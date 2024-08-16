‘An Inverness TGIs would be banging’: Locals have their say on what should replace crippled restaurants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘An Inverness TGIs would be banging’: Locals have their say on what should replace crippled restaurants

Revolution and The Filling Station have closed their doors over the past 12 months.

By Michelle Henderson
A general view of Inverness High Street with shoppers exploring whats on offer.
Inverness residents have shared their views on what they feel is missing from Inverness city centre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Inverness residents have mixed views on what the city is missing after two restaurants ceased trading.

Revolution on Church Street became the latest casualty to shut up shop after just seven years in business.

The city-centre restaurant – the firm’s most northern premises – ceased trading on Sunday leaving Highland punters at a loss.

The move came just months after Revolution Bars Group revealed it faced external challenges.

Their closure was the second blow to the Highlands hospitality sector in less than 12 months following the closure of The Filling Station in October.

The Filling Station with a for sale sign out the front.
The Filling Station closed its doors in October, despite being a popular eatery. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The American-style diner – owned by Restaurant Group PLC – was a popular destination on the city’s Academy Street for families looking for a bit to eat.

With two restaurants now vacant, we asked locals what they feel is missing in the Highland Capital.

What would you like to see in Inverness?

The prospect of a new restaurant, offering cuisine from around the world, was a prominent notion among those we spoke to.

However, some felt the city centre lacked things that locals and visitors could do.

Inverness cleaner Keirs Young, 22, said: “I’m buzzing for a TGIs. I’ve been craving one of them for years up here. Before they put Nando’s in, I thought that was where TGIs was going to go. TGIs would be banging.”

Facade of Revolution.
Following the closure of Revolution on Church Street this weekend, locals feel a greater variety of cuisine is needed. Image: DC Thomson.

Another added: “I’m happy with restaurants.

“I quite like a lot of international restaurants, for instance, Hungarian cuisine and Thai.

“It is what it is all about. Tasting food from around the world without having to pay the fare to get there.”

Freda Urquhart, 59, works at Inverness Railway Station. She feels more investment is needed to provide adequate activities for people to do.

She said: “We don’t need another pub. Perhaps a different restaurant, a nice tapas restaurant or a Mediterranean restaurant; something a little bit different for Inverness.

“Even something like escape rooms or something for tourists to do. I work in the station and when people say they have three or four hours to waste, what would you do, I actually do struggle.

General view of the Eastgate Shopping Centre and Falcon Square.
Calls for more activities for people and tourists to do is among the suggestions on local’s wish list. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“This is not me slating the council or Inverness. Genuinely as someone who has lived here all my life, I get a bit embarrassed when the best I can do is point them towards Leakey’s Bookshop.

“It would be really nice if you could say to them, there is something you could do so go to these places.”

‘We need something that will bring people into the town’

Rachel Ling from South Hampton echoed her calls, having been left disappointed during their visit to the Highland Capital.

She said: “I have to say I am not impressed with Inverness.
“There is nothing here really. It is all scattered around.
“You’ve got the river and Ness Gardens but once you have done that, you’re done.

“Last year we came up and the castle was under repair and this year, it is still under repair. It is a shame.”

Alan Stuart, 75, a retired Inverness electrician says Inverness could do with anything, except another “charity shop.”

Meanwhile his wife Christine said, she’d like to see life being breathed back into the city centre.

She said: “I would like the town to go back to what it was. It is all coffee shops and charity shops. We need something that will bring people into the town.”

Could city centre housing save Inverness businesses?

Locals have also called for quirky shops to take up residence, or for vacant units to be transformed into affordable accommodation.

15-year-old student Jessica Smith, said: “More shops and less food places. Inverness is more populated with food places now than anything.

“I’m not really sure what exactly but something different.”

Meanwhile, mountaineer leader and student Marcus Risdell, 55, said the city centre is missing footfall; a pitfall caused by rising house prices and lack of central accommodation.

Marcus dressed in a yellow t-shirt with black backpack and glasses.
Marcus Risdell said further investment is needed in affordable housing in Inverness city cente. Image: DC Thomson.

After relocating from London to the Highland Capital three years ago, the 55-year-old feels investment in affordable housing would help save local services from demise.

He said: “I have actually thought about this a little bit because I don’t think there is enough people that actually live in the centre. You look above shops and most of them are empty.

“I live in a very cheap flat- probably the cheapest in Inverness – and its the only one I have seen in three years that I can afford since I moved here. If people actually lived here then the services here would be more financially viable.

“We need more affordable housing in the centre because Inverness is constantly being concentrated outside in the suburbs. Everyone drives everywhere.”

Do you have a suggestion for what Inverness is missing? Then, place your views in the comments.

Conversation