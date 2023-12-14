Numerous police stations set to close – including five in Aberdeen

Numerous police stations across the north and north-east are set to shut after Police Scotland announced mass closures across Scotland.

The major announcement is part of an organisation-wide restructure.

Five police stations could close in Aberdeen including Mastrick, Seaton, Torry, Rosemount and Whinhill.

The Muir of Ord police station is also at risk.

Other building at risk are located in Portlethen, Peterhead, Lairg and Whalsay – however, they are no longer in use and are vacant.

The hope is for funds to be raised from the sale of these buildings that could be reinvested into vital policing services.

Other factors include the police’s current roster of buildings, which the force says contains many outdated buildings no longer “fit for purpose”.

Police Scotland has said it will “consult and engage” with the public on the proposals.

They have also written to local authority members, acknowledging that there will be “legitimate concerns” from partners and our communities about any potential closures.

Local Divisional Commanders had been asked to identify where they would want to locate their resources to better meet the demands of 21st century policing and to highlight any buildings in their areas that are underused, surplus to requirements or where there could be opportunities to rationalise buildings or co-locate with partners.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “Our estate needs to be fit for 21st-century policing, putting service enhancement, visibility, and engagement at the heart of the communities we serve.

“Our presence in communities is not defined by buildings but by the officers and staff who work there, and we have already introduced technology that enables our officers to remain in local areas, reducing the need for them to return to police stations to deal with paperwork.

“We are determined to continue to improve our visibility and accessibility, as well as to bring partners together to deliver services in the most efficient and effective way.”

The Service has published details of 29 police stations and other buildings which it says are now surplus to requirements, with officers and staff being moved to other locations. Of these buildings three are already vacant and 14 others have no public access.

In addition, we will carry out consultation and engagement on a further 16 properties, which are all already vacant or are plots of land with no buildings. As such there is no public access to these properties.

Plans to close a further 14 properties will be brought forward at a later date.