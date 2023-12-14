Numerous police stations set to close – including five in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Numerous police stations set to close – including five in Aberdeen

Is your local station affected?

By Ross Hempseed
Torry Police Station. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Torry Police Station. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Numerous police stations across the north and north-east are set to shut after Police Scotland announced mass closures across Scotland.

The major announcement is part of an organisation-wide restructure.

Five police stations could close in Aberdeen including Mastrick, Seaton, Torry, Rosemount and Whinhill.

The Muir of Ord police station is also at risk.

Other building at risk are located in Portlethen, Peterhead, Lairg and Whalsay –  however, they are no longer in use and are vacant.

Whinhill Police Station one of five earmarked for closure in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

The hope is for funds to be raised from the sale of these buildings that could be reinvested into vital policing services.

Other factors include the police’s current roster of buildings, which the force says contains many outdated buildings no longer “fit for purpose”.

Views will be sought on Police station closures

Police Scotland has said it will “consult and engage” with the public on the proposals.

They have also written to local authority members, acknowledging that there will be “legitimate concerns” from partners and our communities about any potential closures.

Local Divisional Commanders had been asked to identify where they would want to locate their resources to better meet the demands of 21st century policing and to highlight any buildings in their areas that are underused, surplus to requirements or where there could be opportunities to rationalise buildings or co-locate with partners.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “Our estate needs to be fit for 21st-century policing, putting service enhancement, visibility, and engagement at the heart of the communities we serve.

“Our presence in communities is not defined by buildings but by the officers and staff who work there, and we have already introduced technology that enables our officers to remain in local areas, reducing the need for them to return to police stations to deal with paperwork.

Five Aberdeen police stations set for closure

“We are determined to continue to improve our visibility and accessibility, as well as to bring partners together to deliver services in the most efficient and effective way.”

The Service has published details of 29 police stations and other buildings which it says are now surplus to requirements, with officers and staff being moved to other locations. Of these buildings three are already vacant and 14 others have no public access.

In addition, we will carry out consultation and engagement on a further 16 properties, which are all already vacant or are plots of land with no buildings. As such there is no public access to these properties.

Plans to close a further 14 properties will be brought forward at a later date.

Local policing teams operate in the Mastrick area. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

 

 

