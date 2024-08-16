Search stood down for 23-year-old man who fell overboard in North Sea

A 23-year-old man remains missing after falling overboard a vessel in the North Sea.

A multi-agency search operation was launched on Thursday morning following reports a person had entered the water.

The incident happened around 35 miles north- east of Fraserburgh, shortly after 8am.

Air and water rescue teams searched the area for more than 12 hours in a bid to locate the 23-year-old.

However, their search was unsuccessful.

Police confirmed the man’s family have been made aware as enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald, area commander for Aberdeenshire North, said: “Around 9am on Thursday, August 15, we were made aware of a 23-year-old man having gone overboard from a vessel in the North Sea, 35 miles north-east of Fraserburgh.

“A search and rescue operation was carried out by HM Coastguard but the man remains missing. His next of kin are aware.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

Search stood down in search for man missing in North Sea

HM Coastguard received a distress call from a vessel at around 8.15am on Thursday.

Lifeboat crews from Fraserburgh and Peterhead were dispatched to the scene to begin a thorough search.

Air support was offered by Coastguard rescue helicopter 151 from Inverness, an oil and gas industry rescue helicopter from Aberdeen and a fixed-wing Coastguard aircraft.

HM Coastguard has confirmed all resources have been stood down after their lengthy search provided no results.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “The search for a person who went overboard from a vessel in the North Sea has been terminated with no one found.”