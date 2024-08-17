Extra security at St Nicholas Kirkyard as new owners take over church plagued by anti-social behaviour

The new owners of St Nicholas kirkyard have installed beefed up security after taking the keys to the historic Aberdeen landmark.

The Union Street cemetery is known to be a hotbed for anti-social behaviour.

This previously led to council workers giving up on venturing in to lock the site at night.

But now, new owners Edinburgh Pallete are teaming up with the police’s own security system firm as they seek to keep any trouble to a minimum at their new base.

St Nicholas Kirkyard has been trouble hotspot for years

The cemetery and stretch of Union Street opposite have had a longstanding reputation for anti-social behaviour.

In 2019, police took the drastic step of creating a “dispersal zone” around the area.

It came after a series of high-profile incidents involving unruly hoodlums, including an attempted murder on Union Terrace.

The initiative was declared a success, with the number of recorded antisocial behaviour incidents more than halving during the time it was enforced.

But problems began to arise again following the pandemic…

In December 2022, the nativity scene in the kirkyard had to be moved after being covered in racist graffiti.

And in 2023, youths were filmed fighting in the nearby Union Terrace Gardens.

Last summer, we revealed that it was being locked up at 4pm in an effort to stop troublemakers from spoiling Aberdeen city centre.

Who are the new owners?

Keys officially changed hands on Thursday, August 15, with Edinburgh Palette taking over the West Kirk of St Nicholas.

The capital-based arts charity said they want to reopen the church to the public for the first time since 2020 – “not through faith but through community engagement”.

They currently operate St Margaret’s House in Edinburgh, which is home to 200 studios for artists, crafters and community organisations.

However, the group have remained tight-lipped on their plans for St Nicholas kirkyard.

The Edinburgh Palette website states they “are looking to enhance the kirk’s rich history to deliver a first-class destination for visitors and locals to visit and be involved in”.

It adds: “Edinburgh Palette are dedicated to bringing the building back into the arms of the community and securing the preservation of the astonishing architecture.”

What are the new measures to deter trespassers from kirkyard?

Signs have been seen across the cemetery’s gates warning visitors of the kirk’s new security features.

They state there is a new security system in operation.

The warnings bear the logo of official police security initiative, Secured By Design.

They specialise in pointing firms in the right direction for top-grade equipment, such as locks, CCTV and other deterrents.

