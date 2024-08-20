Who stood out as Aberdeen’s youngsters beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup?

Aberdeen saw off the challenge of Highland League Deveronvale as the young Dons advanced to the quarter-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Aberdeen development squad, who will now take on Junior side Dyce in the last-eight, had to work hard for a 2-0 victory at Princess Royal Park, with goals from Alfie Stewart – who netted a free-kick on the half-time whistle – and Alfie Bavidge 11 minutes from time.

Dons coach Scott Anderson – a former Vale player – felt his team were wasteful, having created good openings throughout the 90 minutes.

He said: “We are delighted to advance, but you have to credit Deveronvale as they stayed in the game right to the very end.

“I am a bit frustrated that we wasted good opportunities, but we are happy with aspects of our play and also that we had a clean sheet which takes us through to the next round, so we will take positives from that.”

Vale goalkeeper Ethan Hopkinson, who had a superb game, denied Bavidge after just nine minutes, diving at the striker’s feet before an Adam Emslie shot on the turn came off from the base of the post for the Dons.

Jack Mitchell showed great determination to get the better of Brendan Hamilton to create an opening for Vale team-mate Ben Hermiston – grandson of Aberdeen legend Jim Hermiston – but he miskicked from 10 yards.

Vale goalie Hopkinson then produced another fine diving stop to deny Bavidge again, before Vale were looking for a penalty when Mitchell appeared to be fouled in the box by the all-action Stewart – but referee Darren Munro waved away the appeals.

The deadlock was finally broken a minute from the break when Vale conceded a needless free-kick 20 yards from goal, which Stewart brilliantly fired into the bottom left-hand corner of the goal.

Hopkinson denied Findlay Marshall on the restart, before Vale had a great opportunity to equalise when Adam Reid saw visiting keeper Rodrigo Vitols brilliantly block his eight-yard effort.

The Dons got the decisive second goal with 11 minutes remaining when Hamilton found Bavidge on the left and he sidestepped a couple of defenders to fire low beyond man-of-the-match Hopkinson from the edge of the box.

Vitols denied Vale a consolation as he held a netbound Murray Esson strike late on.

Vale manager Garry Wood was under no illusions before the game how difficult it would be, but paid tribute to his team, saying their shape was tremendous throughout, while their work-rate pleased him.

Wood said: “We had chances, but couldn’t capitalise on them, while goalkeeper Ethan Hopkinson was brilliant.

“He is showing why we have brought him to the club and, at 17, he has been a top performer so far this season.”