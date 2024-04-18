Grand detour: Cyclists told ‘avoid Union Street central’ and face Schoolhill’s rogue drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Grand detour: Cyclists told ‘avoid Union Street central’ and face Schoolhill’s rogue drivers

The multi-million-pound redesign of Union Street central will begin at the end of April.

By Alastair Gossip
Cyclists are being encouraged to travel on Schoolhill while Union Street centrals works are carried out. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cyclists are being encouraged to travel on Schoolhill while Union Street centrals works are carried out. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Cyclists will soon face an 18-month detour among “zooming” cars, running the gauntlet through a blocked off Aberdeen city centre road.

The central 300 metres of Union Street will close on April 29 to allow multi-million-pound roadworks to begin.

And during the construction, cyclists are being encouraged away from the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch.

Instead they’re being asked to use parallel Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate – despite police concern about the number of motorists breaking the law there.

It didn't take long cycling on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate before our reporter was met with a car "zooming" by. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It didn’t take long cycling on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate on Wednesday afternoon before our reporter was met with a car “zooming” by. It travelled right along the closed-off street without stopping. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The stretch between Boots and Marichal Square has been closed off to general traffic, but drivers still stream through to the bemusement of pedestrians and cyclists.

During the closure of Union Street central, construction of the new £40m Aberdeen market will get back under way too.

For months, the semi-demolished former BHS frontage has stuck out out like the Granite Mile’s “rotten tooth”.

Union Street central's closure on April 29 was the front page splash for The P&J on April 17.
Union Street central’s closure on April 29 was the front page splash for The P&J on April 17.

Delivery, emergency and taxi access to the closed-off central Union Street strip will be maintained throughout the closure, which is expected to last until at least December 2025.

A single eastbound lane will be open at all times – which cyclists could use, but are being urged not to.

Cyclists urged to avoid Union Street central unless they have ‘something to do there’

It’s all in aid of a bike-friendly redesign of Aberdeen’s main street.

A segregated cycle lane will be installed, with the rest of the central Union Street revamp, in three 100-metre chunks.

But it will not be open for use until the full stretch has been completed, including the reduction of the carriageway down to two lanes.

This artistic impression of Union Street central shows now the space will be used by buses and bikes once the £20m work is completed. Image: Aberdeen City Council
This artistic impression of Union Street central shows now the space will be used by buses and bikes once the £20m work is completed. Image: Aberdeen City Council
A cyclist zips through on the westbound bike lane in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A cyclist zips through on the westbound bike lane in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And in the meantime, SNP council co-leader Christian Allard has warned cyclists they would be best off going around the building site.

“And I want to encourage cyclists particularly to avoid Union Street Central while the works around carried out,” he told The P&J.

“I will be using Guild Street and Schoolhill myself.

“There is a possibility for the bikes to use one-way system, that will include delivery drivers [from the Union Street central restaurants].

“But cyclists like me would be better to avoid Union Street central if we have nothing to do there.”

But the alternatives put forward by the Torry and Ferryhill councillor leave room for improvement.

‘No pain, no gain’: Union Street central work will bring disruption

Recognising the disruption, Lib Dem co-leader Ian Yuill told The P&J the Union Street central work would have to be a case of “no pain, no gain” for citizens.

Both he and Mr Allard are keen to emphasise efforts to keep the Granite Mile “open for business” during the roadworks.

Council co-leader Christian Allard next to the night-time Union Street central tax rank, which will close during construction works. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Council co-leader Christian Allard next to the night-time Union Street central tax rank, which will close during construction works. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The closure will divert many more buses through the bus priority route on Guild Street.

It is understood routes will mostly return to what was on offer during the full closure of Union Street central during the Covid pandemic.

That will also put more traffic on Market Street, Bridge Street, Union Terrace and Schoolhill.

On top on the increased traffic, The P&J has highlighted persistent rule-breaking in the Schoolhill/Upperkirkgate pedestrian and cycle zone.

Cyclists are being asked to use Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate instead of Union Street central during the construction work. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cyclists are being asked to use Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate instead of Union Street central during the construction work. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

If diverting from Union Street, many more cyclists will be asked to use the Back Wynd and Flourmill Lane route.

Westbound there is a painted cycle lane, while bikes are in among the time-limited, loading-only motor traffic permitted on one-way easterly road.

Pedestrians continue to cross between the Bon Accord and St Nicholas shopping centres, as bikes and cars weave past.

Yuill watched motorists ‘shoot through’ Schoolhill/Upperkirkgate pedestrian and bike zone

Despite signs and large planters marking the restricted zone, cars and vans still stream through.

The Press and Journal recorded the street for eight hours on April 4.  More than 100 vehicles entered the area.

A new visualisation of Union Street central in Aberdeen. Work on the revamp will begin at the end of April. Image: Aberdeen City Council
A new visualisation of Union Street central in Aberdeen. Work on the revamp will begin at the end of April. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Liberal Democrat council co-leader Ian Yuill said The P&J article was “a good read”.

He added: “Enforcement of Schoolhill is something we have been talking about, internally.

“I was there on Monday night with my daughter and we watched folk shoot through, at some speed, the bit they shouldn’t be shooting through at any speed.

“So we have been discussing it.

“Enforcement is a matter for police and they obviously have very finite resources sadly, and lots of demands on their time.”

Challenged by The Press and Journal on whether there should be greater police enforcement on Schoolhill, Mr Yuill added: “I would hope everyone would obey the law.”

‘That’s not worked so far…’

The P&J questioned that aspiration, as reporters from other media outlets chuckled at the probe.

“That’s not worked so far…” our reporter assessed.

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Christian Allard (left) and Ian Yuill on central Union Street- which will close to buses later this month. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Christian Allard (left) and Ian Yuill on central Union Street- which will close to buses later this month. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Co-leader Allard, who has recently been out on patrol with officers, praised their work in Aberdeen.

“To be fair the police are very present in the city centre,” he mitigated.

Police local area commander Chief Inspector Andy Scott told us: “We are aware of concerns that motorists are failing to adhere to traffic restrictions in the Schoolhill/Upperkirkgate area.

“Officers will continue to proactively target the city centre, carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to address the concerns raised.

“And we will continue to work with the local authority to improve road safety in the area.”

Cyclists are being urged to make use of the Upperkirkgate and Schoolhill bike lane in the shared space with pedestrians, when work on Union Street central starts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He highlighted enforcement powers available to officers who observe motorists contravening the signs and restrictions in Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate.

Penalties such could include fixed fines or drivers being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Officers also have discretionary powers to educate drivers,” Ch Insp Scott said.

Read more: 
The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen deals aid Scottish commercial property market recovery
There's a new tenant in the Meridian building on Union Row in Aberdeen.
New home for FRP's Aberdeen business rescue team
Nicola Prescott selected as a finalist for Miss GB Edinburgh. Image: Nicola Prescott.
'I never thought I was good enough - now I'm in the running to…
Readers have shared their memories of the Aberdeen Shell HQ.
Shell workers look back on 'Temple of Doom' Aberdeen HQ as demolition begins
Christopher Lindsay admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman over a nearly five year period. Image: Facebook.
Man told family member he would 'probably' kill ex-partner
Homeowners Craig and Maria outside Casa Barra near Inverurie.
A glimpse inside three stunning north-east houses up for Scotland's Home of the Year
The attack happened in the alley next to The Snuggery. Image: Google
Thug knocked man unconscious and stamped on head after he hugged girlfriend in Aberdeen…
Steven Chalmers and Calvin Gallon appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.
Banff thug handed two more months in jail after admitting 'testosterone-fuelled stupidity'
Police are working at the scene in Tillydrone.
Woman dies and another woman arrested after police called to Tillydrone flat
Balmoral Comtec sales director Gary Yeoman.
Aberdeen firm's multi-million Rosebank deal means 50 new jobs

Conversation