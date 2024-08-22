‘A lot more big brands’: Aberdeen shoppers tell us what they think of Union Square’s new TK Maxx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A lot more big brands’: Aberdeen shoppers tell us what they think of Union Square’s new TK Maxx

The P&J visited the store on opening day.

By Jamie Sinclair
Excited shoppers have been some of the first in the city to visit the new TK Maxx.
Excited shoppers have been some of the first in the city to visit the new TK Maxx.

Union Square’s new TK Maxx store has welcomed its first customers.

The new shop opened at 10am this morning after moving from its original site across the retail centre’s car park.

The move comes after neighbours M&S launched plans to expand their store into the ex-TK Maxx unit.

The shop has sections for menswear, womenswear, footwear and home and bath.

Store bosses have promised “treasure hunter” shoppers several new deliveries of branded goods each week.

And one duo we spoke to said they were very impressed with the designer labels on offer in the new shop.

The homeware selection on offer at the new store.
The new TK Maxx opens with its famous long rails for shoppers to rake through.
The seasonal Halloween section at the shop.
There was plenty of buzz about the store’s relocation across the car park at Union Square.
The new-look store 

One of the most popular sections for customers on the day was the impressive Halloween section, with people already stocking up on decorations.

What did shoppers think about the new TK Maxx?

Lynn and mum Irene.

This was the case for Lynn Pottinger, 35, who purchased a large green pumpkin plush.

She said: “I just couldn’t resist him, I thought he was so cute. I ended up getting a Halloween throw and some glasses too. I only wish there was more of it!”

Lynn’s mum Irene said: “I felt like I could find what I was looking for a lot easier and it was much better laid out.”

Hannah Buchan loves the coffee products.

Hannah Buchan, 35, was relieved that the store had reopened as it meant she could get her favourite coffee syrups again.

She said: “I absolutely love coffee syrup and I’ve not had any the past few months.

“TK Maxx is my go-to for it.

“The store is well presented and the Halloween stuff is so cool and really up my street. All the staff have been helpful too.

“I’ll be back next week to stock up on more syrup! I’m glad it’s reopened we’ve really missed it.”

Anna ended up buying a new jacket.

Anna, 39, said: “I was really confused I was going to head to where the old store was.

“I wasn’t aware it had moved. I hadn’t planned on buying anything but I found a light rain jacket that will do me until winter!”

TK Maxx Union Square is dog-friendly

Beth and Ben picked up some bargains.

Ben, 25, and Beth, 27, had brought their furry friend Ozzy along to check out the dog-friendly store.

Ben said: “We went to the other one quite a lot so we were pleased to be back. Obviously, we’ve got the dog so it was great to check out the pet stuff and Ozzy got an apple toy as well.”

Ozzy was pleased with his apple toy.

“There were some really good finds, I managed to get a Barbour shirt for £25 which was a great steal.

“It felt like there was a lot more big brand products, particularly Fred Perry and Lacoste.”

Beth added: I got a nice pleather jacket for Autumn.

“We got some bedding too which was reduced from £110 to £25.

“It was nice to be in a store in Aberdeen that felt busy. It was ideal that it was dog-friendly.”

TK Maxx excited to be in new Union Square unit

The retailer has also revealed its excitement about the new start after launching in the original unit when Union Square first opened.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “We are thrilled to open a brand-new TK Maxx store in Aberdeen.

“We want to give our valued Aberdeen treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our new bright and beautiful store.”

