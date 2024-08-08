Aberdeen holding firm as Champions League side Girona step up interest in Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen are holding out for the valuation to be met after Spanish La Liga side Girona stepped up their pursuit of striker Bojan Miovski.

Girona, who finished third behind Real Madrid and Barcelona last season, have become the latest club to be linked with a move for the Dons forward.

Miovski is reportedly keen on moving to Girona as they can offer the chance of playing in one of the big five leagues in Europe as well as the Champions League.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim Girona are “very close” to securing a deal to take Miovski, who scored 26 goals for Aberdeen last season, to Spain.

The Spaniards are in the market for a new striker after selling Artem Dovbyk to Roma last week.

However, the Daily Record has reported Girona’s opening bid has been rejected by the Dons with Aberdeen holding for an increased bid as well as a significant sell-on clause before sanctioning a deal.

The interest from Girona, who are owned by the City Group, who also own Manchester City, New York City, and several other clubs, comes after Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa joined the Dons earlier today from another City Group-owned club, Troyes of France.

Italian side Genoa and Premier League outfit Southampton have also been linked with Miovski while Aberdeen rejected an offer in the region of £3million from Spanish club Espanyol last week.