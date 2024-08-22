Flood warning as Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Lower Deeside to be hit with overnight downpour

Twelve hours of heavy rain has been forecast to hit Aberdeenshire overnight.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office from 9pm on Thursday.

Residents have been warned up to 20mm of rain could fall within six hours in some areas.

The warning covers parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, including Dyce, Westhill, Stonehaven and Lower Deeside and Inverbervie.

With the heavy downpours comes an increased risk of flooding with residents in high risk areas told to prepare.

Sepa has issued a flood warning in the region due to the risk of “isolated property flooding” and transport disruption.

Flood warnings are also in place for Stonehaven, Rosehearty to Fraserburgh and Inverbervie to Tangleha.

High tides and the continuous rain could lead to flooding from the sea along the coast of Stonehaven, with wave overtopping at Cowie and the beachfront.

Rain forecast across Lower Deeside

The Met Office has warned public transport could be impacted and driving conditions affected by the rain.

The warning is in place until 9am on Friday.

It states: “An area of rain spreads northeast into south-west Scotland during Thursday night, affecting north eastern areas of Scotland early on Friday morning before clearing away east into the North Sea by mid Friday morning.

“Twenty to 30mm is expected widely across south-west Scotland, with some of this heavy rain for a short time with some thunder accompanying the rain. 20mm in six hours is a possibility.

“Over high ground there is a chance of 40 to 50mm over the whole period. Strong west or north-west winds are likely for a time around the Solway coast.

“The Aberdeenshire and Angus coastal areas may see 20 to 30mm of rain in six to nine hours, accompanied by high tides and some coastal surge, possibly leading to some flooding during Friday morning.”

Further flood warnings have been issued across Orkney and the Western Isles, as well as between Findhorn and Lossiemouth, and Speyside.