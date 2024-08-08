Aberdeen police stations to be ‘disposed of’ with officers moving to ‘hubs’ at Woodhill House and Nigg

Police Scotland has announced plans for two new Aberdeen response hubs, replacing the four community police stations dotted around the city.

Currently, the force has four police stations open in the Rosemount, Mastrick, Whinhill and Torry.

A cost-cutting plan has each of the stations earmarked for closure.

Police have now confirmed the “disposal” of the four stations has been approved.

North East Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie, said having many smaller teams dotted around the city had “restricted information sharing”.

Therefore, plans have been finalised to create two large policing response hubs at Woodhill House and Nigg.

CS Mackie said: “Mastrick to Woodhill House is just over a mile away, as is the distance from the Rosemount base to Woodhill House. Whinhill is just over three miles away from Woodhill House.

“Having one fully utilised building with an enlarged team instead of three buildings within 3.5 miles of each other makes the most operational and financial sense.”

‘Less traffic congestion’ means Torry police station no longer required

In addition, Torry and Nigg are close to each other, so having two separate buildings is no longer sensible.

CS Mackie: “With investment in our fleet and digital device technology, plus significantly less traffic congestion in that area of the city, our officers are now fully mobile to be able to police the communities without the need for two physical bases in such close proximity to each other.”

There has been some concern over a service withdrawal from these areas, however, CS Mackie wanted to reassure the public that policing was “active, visible and accessible”.

He added: “Our presence in communities is not defined by buildings but by the officers and staff who work in the area.

“All of our buildings incur running costs and ongoing repairs and maintenance and in Aberdeen city it makes sense to dispose of the four smaller buildings to create bigger policing teams at Woodhill House and Nigg.

Torry officers will move into the Nigg station later this year at the earliest, after which the Torry station will close.

Rosemount, Mastrick, and Whinhill officers will likely move into their new hub at Woodhill House next year