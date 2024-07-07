Missing Aberdeen woman Rita Carter, 83, may be travelling to Turriff

Police say they are “increasingly concerned” about Rita Carter, 83, who is missing from her home in Aberdeen.

It is understood that Ms Carter may be attempting to travel to the Turriff area.

Police Scotland has called for anyone who sees Ms Carter to contact them with information.

Ms Carter was last seen in the Foresterhill Road area around 2.45pm on Sunday July 7.

She is described as 5ft 2ins, with grey medium-length hair and liver spots on her face.

She was last seen wearing a light blue v-neck top and dark trousers.

She was carrying a dark green shoulder bag. She walks with a stick.

‘Please get in touch’ if you have seen Rita Carter

Inspector Stuart Fisher said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Rita’s welfare and are asking members of the public to contact us with any information which could help us trace her.

“She is known to frequent the Turriff area and may be using public transport to travel there and we would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen her to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1989 of Sunday, 7 July, 2024.

