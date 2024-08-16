Police becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ in search for 10-year-old boy missing from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ in search for 10-year-old boy missing from Aberdeen

Ethan Buchanan was last seen in the Cornhill Drive area around 4.20pm today.

By Graham Fleming
Anyone with information has been urged to come forward. Image: Police Scotland
Anyone with information has been urged to come forward. Image: Police Scotland

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 10-year-old boy missing from Aberdeen.

It has prompted a new search launched tonight by cops.

Ethan Buchanan was last seen in the Cornhill Drive area around 4.20pm earlier today.

Now anyone who may have any information about Ethan’s whereabouts have been urged to come forward.

He is described as white, five feet and two inches tall with a medium build and short mousy brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue Mackenzie hoodie with red lining, blue tracksuit bottoms with white and grey sides and black trainers with a blue ‘N’ on the side.

Ethan is known to spend time in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen, as well as areas surrounding the River Don, but he may be elsewhere in the city.

Public urged to report any sightings of Ethan

Inspector Rae Christie, of Police Scotland, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Ethan’s wellbeing particularly given his age and the number of hours he has been missing.

“We are appealing for members of the public to look out for him and please report any potential sightings to us.

“Anyone with information regarding Ethan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2780 of Friday, August, 16.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Armed police at Shoe Lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
One arrested and event cancelled after armed police descend on Aberdeen's Lemon Tree
Callum said he was "so grateful" for the emergency services' response.
I had to be airlifted to ARI after I broke my back in Fraserburgh…
Arran Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
'Shaken' victim pushed to the ground in racist attack on Peterhead street
Matthew Wood was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. 09-11-22 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Matthew Wood Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen martial arts expert jailed after raping and sexually assaulting woman
Sign to mark the start of low emission zone on Denburn Road in Aberdeen.
Debate: How would you like to see Aberdeen LEZ fine money spent by the…
2
Shell HQ demolition
New pictures reveal destruction of golden-glazed Aberdeen Shell HQ as demolition reaches final stage
Two petrol stations in Portlethen. Image: DC Thomson.
Fuel prices differs by up to 16p at two Portlethen stations on opposite sides…
The new TK Maxx store at Union Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Opening date revealed for new Aberdeen TK Maxx
Residents on Broomhill Avenue unite in calling for something to be done about the pavement parking situation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
'Give us an exemption': West End residents' pavement parking misery after street slapped with…
3
Rhys Dickson. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drugs 'donkey' caught with almost £3,000 of cocaine and heroin

Conversation