Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen flat fire treated as ‘wilful’ as probe launched

One woman was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene.

Richmond Street, Aberdeen fire.
The fire took place in the Richmond Street area of Rosemount. Image: Fubar News.
By Chris Cromar

An Aberdeen flat fire which left one woman needing medical treatment is being treated as deliberate.

The blaze happened on Richmond Street in the Rosemount area of the city at around 5.20pm on Saturday and a joint investigation between the police and fire service has been launched.

The incident led to a granite tenement being evacuated before the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service put out the blaze.

A woman was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service, and police were called to the incident at around 5.40pm.

Police Scotland officer.
A joint investigation between police and the fire service is under way. Image: Shutterstock.

An eyewitness who saw the blaze said they saw “thick black smoke pouring out windows”.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene, leaving at 6.04pm.

‘Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to get in touch’

Detective Constable Abbie Harris of Police Scotland said: “The fire is being treated as wilful and a joint investigation with the fire service is being carried out.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to get in touch.

“We are also asking the public to check private CCTV and dashcam if they were driving in the area and make contact if there is anything that could assist with our investigation.”

People with any information are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2859 of Saturday, August 31, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

