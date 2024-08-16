Police becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ in search for 10-year-old boy missing from Aberdeen

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 10-year-old boy missing from Aberdeen.

It has prompted a new search launched tonight by cops.

Ethan Buchanan was last seen in the Cornhill Drive area around 4.20pm earlier today.

Now anyone who may have any information about Ethan’s whereabouts have been urged to come forward.

He is described as white, five feet and two inches tall with a medium build and short mousy brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue Mackenzie hoodie with red lining, blue tracksuit bottoms with white and grey sides and black trainers with a blue ‘N’ on the side.

Ethan is known to spend time in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen, as well as areas surrounding the River Don, but he may be elsewhere in the city.

Public urged to report any sightings of Ethan

Inspector Rae Christie, of Police Scotland, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Ethan’s wellbeing particularly given his age and the number of hours he has been missing.

“We are appealing for members of the public to look out for him and please report any potential sightings to us.

“Anyone with information regarding Ethan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2780 of Friday, August, 16.”