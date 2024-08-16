Search stood down for 23-year-old man who fell overboard in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search stood down for 23-year-old man who fell overboard in North Sea

Police confirm the man's family have been made aware as enquiries continue.

By Michelle Henderson
Red and white coastguard helicopter in the Skye.
Rescue teams including Coastguard air rescue teams were tasked to aid in the search for the 23-year-old man. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

A 23-year-old man remains missing after falling overboard a vessel in the North Sea.

A multi-agency search operation was launched on Thursday morning following reports a person had entered the water.

The incident happened around 35 miles north- east of Fraserburgh, shortly after 8am.

Air and water rescue teams searched the area for more than 12 hours in a bid to locate the 23-year-old.

However, their search was unsuccessful.

Police confirmed the man’s family have been made aware as enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald, area commander for Aberdeenshire North, said: “Around 9am on Thursday, August 15, we were made aware of a 23-year-old man having gone overboard from a vessel in the North Sea, 35 miles north-east of Fraserburgh.

“A search and rescue operation was carried out by HM Coastguard but the man remains missing. His next of kin are aware.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

Fraserburgh Lifeboat in the distance amidst waves.
Fraserburgh Lifeboat aided in the search of the North Sea. Image: Fraserburgh Lifeboat RNLI

Search stood down in search for man missing in North Sea

HM Coastguard received a distress call from a vessel at around 8.15am on Thursday.

Lifeboat crews from Fraserburgh and Peterhead were dispatched to the scene to begin a thorough search.

Air support was offered by Coastguard rescue helicopter 151 from Inverness, an oil and gas industry rescue helicopter from Aberdeen and a fixed-wing Coastguard aircraft.

HM Coastguard has confirmed all resources have been stood down after their lengthy search provided no results.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “The search for a person who went overboard from a vessel in the North Sea has been terminated with no one found.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Residents on Broomhill Avenue unite in calling for something to be done about the pavement parking situation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
'Give us an exemption': West End residents' pavement parking misery after street slapped with…
Rhys Dickson. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drugs 'donkey' caught with almost £3,000 of cocaine and heroin
Beach Leisure Centre, which has been earmarked for demolition.
Aberdeen's Beach Leisure Centre to be demolished by spring 2025 as 'costly' replacement put…
Police car with blue lights going.
Aberdeen drink-driver crashed into car while nearly six times alcohol limit
Miranda Radley.
Exclusive: Housing boss won't rule out Aberdeen-wide rent increase to pay for £130m Torry…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man who encouraged ex-girlfriend to commit suicide is ordered to stay away from her
Farmer Brian Skinner says drivers have no patience. Image: DC Thomson
'I'm an Aberdeenshire farmer - I suffer daily abuse from impatient road users'
3
The well-used area is used by cars and motorhomes. Image: DC Thomson.
Council says Aberdeen beach parking zone is a 'footpath' - as bosses defend shock…
11
Designs of potential new Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach.
Council boss insists Dons stadium at beach is 'still on the table' - if…
3
'Blair Devenick' is a mix of old and new. Image: Savills.
Revamped home in 'sought after' area of Aberdeen on the market for £1.65 million

Conversation