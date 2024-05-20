What HAS been happening on Union Street since council closure weeks ago?

Three weeks ago today, Aberdeen’s Union Street was sealed off amid grand claims that the biggest city centre upgrade in 200 years was getting under way.

The closure was accompanied by new designs showing a bright new future for the beleaguered Granite Mile, and reminders that businesses would be open during an estimated 20 months of upheaval.

There seemed to be plenty to be getting on with.

And so many expected the sound of pneumatic drills crunching into concrete to swiftly fill the air as workmen paved the way for the overhaul.

Instead, residents have been left confused by a deserted Union Street without any heavy machinery, hi-viz vests or hard hats in sight.

What is going on with Union Street revamp?

On social media, many are asking the question: “Why did you close the road if you’re not going to do anything?”

Now, project leaders are seeking to clear the air a bit.

While it might not be as noticeable as a bulldozer smashing the former BHS frontage to bits (that will come in time), they insist there has been activity.

And this is all part of the plan, a plan which will ultimately see pavements widened and new cycle lanes added in a bid to welcome more people into the centre.

What has happened prior to start of Union Street roadworks?

To start with, these “pre-construction” works have involved engineers checking the storm drains on Union Street for depths, connection points and water run-offs.

Some of these drains are as old as the Granite Mile itself, dating back two centuries.

Surveys have also been carried out on buildings along the central section.

Noise studies have been commissioned to establish a “baseline” before the start of the work, in order to comply with rules on volume.

Utilities and surface levels have also been checked.

It’s only after all these early works have been carried out that hoardings will be erected around the first 100m section and the roadworks will ramp up.

But there is more to it than just that…

And there’s another reason for the “soft start” to Union Street roadworks.

This will allow delivery drivers, taxis and cyclists to get used to the changes, rather than blundering into the closed zone while project personnel are there.

Project leaders say the settling in period is “essential” for the safety of the workforce once the main works really start.

Do you think the work will make a difference to the city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

Activity IS taking place despite ‘no visual impact’

A council spokeswoman said: “There has been a ‘soft start’ to works on Union Street Central to allow delivery drivers, taxis, and cyclists to get used to the new access arrangements.

“There is some activity taking place, which do not involve cutting through the road surface at present, so there is no visual impact on the area.

“People are reminded pedestrian access will continue to the shops, services and businesses.”

Read more: