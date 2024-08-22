Flood warning as Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Lower Deeside to be hit with overnight downpour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood warning as Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Lower Deeside to be hit with overnight downpour

It is set to rain for up to 12 hours in parts of Aberdeenshire.

By Ellie Milne
Cars driving through surface water
Heavy rain is expected to cause poor driving conditions and travel disruption. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Twelve hours of heavy rain has been forecast to hit Aberdeenshire overnight.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office from 9pm on Thursday.

Residents have been warned up to 20mm of rain could fall within six hours in some areas.

The warning covers parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, including Dyce, Westhill, Stonehaven and Lower Deeside and Inverbervie.

With the heavy downpours comes an increased risk of flooding with residents in high risk areas told to prepare.

Sepa has issued a flood warning in the region due to the risk of “isolated property flooding” and transport disruption.

Flood warnings are also in place for Stonehaven, Rosehearty to Fraserburgh and Inverbervie to Tangleha.

High tides and the continuous rain could lead to flooding from the sea along the coast of Stonehaven, with wave overtopping at Cowie and the beachfront.

Rain forecast across Lower Deeside

Map shows areas impacted by the weather warning
The map shows the areas impacted by the weather warning. Image: Met Office.

The Met Office has warned public transport could be impacted and driving conditions affected by the rain.

The warning is in place until 9am on Friday.

It states: “An area of rain spreads northeast into south-west Scotland during Thursday night, affecting north eastern areas of Scotland early on Friday morning before clearing away east into the North Sea by mid Friday morning.

“Twenty to 30mm is expected widely across south-west Scotland, with some of this heavy rain for a short time with some thunder accompanying the rain. 20mm in six hours is a possibility.

“Over high ground there is a chance of 40 to 50mm over the whole period. Strong west or north-west winds are likely for a time around the Solway coast.

“The Aberdeenshire and Angus coastal areas may see 20 to 30mm of rain in six to nine hours, accompanied by high tides and some coastal surge, possibly leading to some flooding during Friday morning.”

Further flood warnings have been issued across Orkney and the Western Isles, as well as between Findhorn and Lossiemouth, and Speyside.

Conversation