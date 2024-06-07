We tried 5 items at Heavenly Desserts on Union Street – were our sweet cravings satisfied?

There’s no question as to what’s on offer at Heavenly Desserts.

Established in 2008, the business has been leading the way in dessert dining for 15 years now, operating more than 50 locations in the UK.

In August 2023, the chain’s fourth branch in Scotland – on Aberdeen’s Union Street – started welcoming customers. I remember sweet treat lovers going into a frenzy.

I’m ashamed to admit that despite P&J colleague Andy Morton and I both having a sweet tooth, it wasn’t until earlier this week that we finally tried out some items from the Heavenly Desserts menu for ourselves.

Straight away, we were in awe at the modern, elegant and stylish décor.

But when it comes to the food, did we experience a slice (well, several slices) of heaven at the dessert restaurant?

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Heavenly Desserts on Union Street, and our ratings for each…

Item 1: Iced rose and lychee martini

The longer you spend browsing the menu at Heavenly Desserts, the harder it’ll be to whittle down what you fancy. There’s a lot to soak in, and everything sounds equally as tempting.

On the drinks front, one of the staff’s recommendations was the iced rose and lychee martini (£5.25).

It definitely looked the part. Had Andy not told me that it wasn’t a cocktail, I would have thought it was one.

Fragrant (similar to that of Parma Violet sweets) and silky-smooth, the ingredients include rose syrup, lychee puree and fresh milk shaken with ice. There was a hint of lavender coming through, as well.

I feared it would prove heavy due to its milkshake-like consistency, but it wasn’t at all. The drink was surprisingly light with a nice level of sweetness.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Item 2: I’ll Have What She’s Having

The next item on the agenda was the ‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’ waffle. Fittingly named as I’d be saying the same thing if my pal ordered this dish at the restaurant.

Priced at £9.85, the portion is definitely on the larger side, so you get bang for your buck. I’d say it’s the perfect sharer.

Our waffle was crispy on the outside yet soft on the inside, and topped with a generous helping of fresh sliced strawberries, Belgian milk chocolate and strawberry syrup.

A scoop of creamy stracciatella gelato accompanied.

The waffle, which was buttery to taste, and gelato weren’t overly sweet, which we appreciated given there was plenty of chocolate in the mix.

The strawberries added a slightly tart and refreshing element.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Item 3: Macaron milk cake

Milk cake is never something I order off a menu – purely because (from past experience) I’ve found they can be on the claggy and stodgy side.

Well, I can finally say I’ve tried a stellar one, the macaron milk cake (£9.75) from Heavenly Desserts.

The dish is part of the business’ new summer menu and comprises vanilla milk cake topped with a raspberry macaron, summer berries, white chocolate shavings, and vanilla milk syrup.

Despite being coated and soaked in lashings of vanilla milk syrup, the cake slice was still light and fluffy with little denseness.

The picturesque dish was sweet but not too sweet. As Goldilocks would say, it was just right.

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Item 4: Dark chocolate and pistachio croffle

The team explained that their croffles – a hybrid of a croissant and waffle – are among the most ordered menu items at Heavenly Desserts.

Well, Andy and I took their word for it.

A £9.50 (vegan) dark chocolate and pistachio croffle was placed on our table. I hadn’t tried a croffle before, but loved the creative concept.

Two toasted croffles had been topped with a drizzling of dark Belgian chocolate, crushed pistachios and dark chocolate shavings.

It was rich, crunchy and nutty.

The banana gelato was the perfect accompaniment, complementing the other flavours. You can request a different gelato, however I’d recommend sticking with this one.

Ratings:

Andy: 4.5/5

Karla: 4/5

Item 5: San Sebastián cheesecake

The San Sebastián (baked) cheesecake (£7.45) was another impressive dish. In fact, it was my favourite of the lot.

It had a golden, buttery crust that sliced away with ease, boasting a slight crumble, and a velvety smooth filling that was subtle in flavour, but sweet nonetheless.

Like our waffle, it was topped with delicious fresh berries.

On the opposite end of the plate was a small jug containing melted chocolate sauce.

This dessert, yet again, was incredible.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 5/5

The verdict

Heavenly Desserts on Union Street is not only beautifully decorated inside, but its dishes look and taste the part too.

All our dishes had been made with care and passion.

Plus, Andy and I appreciated that there were plenty of dishes available for vegan, gluten-free and halal diners.

Other than the five items we ordered, you can also choose from a range of crepes, cookie doughs, tapas, tarts, iced lattes, sundae jars, the list goes on.

Our sweet cravings were definitely satisfied. If you’re looking to satisfy yours, and visit one of Aberdeen’s most Instagrammable food and drink spots in the process, then pop Heavenly Desserts on your must-visit list.