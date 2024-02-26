Exclusive: Kirk of St Nicholas to be sold off amid plans to ‘reignite’ Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Kirk of St Nicholas to be sold off amid plans to ‘reignite’ Union Street

Edinburgh Palette hopes plans for community space in the historic Aberdeen church can help bring life back to the high street.

The Kirk of St Nicholas in Aberdeen will soon change hands. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Part of Aberdeen’s Kirk of St Nicholas will change hands next month – with an arts charity lined up to take control of the iconic building.

The Press and Journal can reveal Edinburgh Palette will take over the Mither Kirk at the end of March.

Bosses are keeping quiet on detailed plans for the city centre site until they have the keys. But they promise they want to help to “reignite” tired Union Street.

Church: ‘Positive, bright new chapter’ for Kirk of St Nicholas

Despite the imminent transfer, the Church of Scotland is “hopeful” worshippers, the city council and nearby Robert Gordon’s College will maintain “occasional” access.

The Rev Scott Rennie hailed the plans - under wraps for now - as a "bright, new chapter" for the West Kirk at the Kirk of St Nicholas. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Vice-convener of the General Trustees of the Church of Scotland, the Rev Scott Rennie said: “We are poised to enter into an agreement to transfer ownership of the West Kirk to Edinburgh Palette.

“The congregation was dissolved in 2020 and this move marks a positive, bright new chapter for the Kirk of St Nicholas.

“Edinburgh Palette has a great vision for the building and we are optimistic that it will play a significant role in the future regeneration of Aberdeen city centre.

“We are really excited about this transfer of ownership which means the building will still be available to the people of Aberdeen and we are confident that it has a great future.”

Kirk of St Nicholas: ‘One of Aberdeen’s most historically important buildings’

Heritage quango Historic Environment Scotland hails the building as “one of the most historically important in Aberdeen”.

Dating back in parts to the 12th century, the construction of the church today dominating the city skyline began in the 18th century.

The sunset behind the clock tower of the Kirk of St Nicholas in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Church of Scotland worship ended in the West Kirk in December 2020, with its congregation merged with Queen’s Cross Church.

But services do still take place there, including the annual remembrance service for oil and gas workers who died working offshore.

The Back Wynd church is home to the Oil Chapel, installed after renovations completed in 1990.

And the Kirking of the Council – a service soon after an election where councillors dedicate themselves to Aberdeen – also takes place in the West Kirk.

Edinburgh Palette’s plans will help to ‘reignite’ Aberdeen’s high street

The A-listed Kirk of St Nicholas will be Edinburgh Palette’s first base in Aberdeen.

Leaders told The P&J they wanted to continue discussions with those currently using the West Kirk before revealing their plans in the press.

The Kirk of St Nicholas during Spectra festival in Aberdeen in February 2024. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
“This is our first venture into Aberdeen and once those discussions have been had, we can speak about our plans,” general manager Iain Sneddon said.

“But we have positive intentions for the space, to try and reignite the high street.”

Who are Edinburgh Palette and what are their plans for Aberdeen?

In 2008, the charity started a gradual takeover of a vacant office block in the capital.

Now, St Margaret’s House is home to 200 studios for artists, crafters and community organisations.

And all of them are full, with a waiting list for space too.

The Kirking of the Council parade, led by then Lord Provost Barney Crockett, in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
According to the charity’s website, St Margaret’s also houses community arts spaces, a theatre, rehearsal spaces, a cinema room, printmaking studio, ceramics studio & kilns, recording studio, martial arts dojo, library, swap shop, meeting rooms and more than 11,000 sq ft of gallery space.

The charity has already expanded into Edinburgh’s Waterfront area, setting up office space near to the Granton Gasworks.

Councillor Martin Greig, the politically-appointed Master of Kirk Works of St Nicholas Church, told The P&J: “Transfer of ownership is a major and historic change for this building which is right at the heart of our city.

“I am following up questions about the proposed future use of the building.”

The Lib Dem, who is the administration’s culture spokesman, added: “It is important that the council and others are informed of what is happening.”

Why is the Church of Scotland giving up the Kirk of St Nicholas?

This comes as the church is looking to vastly reduce its estate.

Recently St Mark’s Church on nearby Rosemount Viaduct was listed for sale, priced at £390,000.

And now, in a letter seen by The P&J, buildings officer the Rev Ian Murray has confirmed the Church of Scotland will transfer ownership of the West Kirk, Drum’s Aisle and tower on March 27.

The rush to collect all copies of keys before the transfer is already under way.

However, Aberdeen City Council is still to be given “unlimited access” to the kirk’s tower.

Up there, local authority staff will continue to service the 48-bell carillon – Scotland’s largest – and the clock.

Plans for community space include internal alterations at A-listed kirk

The West Kirk is still used occasionally for worship, which Mr Murray said will “need to confirmed directly with Edinburgh Palette”.

He confirmed the charity had plans to “upgrade facilities and seek permission to alter the interior of the building”.

History buffs describe the inside as “particularly noteworthy as a rare, largely unaltered 18th century survival”.

The oil chapel at the Kirk of St Nicholas in Aberdeen still hosts the industry's annual remembrance service. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
This, Mr Murray reported, would allow them to develop a community space in the centre of Aberdeen.

But he indicated Edinburgh Palette wants to continue to work with organisations presently using the West Kirk and Drum’s Aisle of worship and performance.

Thanking those the church is “indebted” to for their care of the building, Mr Murray added: “Clearly, this marks a new chapter for the Kirk of St Nicholas.

“For over 1,000 years it has been a place of worship and Christian witness in the heart of Aberdeen.”

Church Of Scotland reveals plans to end regular worship at Aberdeen’s Mither Kirk

The future of Aberdeen

