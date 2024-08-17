Extra security at St Nicholas Kirkyard as new owners take over church plagued by anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Extra security at St Nicholas Kirkyard as new owners take over church plagued by anti-social behaviour

New signs are up in the cemetery warning potential trespassers to avoid the area at night.

By Isaac Buchan
New measures will hopefully squash the kirkyards reputation for anti-social behaviour at night. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
New measures will hopefully squash the kirkyards reputation for anti-social behaviour at night. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

The new owners of St Nicholas kirkyard have installed beefed up security after taking the keys to the historic Aberdeen landmark.

The Union Street cemetery is known to be a hotbed for anti-social behaviour.

This previously led to council workers giving up on venturing in to lock the site at night.

But now, new owners Edinburgh Pallete are teaming up with the police’s own security system firm as they seek to keep any trouble to a minimum at their new base.

The cemetery was a hotbed for unruly youths during night time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

St Nicholas Kirkyard has been trouble hotspot for years

The cemetery and stretch of Union Street opposite have had a longstanding reputation for anti-social behaviour.

In 2019, police took the drastic step of creating a “dispersal zone” around the area.

The P&J revealed the planned ban on youth gangs in Aberdeen city centre on the front page, on May 10 2019.
The P&J revealed the planned ban on youth gangs in Aberdeen city centre on the front page, on May 10 2019.

It came after a series of high-profile incidents involving unruly hoodlums, including an attempted murder on Union Terrace.

The initiative was declared a success, with the number of recorded antisocial behaviour incidents more than halving during the time it was enforced.

But problems began to arise again following the pandemic…

The nativity scene had to be moved at the kirk due to racist graffiti. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

In December 2022, the nativity scene in the kirkyard had to be moved after being covered in racist graffiti.

And in 2023, youths were filmed fighting in the nearby Union Terrace Gardens.

Last summer, we revealed that it was being locked up at 4pm in an effort to stop troublemakers from spoiling Aberdeen city centre.

Who are the new owners?

Keys officially changed hands on Thursday, August 15, with Edinburgh Palette taking over the West Kirk of St Nicholas.

The capital-based arts charity said they want to reopen the church to the public for the first time since 2020 – “not through faith but through community engagement”.

The kirk was last open to the public back in December 2020. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The kirk was last open to the public back in December 2020. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They currently operate St Margaret’s House in Edinburgh, which is home to 200 studios for artists, crafters and community organisations.

However, the group have remained tight-lipped on their plans for St Nicholas kirkyard.

The Edinburgh Palette website states they “are looking to enhance the kirk’s rich history to deliver a first-class destination for visitors and locals to visit and be involved in”.

It adds: “Edinburgh Palette are dedicated to bringing the building back into the arms of the community and securing the preservation of the astonishing architecture.”

What are the new measures to deter trespassers from kirkyard?

Signs have been seen across the cemetery’s gates warning visitors of the kirk’s new security features.

They state there is a new security system in operation.

Secured By Design are the police’s official security initiative. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

The warnings bear the logo of official police security initiative, Secured By Design.

They specialise in pointing firms in the right direction for top-grade equipment, such as locks, CCTV and other deterrents.

