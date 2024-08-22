Inverness’ Red Hot Highland Fling cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness’ Red Hot Highland Fling cancelled

Limited access and increasing costs have been blamed.

By Chris Cromar
Red Hot Highland Fling.
The popular event started back in 2008.

Inverness’ popular Hogmanay Red Hot Highland Fling will not take place this year, council chiefs have confirmed.

Due to “limited access” at both Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park in the Highland capital – both of which undergoing renovation – the event on December 31 will not go ahead.

Highland Council bosses also blamed “consequent increased costings” for infrastructure as another reason for the event being cancelled.

However, the authority confirmed the celebration will return at the end of 2025.

Last year’s event, which for the first time charged an entry fee of £12.50 per ticket, attracts thousands of people annually and has done so since it was launched in 2008.

Red Hot Highland Fling.
Numerous musicians, including Manran, have played at Red Hot Highland Fling. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Provost of Inverness and chairwoman of organisers Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group, Councillor Glynis Sinclair said: “We have to ensure that all our community events can be delivered successfully.

“Noting the unique circumstances posed by the redevelopment of Northern Meeting Park, we have decided that we will reserve our resources for an exciting return of the much loved Red Hot Highland Fling in 2025 when we will have all the benefits of a redeveloped Northern Meeting Park.

“Planning is already under way for 2025 with exciting developments to the Inverness Events Programme.”

‘Disappointed at this news’

Chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, Don Johnstone added: “The Red Hot Highland Fling has been central to the Hogmanay celebrations in Inverness for a number of years and there will doubtless be disappointment at this news.

“Given the circumstances, it was the most responsible decision for the group to take.

“By making this decision early, it will hopefully provide local hospitality businesses the opportunity to further enhance their own offerings, which play an important part in the new year celebrations for both locals and visitors.”

Red Hot Highland Fling.
People will be disappointed by the news.

Despite the disappointment that the “stalwart” event will not go ahead, it has been confirmed that the annual bonfire and fireworks will take place on November 5 at Bught Park.

However, due to the ongoing works at the “home of shinty”, Horne’s Funfair will not be taking place at the event, although an “array” of local food vendors will be on hand, which organisers say will “suite everyone’s tastes”.

