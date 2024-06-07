Bucksburn council tenant furious as ‘monstrosity’ scaffolding to fix leaking roof left up for 17 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bucksburn council tenant furious as ‘monstrosity’ scaffolding to fix leaking roof left up for 17 weeks

The structure was placed outside Michael Leslie's Aberdeen home at the start of February.

By Sophie Farquharson
The scaffolding outside Michael Leslie's Bucksburn council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
An Aberdeen council tenant has accused the local authority of wasting money on “monstrosity” scaffolding left outside of his house for 17 weeks.

Michael Leslie, 41, who lives in Bucksburn is concerned about the amount of money it had cost for the scaffolding to sit unused outside his property.

The structure was assembled at the beginning of February, at the front and back of the semi-detached house in Westwood Place, to fix some loose tiles.

A loose tile on Michael Leslie’s council house. Image supplied by Michael Leslie

Mr Leslie had been having problems with his roof and leaking gutters that were causing his windows to rot.

Council ‘wasting money’ on unused scaffolding

After speaking to a scaffolder, the tenant became worried when he discovered the average cost of hiring the equipment per week.

He reckons the local authority is pouring much-needed money down the drain by hiring it out for such a prolonged period of time.

Mr Leslie understands it could cost in the region of £800-£1,200 per week.

Over 17 weeks, this could amount to around £17,000.

AbScaff hired the structure out to the council some four months ago, and charge weekly for it. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This comes at a time when the council’s housing budget is being stretched by the Raac crisis in Torry – with the cash to rehome those hundreds coming from this account.

It means upgrades planned at various other properties are being delayed until next year.

The angry resident said: “What’s more concerning for me is the cost for the scaffolding to be up – I could have had a whole new roof.

“With this council right now it seems like an open cheque book. They’re just wasting money.

“I would like to know how much this has cost the taxpayer.”

What does the council have to say?

The ongoing repairs had also “upset neighbours” as their properties had been damaged in the process.

The past four months of disruption has had an impact on Mr Leslie’s home life and he said he was not given any warning when the workers would appear.

When the scaffolding was first assembled, a hole was drilled into the side of the house which “burst” some of the brickwork.

Mr Leslie says his neighbour’s property was damaged and still needs to be painted. Image supplied by Michael Leslie

This became an additional repair that Mr Leslie had to report back to the council.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council told The Press and Journal that the roof repair work was completed on May 28.

They also told us that the scaffolding would be removed before the end of the week.

However, Mr Leslie claims the job still isn’t finished as painting needs to be done.

In response, the local authority spokeswoman said: “There is a job in place to paint the soffit to match the existing.

“We will look at the tile and, if required, this will be repaired.”

