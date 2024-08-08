Aberdeen holding firm as Champions League side Girona step up interest in Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen holding firm as Champions League side Girona step up interest in Bojan Miovski

North Macedonia international is keen on move to La Liga club but Dons reportedly demanding improved offer for their star striker

By Paul Third
Bojan Miovski in action for the Dons at St Johnstone on Monday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen are holding out for the valuation to be met after Spanish La Liga side Girona stepped up their pursuit of striker Bojan Miovski.

Girona, who finished third behind Real Madrid and Barcelona last season, have become the latest club to be linked with a move for the Dons forward.

Miovski is reportedly keen on moving to Girona as they can offer the chance of playing in one of the big five leagues in Europe as well as the Champions League.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim Girona are “very close” to securing a deal to take Miovski, who scored 26 goals for Aberdeen last season, to Spain.

The Spaniards are in the market for a new striker after selling Artem Dovbyk to Roma last week.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Girona are keen on signing Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.

However, the Daily Record has reported Girona’s opening bid has been rejected by the Dons with Aberdeen holding for an increased bid as well as a significant sell-on clause before sanctioning a deal.

The interest from Girona, who are owned by the City Group, who also own Manchester City, New York City, and several other clubs, comes after Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa joined the Dons earlier today from another City Group-owned club, Troyes of France.

Italian side Genoa and Premier League outfit Southampton have also been linked with Miovski while Aberdeen rejected an offer in the region of £3million from Spanish club Espanyol last week.

