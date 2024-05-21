ABP plant set to process 1,700 to 1,750 cattle per week at £24.5m Perth abattoir

Friday was an encouraging one for Scotland’s beef farmers with one of the country’s major processors unveiling the results of a £24.5m investment in plant and buildings.

The ABP plant at Inveralmond on the outskirts of Perth is now on target to process 1,700 to 1,750 cattle every week at its expanded abattoir and packing hall.

After officially opening the new plant Scottish Government farming minister Jim Fairlie gave his personal pledge that there would be nothing done on his watch which would see cattle numbers forced downwards.

“There has been bad press around the role of cattle in terms of carbon emissions but I can tell you that the government is absolutely committed to making sure farming continues,” he said.

“Red meat production is very important, and the beef sector is the real powerhouse. If there is any move to cut cattle numbers, I can tell you they will be looking for a new farming minister.”

The Inveralmond investment incudes a significant extension to the existing building, an upgrade of the refrigeration system, expansion and upgrading of the boning hall and new changing rooms and canteens for the staff.

Bob Carnell, chief executive of ABP UK said: “The investment has resulted in the creation of eighty new roles here in Perth. ABP now employs 836 people across our three sites in Scotland.”

Almost exactly a year ago ABP, already a significant player in the Scottish red meat market took over the former Scotbeef plants at Bridge of Allan and Queenslie in Glasgow.

The company now claims to work with 2,200 Scottish farming businesses.

“Today’s investment is about looking to the future. It is the start of the next chapter for ABP in Scotlan,” added Mr Carnell.

“It was supported by the Scottish Government’s Food Processing Marketing and Cooperation Grant Scheme ( FPMCGS) and I am glad to welcome Scottish Government representatives here today.”

The grant aid for the Perth project amounts to a not insignificant £1.37 million.

The FPMCGS is however not available for new projects at the moment. Asked if the scheme was likely to be revived and if so when, Mr Fairlie admitted it was unlikely to be soon.

“We (Scottish Government) have suffered from a £1.3bn cut to our capital budget and this put enormous pressure on out finances,” said Mr Fairlie.

“By law we have to balance out books and that is not easy with inflationary pressures and the effects of the Truss government. We are doing everything we can but wage rises are needed and we have to make sure there are no strikes.”

Mr Carnell also introduced the ABP Prism 2030 project which involves 353 farms across the UK including 24 in Scotland.

In collaboration with Harper Adams University and the Andersons Centre the project takes a whole farm approach to improve carbon performance, better use of pasture and improved livestock health.

ABP operates across 19 sites in the UK, Ireland and Europe and employs 13,000 people in the UK.

The ABP plant in Perth was acquired in 1997.