Lane route.

Westbound there is a painted cycle lane, while bikes are in among the time-limited, loading-only motor traffic permitted on one-way easterly road.

Pedestrians continue to cross between the Bon Accord and St Nicholas shopping centres, as bikes and cars weave past.

Yuill watched motorists ‘shoot through’ Schoolhill/Upperkirkgate pedestrian and bike zone

Despite signs and large planters marking the restricted zone, cars and vans still stream through.

The Press and Journal recorded the street for eight hours on April 4. More than 100 vehicles entered the area.

Liberal Democrat council co-leader Ian Yuill said The P&J article was “a good read”.

He added: “Enforcement of Schoolhill is something we have been talking about, internally.

“I was there on Monday night with my daughter and we watched folk shoot through, at some speed, the bit they shouldn’t be shooting through at any speed.

“So we have been discussing it.

“Enforcement is a matter for police and they obviously have very finite resources sadly, and lots of demands on their time.”

Challenged by The Press and Journal on whether there should be greater police enforcement on Schoolhill, Mr Yuill added: “I would hope everyone would obey the law.”

‘That’s not worked so far…’

The P&J questioned that aspiration, as reporters from other media outlets chuckled at the probe.

“That’s not worked so far…” our reporter assessed.

Co-leader Allard, who has recently been out on patrol with officers, praised their work in Aberdeen.

“To be fair the police are very present in the city centre,” he mitigated.

Police local area commander Chief Inspector Andy Scott told us: “We are aware of concerns that motorists are failing to adhere to traffic restrictions in the Schoolhill/Upperkirkgate area.

“Officers will continue to proactively target the city centre, carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to address the concerns raised.

“And we will continue to work with the local authority to improve road safety in the area.”

He highlighted enforcement powers available to officers who observe motorists contravening the signs and restrictions in Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate.

Penalties such could include fixed fines or drivers being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Officers also have discretionary powers to educate drivers,” Ch Insp Scott said.

