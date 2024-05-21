‘I’ve been on top of the world’: Aberdeen mum tells of gruelling Mount Everest climb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ve been on top of the world’: Aberdeen mum tells of gruelling Mount Everest climb

Personal trainer Lee Donald reached the summit of the world's highest mountain last week - despite being afraid of heights.

By Shanay Taylor
Lee Donald at the top of Mount Everest. Image: Lee Donald.
Lee Donald at the top of Mount Everest. Image: Lee Donald.

Aberdeen mum and personal trainer Lee Donald reached the summit of Mount Everest last week.

It’s an incredible achievement in itself – but even more so when you learn she is afraid of heights.

Lee became the seventh woman from Scotland and second from the Granite City to scale the famous 8,848.86-metre Himalayan peak.

The personal trainer made it home to her family last Friday after the experience of being both physically and mentally “on top of the world”.

A few days on, the 42-year-old sat down with Original 106 to share her experience of climbing the world’s highest mountain.

Lee Donald scaled to new heights. Image: Lee Donald

‘Standing on that summit was incredible’

Speaking to Claire and Pete on the breakfast show this morning, she said: “Without a doubt, it was the hardest thing that I have ever done, but so worthwhile.

“Standing on that summit was incredible.”

When asked about her adventure, she admitted that it felt quite “soul destroying” at times.

“It was a gradual build up. It took us two weeks to get to Everest base camp which was an adventure in itself,” she explained.

Lee Donald documented her journey climbing Mount Everest. Image: Lee Donald.

Before reaching the summit, Lee endured a two week trek into Everest Base Camp, which led to rotations of climbing up and down Everest, acclimatizing to the lower levels of oxygen.

However, Lee only managed to do one rotation as she became quite poorly.

It was the toughest thing she has ever done. Image: Lee Donald.

She explained: “The safest and best way to acclimatize was to go up through the camps and back down again.

“Unfortunately I got quite poorly and missed my second rotation, so it meant my chances of reaching the summit plummeted massively and my risk of high altitude sickness went up massively.

“But I just had to take that chance.”

‘We had to pass a dead body on route’

As the journey was physically enduring, Lee was asked how she kept mentally strong.

To which she said: “By not thinking of the negatives and focusing on what you’re doing.”

She also explained how her group sadly passed a dead body on the route – a sobering reminder of the gruelling task they had signed up for.

The mum-of-two admitted that she also has a fear of heights, which kicked in once she reached the top.

“The sun had just come up and it was the most terrifying part in it for me as I’m afraid of heights,” she revealed.

Lee has raised more than £6,000 for charity

She described the experience as being “very emotional” and nothing like she anticipated it to be.

Adding: “You have to hook yourself on so you’re not blown off the summit. I was covered in snow and just about able to hold onto flags.

“I got the pictures and got the memories, so I’m absolutely buzzing.”

Lee Donald with her two children and another woman.
Miss Donald is a mum to two children. Image: Lee Donald.

While completing her journey, she raised money for north-east cancer charity Friends of Anchor, plus awareness of mental health issues.

So far she has raised more than £6,000 for the local charity, with donations still welcome.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by clicking the link here.

Lee also thanked everyone for their continued support.

She said: “I experienced some pretty dark/hard times whilst away but reading all your messages most definitely lifted my spirits and helped me through.

“Am genuinely blown away.”

