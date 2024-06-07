We tried 5 items at Heavenly Desserts on Union Street – were our sweet cravings satisfied?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We tried 5 items at Heavenly Desserts on Union Street – were our sweet cravings satisfied?

The Instagrammable dessert restaurant has proved popular since opening in August.

If you weren't already craving something sweet, you will be shortly... Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

There’s no question as to what’s on offer at Heavenly Desserts.

Established in 2008, the business has been leading the way in dessert dining for 15 years now, operating more than 50 locations in the UK.

The Union Street branch’s elegant interior.

In August 2023, the chain’s fourth branch in Scotland – on Aberdeen’s Union Street – started welcoming customers. I remember sweet treat lovers going into a frenzy.

I’m ashamed to admit that despite P&J colleague Andy Morton and I both having a sweet tooth, it wasn’t until earlier this week that we finally tried out some items from the Heavenly Desserts menu for ourselves.

The spot is beautifully decorated.

Straight away, we were in awe at the modern, elegant and stylish décor.

Handmade macarons.

But when it comes to the food, did we experience a slice (well, several slices) of heaven at the dessert restaurant?

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Heavenly Desserts on Union Street, and our ratings for each…

Item 1: Iced rose and lychee martini

The longer you spend browsing the menu at Heavenly Desserts, the harder it’ll be to whittle down what you fancy. There’s a lot to soak in, and everything sounds equally as tempting.

On the drinks front, one of the staff’s recommendations was the iced rose and lychee martini (£5.25).

Iced rose and lychee martini.

It definitely looked the part. Had Andy not told me that it wasn’t a cocktail, I would have thought it was one.

Fragrant (similar to that of Parma Violet sweets) and silky-smooth, the ingredients include rose syrup, lychee puree and fresh milk shaken with ice. There was a hint of lavender coming through, as well.

The pretty pink drink costs £5.25 at Heavenly Desserts on Union Street.
Is the sugar rush kicking in already, Andy?

I feared it would prove heavy due to its milkshake-like consistency, but it wasn’t at all. The drink was surprisingly light with a nice level of sweetness.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Item 2: I’ll Have What She’s Having

The next item on the agenda was the ‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’ waffle. Fittingly named as I’d be saying the same thing if my pal ordered this dish at the restaurant.

I’ll Have What She’s Having.

Priced at £9.85, the portion is definitely on the larger side, so you get bang for your buck. I’d say it’s the perfect sharer.

Our waffle was crispy on the outside yet soft on the inside, and topped with a generous helping of fresh sliced strawberries, Belgian milk chocolate and strawberry syrup.

A scoop of creamy stracciatella gelato accompanied.

Stracciatella gelato accompanied.

The waffle, which was buttery to taste, and gelato weren’t overly sweet, which we appreciated given there was plenty of chocolate in the mix.

The strawberries added a slightly tart and refreshing element.

Heavenly Desserts offers a range of waffles with different toppings. Our one was fantastic.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Item 3: Macaron milk cake

Milk cake is never something I order off a menu – purely because (from past experience) I’ve found they can be on the claggy and stodgy side.

Well, I can finally say I’ve tried a stellar one, the macaron milk cake (£9.75) from Heavenly Desserts.

The £9.75 macaron milk cake.

The dish is part of the business’ new summer menu and comprises vanilla milk cake topped with a raspberry macaron, summer berries, white chocolate shavings, and vanilla milk syrup.

Andy poured the vanilla milk syrup all over the decadent cake.
The pair of us kept going back for more…

Despite being coated and soaked in lashings of vanilla milk syrup, the cake slice was still light and fluffy with little denseness.

The picturesque dish was sweet but not too sweet. As Goldilocks would say, it was just right.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Item 4: Dark chocolate and pistachio croffle

The team explained that their croffles – a hybrid of a croissant and waffle – are among the most ordered menu items at Heavenly Desserts.

Well, Andy and I took their word for it.

A £9.50 (vegan) dark chocolate and pistachio croffle was placed on our table. I hadn’t tried a croffle before, but loved the creative concept.

The dark chocolate and pistachio croffle is vegan-friendly.

Two toasted croffles had been topped with a drizzling of dark Belgian chocolate, crushed pistachios and dark chocolate shavings.

It was rich, crunchy and nutty.

The banana gelato was the perfect accompaniment, complementing the other flavours. You can request a different gelato, however I’d recommend sticking with this one.

The banana gelato was creamy and complemented the croffles.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Item 5: San Sebastián cheesecake

The San Sebastián (baked) cheesecake (£7.45) was another impressive dish. In fact, it was my favourite of the lot.

It had a golden, buttery crust that sliced away with ease, boasting a slight crumble, and a velvety smooth filling that was subtle in flavour, but sweet nonetheless.

San Sebastián cheesecake.
A jug of melted milk chocolate sauce was served with the cheesecake.

Like our waffle, it was topped with delicious fresh berries.

On the opposite end of the plate was a small jug containing melted chocolate sauce.

This dessert, yet again, was incredible.

The cross section.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 5/5

The verdict

Heavenly Desserts on Union Street is not only beautifully decorated inside, but its dishes look and taste the part too.

All our dishes had been made with care and passion.

Outside Heavenly Desserts on Union Street.
Our dishes and drinks.

Plus, Andy and I appreciated that there were plenty of dishes available for vegan, gluten-free and halal diners.

Other than the five items we ordered, you can also choose from a range of crepes, cookie doughs, tapas, tarts, iced lattes, sundae jars, the list goes on.

Two very satisfied customers.

Our sweet cravings were definitely satisfied. If you’re looking to satisfy yours, and visit one of Aberdeen’s most Instagrammable food and drink spots in the process, then pop Heavenly Desserts on your must-visit list.

