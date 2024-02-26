Exclusive: Kirk of St Nicholas to be sold off amid plans to ‘reignite’ Union Street

Part of Aberdeen’s Kirk of St Nicholas will change hands next month – with an arts charity lined up to take control of the iconic building.

The Press and Journal can reveal Edinburgh Palette will take over the Mither Kirk at the end of March.

Bosses are keeping quiet on detailed plans for the city centre site until they have the keys. But they promise they want to help to “reignite” tired Union Street.

Church: ‘Positive, bright new chapter’ for Kirk of St Nicholas

Despite the imminent transfer, the Church of Scotland is “hopeful” worshippers, the city council and nearby Robert Gordon’s College will maintain “occasional” access.

Vice-convener of the General Trustees of the Church of Scotland, the Rev Scott Rennie said: “We are poised to enter into an agreement to transfer ownership of the West Kirk to Edinburgh Palette.

“The congregation was dissolved in 2020 and this move marks a positive, bright new chapter for the Kirk of St Nicholas.

“Edinburgh Palette has a great vision for the building and we are optimistic that it will play a significant role in the future regeneration of Aberdeen city centre.

“We are really excited about this transfer of ownership which means the building will still be available to the people of Aberdeen and we are confident that it has a great future.”

Kirk of St Nicholas: ‘One of Aberdeen’s most historically important buildings’

Heritage quango Historic Environment Scotland hails the building as “one of the most historically important in Aberdeen”.

Dating back in parts to the 12th century, the construction of the church today dominating the city skyline began in the 18th century.

Church of Scotland worship ended in the West Kirk in December 2020, with its congregation merged with Queen’s Cross Church.

But services do still take place there, including the annual remembrance service for oil and gas workers who died working offshore.

The Back Wynd church is home to the Oil Chapel, installed after renovations completed in 1990.

And the Kirking of the Council – a service soon after an election where councillors dedicate themselves to Aberdeen – also takes place in the West Kirk.

Edinburgh Palette’s plans will help to ‘reignite’ Aberdeen’s high street

The A-listed Kirk of St Nicholas will be Edinburgh Palette’s first base in Aberdeen.

Leaders told The P&J they wanted to continue discussions with those currently using the West Kirk before revealing their plans in the press.

“This is our first venture into Aberdeen and once those discussions have been had, we can speak about our plans,” general manager Iain Sneddon said.

“But we have positive intentions for the space, to try and reignite the high street.”

Who are Edinburgh Palette and what are their plans for Aberdeen?

In 2008, the charity started a gradual takeover of a vacant office block in the capital.

Now, St Margaret’s House is home to 200 studios for artists, crafters and community organisations.

And all of them are full, with a waiting list for space too.

According to the charity’s website, St Margaret’s also houses community arts spaces, a theatre, rehearsal spaces, a cinema room, printmaking studio, ceramics studio & kilns, recording studio, martial arts dojo, library, swap shop, meeting rooms and more than 11,000 sq ft of gallery space.

The charity has already expanded into Edinburgh’s Waterfront area, setting up office space near to the Granton Gasworks.

Councillor Martin Greig, the politically-appointed Master of Kirk Works of St Nicholas Church, told The P&J: “Transfer of ownership is a major and historic change for this building which is right at the heart of our city.

“I am following up questions about the proposed future use of the building.”

The Lib Dem, who is the administration’s culture spokesman, added: “It is important that the council and others are informed of what is happening.”

Why is the Church of Scotland giving up the Kirk of St Nicholas?

This comes as the church is looking to vastly reduce its estate.

Recently St Mark’s Church on nearby Rosemount Viaduct was listed for sale, priced at £390,000.

And now, in a letter seen by The P&J, buildings officer the Rev Ian Murray has confirmed the Church of Scotland will transfer ownership of the West Kirk, Drum’s Aisle and tower on March 27.

The rush to collect all copies of keys before the transfer is already under way.

However, Aberdeen City Council is still to be given “unlimited access” to the kirk’s tower.

Up there, local authority staff will continue to service the 48-bell carillon – Scotland’s largest – and the clock.

Plans for community space include internal alterations at A-listed kirk

The West Kirk is still used occasionally for worship, which Mr Murray said will “need to confirmed directly with Edinburgh Palette”.

He confirmed the charity had plans to “upgrade facilities and seek permission to alter the interior of the building”.

History buffs describe the inside as “particularly noteworthy as a rare, largely unaltered 18th century survival”.

This, Mr Murray reported, would allow them to develop a community space in the centre of Aberdeen.

But he indicated Edinburgh Palette wants to continue to work with organisations presently using the West Kirk and Drum’s Aisle of worship and performance.

Thanking those the church is “indebted” to for their care of the building, Mr Murray added: “Clearly, this marks a new chapter for the Kirk of St Nicholas.

“For over 1,000 years it has been a place of worship and Christian witness in the heart of Aberdeen.”