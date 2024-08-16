One arrested and event cancelled after armed police descend on Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One arrested and event cancelled after armed police descend on Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

Streets nearby were sealed off and a large police presence could be seen outside the venue.

By Ross Hempseed & Graham Fleming
Armed police at Shoe Lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Armed police at Shoe Lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

One man has been arrested after police raced to Aberdeen city centre due to a disturbance near the Lemon Tree this evening.

Officers were seen on Queen Street, Shoe Lane and West North Road, close to The Lemon Tree at around 6pm on Friday, August 16.

Queen Street and Shoe Lane were cordoned off by police with passersby redirected away from the area.

Police at The Lemon Tree due to ongoing incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A large police presence was seen outside the Lemon Tree with armed police spotted heading inside while conducting inquiries.

However, Aberdeen Performing Arts – which runs the venue  – says the incident is not connected with The Lemon Tree.

An Aberdeen Performing Arts spokesperson said “We are aware of an incident near the Lemon Tree this afternoon, which was not related to the venue or the show due to take place this evening.

“The safety of our customers, staff and artists comes first and in consultation with the police we have cancelled tonight’s performance.”

Police say there ‘no wider risk to the public’

A police spokesperson said: “One male has been arrested following a disturbance in the Shoe Lane/Queen Street area of Aberdeen.

“Police, including specialist officers, were called to the scene around 4.55pm on Friday,  August, 16.

Police officers on scene in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“There are no reported injuries and there will be a continued police presence in the area.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.”

Conversation