‘An Inverness TGIs would be banging’: Locals have their say on what should replace crippled restaurants

Inverness residents have mixed views on what the city is missing after two restaurants ceased trading.

Revolution on Church Street became the latest casualty to shut up shop after just seven years in business.

The city-centre restaurant – the firm’s most northern premises – ceased trading on Sunday leaving Highland punters at a loss.

The move came just months after Revolution Bars Group revealed it faced external challenges.

Their closure was the second blow to the Highlands hospitality sector in less than 12 months following the closure of The Filling Station in October.

The American-style diner – owned by Restaurant Group PLC – was a popular destination on the city’s Academy Street for families looking for a bit to eat.

With two restaurants now vacant, we asked locals what they feel is missing in the Highland Capital.

What would you like to see in Inverness?

The prospect of a new restaurant, offering cuisine from around the world, was a prominent notion among those we spoke to.

However, some felt the city centre lacked things that locals and visitors could do.

Inverness cleaner Keirs Young, 22, said: “I’m buzzing for a TGIs. I’ve been craving one of them for years up here. Before they put Nando’s in, I thought that was where TGIs was going to go. TGIs would be banging.”

Another added: “I’m happy with restaurants.

“I quite like a lot of international restaurants, for instance, Hungarian cuisine and Thai.

“It is what it is all about. Tasting food from around the world without having to pay the fare to get there.”

Freda Urquhart, 59, works at Inverness Railway Station. She feels more investment is needed to provide adequate activities for people to do.

She said: “We don’t need another pub. Perhaps a different restaurant, a nice tapas restaurant or a Mediterranean restaurant; something a little bit different for Inverness.

“Even something like escape rooms or something for tourists to do. I work in the station and when people say they have three or four hours to waste, what would you do, I actually do struggle.

“This is not me slating the council or Inverness. Genuinely as someone who has lived here all my life, I get a bit embarrassed when the best I can do is point them towards Leakey’s Bookshop.

“It would be really nice if you could say to them, there is something you could do so go to these places.”

‘We need something that will bring people into the town’

Rachel Ling from South Hampton echoed her calls, having been left disappointed during their visit to the Highland Capital.

She said: “I have to say I am not impressed with Inverness.

“There is nothing here really. It is all scattered around.

“You’ve got the river and Ness Gardens but once you have done that, you’re done.

“Last year we came up and the castle was under repair and this year, it is still under repair. It is a shame.”

Alan Stuart, 75, a retired Inverness electrician says Inverness could do with anything, except another “charity shop.”

Meanwhile his wife Christine said, she’d like to see life being breathed back into the city centre.

She said: “I would like the town to go back to what it was. It is all coffee shops and charity shops. We need something that will bring people into the town.”

Could city centre housing save Inverness businesses?

Locals have also called for quirky shops to take up residence, or for vacant units to be transformed into affordable accommodation.

15-year-old student Jessica Smith, said: “More shops and less food places. Inverness is more populated with food places now than anything.

“I’m not really sure what exactly but something different.”

Meanwhile, mountaineer leader and student Marcus Risdell, 55, said the city centre is missing footfall; a pitfall caused by rising house prices and lack of central accommodation.

After relocating from London to the Highland Capital three years ago, the 55-year-old feels investment in affordable housing would help save local services from demise.

He said: “I have actually thought about this a little bit because I don’t think there is enough people that actually live in the centre. You look above shops and most of them are empty.

“I live in a very cheap flat- probably the cheapest in Inverness – and its the only one I have seen in three years that I can afford since I moved here. If people actually lived here then the services here would be more financially viable.

“We need more affordable housing in the centre because Inverness is constantly being concentrated outside in the suburbs. Everyone drives everywhere.”

Do you have a suggestion for what Inverness is missing? Then, place your views in the comments.