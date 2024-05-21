ABP plant set to process 1,700 to 1,750 cattle per week at £24.5m Perth abattoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

ABP plant set to process 1,700 to 1,750 cattle per week at £24.5m Perth abattoir

The company works with 2,200 Scottish farming businesses.

By Ewan Pate
Front row, from left, Colin Duffy, ABP operations director, George Burgess, director of agriculture and rural economy, Sarah Millar, chief executive of QMS, Jim Fairlie, agriculture minister. Top row, from left, John Burton, ABP finance director, Bob Carnell, managing director of ABP’s UK d, and Frank Ross, general manager at ABP Perth.
Front row, from left, Colin Duffy, ABP operations director, George Burgess, director of agriculture and rural economy, Sarah Millar, chief executive of QMS, Jim Fairlie, agriculture minister. Top row, from left, John Burton, ABP finance director, Bob Carnell, managing director of ABP’s UK d, and Frank Ross, general manager at ABP Perth.

Friday was an encouraging one for Scotland’s beef farmers with one of the country’s major processors unveiling the results of a £24.5m investment in plant and buildings.

The ABP plant at Inveralmond on the outskirts of Perth is now on target to process 1,700 to 1,750 cattle every week at its expanded abattoir and packing hall.

After officially opening the new plant Scottish Government farming minister Jim Fairlie gave his personal pledge that there would be nothing done on his watch which would see cattle numbers forced downwards.

Cattle numbers won’t be forced downwards says agricultural minister

“There has been bad press around the role of cattle in terms of carbon emissions but I can tell you that the government is absolutely committed to making sure farming continues,” he said.

“Red meat production is very important, and the beef sector is the real powerhouse. If there is any move to cut cattle numbers, I can tell you they will be looking for a new farming minister.”

The Inveralmond investment incudes a significant extension to the existing building, an upgrade of the refrigeration system, expansion and upgrading of the boning hall and new changing rooms and canteens for the staff.

‘If there is any move to cut cattle numbers, I can tell you they will be looking for a new minister’

Bob Carnell, chief executive of ABP UK said: “The investment has resulted in the creation of eighty new roles here in Perth. ABP now employs 836 people across our three sites in Scotland.”

Agricultural Minister Jim Fairlie and ABP Perth general manager Frank Ross.

Almost exactly a year ago ABP, already a significant player in the Scottish red meat market took over the former Scotbeef plants at Bridge of Allan and Queenslie in Glasgow.

The company now claims to work with 2,200 Scottish farming businesses.

“Today’s investment is about looking to the future. It is the start of the next chapter for ABP in Scotlan,” added Mr Carnell.

ABP employs 836 people in Scotland

“It was supported by the Scottish Government’s Food Processing Marketing and Cooperation Grant Scheme ( FPMCGS) and I am glad to welcome Scottish Government representatives here today.”

The grant aid for the Perth project amounts to a not insignificant £1.37 million.

The FPMCGS is however not available for new projects at the moment. Asked if the scheme was likely to be revived and if so when, Mr Fairlie admitted it was unlikely to be soon.

“We (Scottish Government) have suffered from a £1.3bn cut to our capital budget and this put enormous pressure on out finances,” said Mr Fairlie.

Grant aid of £1.37m from Scottish Government

“By law we have to balance out books and that is not easy with inflationary pressures and the effects of the Truss government. We are doing everything we can but wage rises are needed and we have to make sure there are no strikes.”

Mr Carnell also introduced the ABP Prism 2030 project which involves 353 farms across the UK including 24 in Scotland.

In collaboration with Harper Adams University and the Andersons Centre the project takes a whole farm approach to improve carbon performance, better use of pasture and improved livestock health.

ABP operates across 19 sites in the UK, Ireland and Europe and employs 13,000 people in the UK.

The ABP plant in Perth was acquired in 1997.

More from Farming

The classes of North Country Cheviots always attract a bumper crowd at the show.
Black Isle Show reveals its livestock judges
Fraser Chapman pictured with ANM Group director Alan Hutcheon, left and ANM's head of livestock John Angus, right.
Trainee auctioneer Fraser wins accolade at NE Scotland Food and Drink Awards
Luing cattle judge Euan Ferguson (left) presents the champions trophy to Rory Cameron of Monzie, Blair Atholl. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Breeding cattle attract large crowd at Dingwall Mart
The annual event attracted a crowd from all over Scotland and the north of England. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A busy day at Dingwall Mart in pictures
Murdo Davidson, aged 4, collects the trophy for best bullock on the hoof. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The RNAS Spring Show trophy presentation in pictures
The trial begins in 39 stores this week. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire.
Morrisons to sell NZ lamb on its shelves because it's 'cheaper to sell and…
Country comes to down at the farming summit in London. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA.
PM launches UK Food Security Index at Farm to Fork Summit
Elgin Teuchter from the Milne family stood overall champion and sold for 8,000gns.
Elgin herd achieves Charolais championship in Carlisle
The overall champion sold for the top price of 25,000gns to Coul Farm Partnership at Laggan.
British Blue bulls sell to the Highlands and Morayshire for 25k and 16k
Graeme MacRae and his daughter Issy with some of their Luing cattle ahead of the sale in Dingwall. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Luing cattle tick all the boxes for Graeme MacRae