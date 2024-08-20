A96 closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle near busy Bucksburn roundabout

A section of the A96 is closed in the southbound direction after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Drivers are currently unable to access the busy Aberdeen to Inverness road near the Bucksburn roundabout.

Emergency services are at the scene and have cordoned off the area between the nearby McDonald’s and the Four Mile Inn.

Traffic is currently being diverted through Sclattie Park.

The condition of the pedestrian is currently unknown.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

