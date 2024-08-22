Revealed: New owners lift lid on plans to turn St Nicholas Kirk into tourist hotspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: New owners lift lid on plans to turn St Nicholas Kirk into tourist hotspot

Plans have been submitted by the new owners to turn the church into a tourism hotspot on the Granite Mile

The historic church could become a tourist attraction on the Granite Mile. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
The historic church could become a tourist attraction on the Granite Mile. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

The new owners of Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Kirk have detailed their plans to transform it into a tourism hotspot for the first time.

New owners Edinburgh Pallete have submitted proposals to Aberdeen City Council to create a “heritage trail” showcasing the church’s history and significance.

They hope the huge facelift can be a “catalyst for regeneration” for the city centre.

<yoastmark class=

This could be the first time in five years that more than 100 of the kirk’s historical artifacts are on display to the public.

The documents reveal their major plans to make the most of the landmark…

What is planned for Kirk of St Nicholas?

The new owners have taken over the majority of the building, having taken the keys to the West Kirk last week.

The main plan for the church is what owners Edinburgh Pallete are calling a “heritage trail”.

This will showcase the history of the iconic site and the city, with its main purpose being to increase visitors and tourism as a whole across Aberdeen.

It comes as thousands of tourists flock into the city centre every year, with cruise ships sparking something of a boom.

Edinburgh Palette hopes St Nicholas Kirk will become one of their top destinations.

The plans would give the public an insight into the storied past of the Kirk of St Nicholas and Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
The plans would give the public an insight into the storied past of the church and Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

The trail will end at Drums Isle, the location of the oil and gas workers memorial, where the history of the church and Aberdeen can be “expressed in an pop-up exhibition”.

More than 100 artifacts are on display in the Kirk of St Nicholas, which church bosses say will remain untouched.

What will be on display?

Aberdeen’s history dating all the way back to the medieval period will be on display for locals and tourists to learn about.

Fascinating statues and stonework will be highlighted, dating as far back as the 14th century.

Statues like this one in Kirk of St Nicholas' from the 15th century will be open to the public. Image: Mill Architects
Statues like this one from the 15th century will be open to the public. Image: Mill Architects

Artifacts detailing the Granite City’s involvement in both World Wars will also be on view to the public, with military memorials and flags.

Furthermore, the new owners will look to preserve as much of the building’s interior as possible.

What will happen to the pews?

Much of the floorspace within the kirk is taken up by rows upon rows of pews.

Some of these pews have graffiti dating back as far as the 18th century.

Some of the pews will be removed and preserved to make space for the new plans. Image: Mill Architects
Some of the pews will be removed and preserved to make space for the new plans. Image: Mill Architects

Edinburgh Pallete say that a section of the centuries-old seating will be removed, but not disposed of.

Robert Gordon College have asked that pews no longer in use be relocated to their MacRobert Hall as part of a refurbishment project.

Overall, most of the pews will remain, with the owners hoping the iconic church can be utilised for intimate candlelight concerts and events.

Who else would use the Kirk of St Nicholas?

Along with it being open to the public, under the new plans, the A-listed church would not only become a tourist hotspot…

Charities would also benefit from the Kirk of St Nicholas' new plans. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Charities would also benefit from the new plans. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Keeping with the church’s roots, charities would also make use of the Kirk of St Nicholas according to the newly submitted plans.

Owners say they hope to “relocate food distribution to the homeless and needy” within the church itself, to replace the current drop off point at Marks and Spencer.

What’s more, recipients would be able to enjoy their provisions inside the building rather than out in the cold.

The report added: “It is felt that by offering a safe and welcome space within the Kirk, the Kirk will in turn become a positive focal meeting point for those in need.”

Plans also reveal that counselling sessions could also take place in the building.

Are there plans for education?

Currently, Robert Gordon’s University (RGU) are carrying out a laser scanning research project.

Students would also get the chance to study the A-listed building's architecture. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Students would also get the chance to study the A-listed building's architecture. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

This initiative will generate a detailed “as-built” representation of the Kirk,
encompassing the interior, exterior, and churchyard.

Furthermore, RGU’s School of Architecture and Gray’s School of Art would also seek to make good use of the building, offering students the chance to study its gothic environs.

One of the owners’ three main goals for the Kirk of St Nicholas is for it to be a “place of education”.

What will happen to Kirk of St Nicholas’ oil and gas memorial?

The Kirk of St Nicholas is a meaningful place to those in the oil and gas industry.

Each year on the first Saturday of November, a service of remembrance is held in memory of those who lost their lives in the Piper Alpha disaster.

The oil and gas workers memorial inside <yoastmark class=

St John’s chapel in the church is dedicated to those who have died whilst working in the oil and gas industry, with its most prominent feature being its stained glass window.

The new owners say the oil and gas chaplaincy will be preserved, and that future services will remain.

You can read the full plans here.

Conversation