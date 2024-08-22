‘A lot more big brands’: Aberdeen shoppers tell us what they think of Union Square’s new TK Maxx

Union Square’s new TK Maxx store has welcomed its first customers.

The new shop opened at 10am this morning after moving from its original site across the retail centre’s car park.

The move comes after neighbours M&S launched plans to expand their store into the ex-TK Maxx unit.

The shop has sections for menswear, womenswear, footwear and home and bath.

Store bosses have promised “treasure hunter” shoppers several new deliveries of branded goods each week.

And one duo we spoke to said they were very impressed with the designer labels on offer in the new shop.

One of the most popular sections for customers on the day was the impressive Halloween section, with people already stocking up on decorations.

What did shoppers think about the new TK Maxx?

This was the case for Lynn Pottinger, 35, who purchased a large green pumpkin plush.

She said: “I just couldn’t resist him, I thought he was so cute. I ended up getting a Halloween throw and some glasses too. I only wish there was more of it!”

Lynn’s mum Irene said: “I felt like I could find what I was looking for a lot easier and it was much better laid out.”

Hannah Buchan, 35, was relieved that the store had reopened as it meant she could get her favourite coffee syrups again.

She said: “I absolutely love coffee syrup and I’ve not had any the past few months.

“TK Maxx is my go-to for it.

“The store is well presented and the Halloween stuff is so cool and really up my street. All the staff have been helpful too.

“I’ll be back next week to stock up on more syrup! I’m glad it’s reopened we’ve really missed it.”

Anna, 39, said: “I was really confused I was going to head to where the old store was.

“I wasn’t aware it had moved. I hadn’t planned on buying anything but I found a light rain jacket that will do me until winter!”

TK Maxx Union Square is dog-friendly

Ben, 25, and Beth, 27, had brought their furry friend Ozzy along to check out the dog-friendly store.

Ben said: “We went to the other one quite a lot so we were pleased to be back. Obviously, we’ve got the dog so it was great to check out the pet stuff and Ozzy got an apple toy as well.”

“There were some really good finds, I managed to get a Barbour shirt for £25 which was a great steal.

“It felt like there was a lot more big brand products, particularly Fred Perry and Lacoste.”

Beth added: I got a nice pleather jacket for Autumn.

“We got some bedding too which was reduced from £110 to £25.

“It was nice to be in a store in Aberdeen that felt busy. It was ideal that it was dog-friendly.”

TK Maxx excited to be in new Union Square unit

The retailer has also revealed its excitement about the new start after launching in the original unit when Union Square first opened.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “We are thrilled to open a brand-new TK Maxx store in Aberdeen.

“We want to give our valued Aberdeen treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our new bright and beautiful store.”