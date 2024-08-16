One arrested and event cancelled after armed police descend on Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

One man has been arrested after police raced to Aberdeen city centre due to a disturbance near the Lemon Tree this evening.

Officers were seen on Queen Street, Shoe Lane and West North Road, close to The Lemon Tree at around 6pm on Friday, August 16.

Queen Street and Shoe Lane were cordoned off by police with passersby redirected away from the area.

A large police presence was seen outside the Lemon Tree with armed police spotted heading inside while conducting inquiries.

However, Aberdeen Performing Arts – which runs the venue – says the incident is not connected with The Lemon Tree.

An Aberdeen Performing Arts spokesperson said “We are aware of an incident near the Lemon Tree this afternoon, which was not related to the venue or the show due to take place this evening.

“The safety of our customers, staff and artists comes first and in consultation with the police we have cancelled tonight’s performance.”

Police say there ‘no wider risk to the public’

A police spokesperson said: “One male has been arrested following a disturbance in the Shoe Lane/Queen Street area of Aberdeen.

“Police, including specialist officers, were called to the scene around 4.55pm on Friday, August, 16.

“There are no reported injuries and there will be a continued police presence in the area.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.”