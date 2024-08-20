Who stood out as Aberdeen’s youngsters beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Who stood out as Aberdeen’s youngsters beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup?

Read our report and reaction from the young Aberdeen side's Tuesday night victory over Highland League team Deveronvale.

By Ryan Cryle
Alfie Stewart celebrates his free-kick opener for Aberdeen over Deveronvale. Image: Jasperimage.
Alfie Stewart celebrates his free-kick opener for Aberdeen over Deveronvale. Image: Jasperimage.

Aberdeen saw off the challenge of Highland League Deveronvale as the young Dons advanced to the quarter-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Aberdeen development squad, who will now take on Junior side Dyce in the last-eight, had to work hard for a 2-0 victory at Princess Royal Park, with goals from Alfie Stewart – who netted a free-kick on the half-time whistle – and Alfie Bavidge 11 minutes from time.

Dons coach Scott Anderson – a former Vale player – felt his team were wasteful, having created good openings throughout the 90 minutes.

He said: “We are delighted to advance, but you have to credit Deveronvale as they stayed in the game right to the very end.

“I am a bit frustrated that we wasted good opportunities, but we are happy with aspects of our play and also that we had a clean sheet which takes us through to the next round, so we will take positives from that.”

Vale goalkeeper Ethan Hopkinson, who had a superb game, denied Bavidge after just nine minutes, diving at the striker’s feet before an Adam Emslie shot on the turn came off from the base of the post for the Dons.

Jack Mitchell showed great determination to get the better of Brendan Hamilton to create an opening for Vale team-mate Ben Hermiston – grandson of Aberdeen legend Jim Hermiston – but he miskicked from 10 yards.

Vale goalie Hopkinson then produced another fine diving stop to deny Bavidge again, before Vale were looking for a penalty when Mitchell appeared to be fouled in the box by the all-action Stewart – but referee Darren Munro waved away the appeals.

The deadlock was finally broken a minute from the break when Vale conceded a needless free-kick 20 yards from goal, which Stewart brilliantly fired into the bottom left-hand corner of the goal.

Alfie Stewart nets a free-kick against Deveronvale. Image: Jasperimage.

Hopkinson denied Findlay Marshall on the restart, before Vale had a great opportunity to equalise when Adam Reid saw visiting keeper Rodrigo Vitols brilliantly block his eight-yard effort.

The Dons got the decisive second goal with 11 minutes remaining when Hamilton found Bavidge on the left and he sidestepped a couple of defenders to fire low beyond man-of-the-match Hopkinson from the edge of the box.

Alfie Bavidge celebrates. Image: Jasperimage.

Vitols denied Vale a consolation as he held a netbound Murray Esson strike late on.

Vale manager Garry Wood was under no illusions before the game how difficult it would be, but paid tribute to his team, saying their shape was tremendous throughout, while their work-rate pleased him.

Wood said: “We had chances, but couldn’t capitalise on them, while goalkeeper Ethan Hopkinson was brilliant.

“He is showing why we have brought him to the club and, at 17, he has been a top performer so far this season.”

