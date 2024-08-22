Inverness’ Red Hot Highland Fling cancelled

Inverness’ popular Hogmanay Red Hot Highland Fling will not take place this year, council chiefs have confirmed.

Due to “limited access” at both Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park in the Highland capital – both of which undergoing renovation – the event on December 31 will not go ahead.

Highland Council bosses also blamed “consequent increased costings” for infrastructure as another reason for the event being cancelled.

However, the authority confirmed the celebration will return at the end of 2025.

Last year’s event, which for the first time charged an entry fee of £12.50 per ticket, attracts thousands of people annually and has done so since it was launched in 2008.

Provost of Inverness and chairwoman of organisers Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group, Councillor Glynis Sinclair said: “We have to ensure that all our community events can be delivered successfully.

“Noting the unique circumstances posed by the redevelopment of Northern Meeting Park, we have decided that we will reserve our resources for an exciting return of the much loved Red Hot Highland Fling in 2025 when we will have all the benefits of a redeveloped Northern Meeting Park.

“Planning is already under way for 2025 with exciting developments to the Inverness Events Programme.”

‘Disappointed at this news’

Chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, Don Johnstone added: “The Red Hot Highland Fling has been central to the Hogmanay celebrations in Inverness for a number of years and there will doubtless be disappointment at this news.

“Given the circumstances, it was the most responsible decision for the group to take.

“By making this decision early, it will hopefully provide local hospitality businesses the opportunity to further enhance their own offerings, which play an important part in the new year celebrations for both locals and visitors.”

Despite the disappointment that the “stalwart” event will not go ahead, it has been confirmed that the annual bonfire and fireworks will take place on November 5 at Bught Park.

However, due to the ongoing works at the “home of shinty”, Horne’s Funfair will not be taking place at the event, although an “array” of local food vendors will be on hand, which organisers say will “suite everyone’s tastes”.