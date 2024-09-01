Highland League: Reaction from across the grounds as Strathspey defeat Lossiemouth and Brora prove too strong for Inverurie

Strathspey Thistle posted their first points of the season thanks to an impressive 3-0 victory against Lossiemouth at Seafield Park.

An Aaron Nicolson penalty followed by a Scot Docherty goal saw the Jags lead 2-0 at the break.

Despite a spirited response at the start of the second half by Lossie, a goal from Juan Cardona just after the hour mark put the result beyond doubt.

Former Brora Rangers forward Paul Brindle turned out as a trialist for the Jags and was a major influence on the game.

Jags manager Ryan Esson said: “It’s a good first win for the boys. I’m happy with that, a great performance – we just need to keep the momentum into next Saturday.

“It shows the boys they can win football matches. Sometimes it takes that one win to give them belief they can go and win games in this league.

“We also kept a clean sheet, which is a huge thing for us. I’m delighted with every one of them.”

On Brindle’s contribution, he added: “Paul showed his qualities and experience. I was impressed with him. I know him already so I know what he can bring to the team.”

Thistle sting Coasters

The Jags were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute when Lossie defender Jared Kennedy fouled James Fraser in the box.

Referee Kevin Murray pointed to the spot and Nicolson sent Stuart Knight the wrong way.

The home side doubled their lead in the 36th minute when Lossie gave away possession inside their own half and Brindle crossed for Docherty to sweep the ball past Knight.

Lossie started the second half on the front foot but it was the Jags who increased their lead in the 62nd minute when Cardona forced the ball home from close range.

Coasters interim manager Ian Campbell said: “We weren’t at the races, we thought we would get a better reaction in the circumstances but we just looked tired.

“We had a few boys who had to play out of position due to injuries – you could make excuses all day but it just wasn’t good enough.

“Sometimes you have to hit a low to get back up again. We regrouped at half time but we can’t keep giving ourselves two goals to come back from.

“Maybe if we got a goal back it would have been a different story.

“The boys are absolutely devastated in there. That was a big game for us today, they didn’t turn up and they know it.”

Brora Rangers 3-0 Inverurie Locos

Brora Rangers beat Inverurie Locos 3-0 to make it seven wins out of eight in the Breedon Highland League in a match where the Cattachs’ second goal was the major talking point.

The home side opened the scoring in the first minute at Dudgeon Park when James Wallace swept home Max Ewan’s cross from close range.

But the controversial incident occurred in the 34th minute when Jordan MacRae found the top corner with a quickly-taken free-kick from 25 yards.

However, Locos were incensed saying that referee David Alexander hadn’t blown his whistle to restart play.

Boss Dean Donaldson said: “The referee’s said to Brora they could take the free-kick quickly without telling us because he didn’t blow his whistle.

“We were still setting up our wall, don’t get me wrong it was a great finish from Jordan, but it should never have been allowed to happen going on the IFAB rules.”

Brora manager Steven Mackay said: “Jordan asked the referee if he could take it early and he said he could and it was a brilliant finish.”

More Locos frustration

Early in the second period Inverurie were again unhappy with referee Alexander after he turned down penalty claims following a challenge on Cole Anderson.

In the 53rd minute the Railwaymen were reduced to 10 men when Jay Halliday received a second yellow card for handling to stop a Brora counter-attack.

MacRae headed home a George Robesten cross from the right to complete the scoring in the 70th minute, but late on Brora’s Craig MacKenzie was dismissed, collecting his second booking for pulling back Mark Souter.

Mackay added: “I don’t think we played particularly well, but we got the job done which was the most important thing.”

Donaldson said: “It’s the most frustrating 90 minutes I’ve been involved in for a long time.

“I don’t think we were at it as a team all afternoon, but everything went against us.

“Apart from the second goal, Cole was wiped out, it was a stonewall penalty and even Brora players were saying at the end it was 100% a penalty.

“Even Jay’s red card may not be the correct decision because he was last man and I’m led to believe if it’s deemed a handball in that position it’s a straight red card, not a second yellow card.

“My team had an off day but it’s so frustrating and I think the referee will know as well he’s had a poor performance.”

Wick Academy 1-6 Banks o’ Dee

Debutant Liam Duell scored with his first touch to help Banks o’ Dee get back to winning ways as they defeated Wick Academy 6-1 at Harmsworth Park.

The Aberdeen side were two up at the break after Iain Vigurs headed home from a Mark Gilmour corner and Andy Hunter did likewise from Lachie MacLeod’s cross.

After the break new signing Duell – formerly of Brechin City and Kirriemuir Thistle – came off the bench and finished with his first touch from a MacLeod through ball.

Kyle Henderson pulled one back for the Scorries after racing through on goal, but a brace of free-kicks from Gilmour and MacLeod’s counter from Scott Milne’s cutback added further gloss to the scoreline.

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “It’s good to sign Liam and it was a great moment for him to score on his debut.

“It was also good to score six goals and return to winning ways.”

Wick boss Gary Manson said: “There were positives from the performance, certainly in an attacking sense. If we’d done things a little bit better we could have scored a couple more goals.

“But the frustrating part is Banks o’ Dee didn’t have to work hard for their goals. It felt like every time they put the ball in our box they’d get a chance.

“If you pick up the paper and read the score as 6-1 you might thing we got absolutely battered.

“But that wasn’t the case, it was quite a competitive game, Banks o’ Dee deserved to win.

“But if we’d dealt with balls into the box a bit better it could have been a different story.”

Forres Mechanics 1-1 Nairn County

Both sides were wondering what might have been after Forres Mechanics and Nairn County drew 1-1 at Mosset Park.

The Can-Cans threatened early on with Matt Jamieson hitting the crossbar when through on goal and Aidan Cruickshank missing the target from a good position.

After quarter of an hour the Wee County forged ahead with Ben Barron converting from the penalty spot after Andrew Greig had been fouled by Kaiden Connolly.

Scott Lisle passed up a good chance to double Nairn’s lead before Jamieson rattled the bar again five minutes into the second half.

On 65 minutes Nairn debutant Jack Walker received a second booking and was sent off by referee Greg Soutar for a challenge on Jamieson.

After Shaun Morrison had a goal disallowed for offside Shaun Sutherland equalised in the 77th minute with a finish from the edge of the box.

‘Could have worked out differently’

Forres boss Steven MacDonald said: “Overall a point is probably fair, but it could have worked out differently and could have worked out better for us on another day.

“I was really pleased with the boys because we recovered from a poor performance on Wednesday (4-0 loss to Keith) and that was a lot more like us.

“With the chances we had that we didn’t convert and a goal being ruled out offside you begin to think it was going to be one of those days.

“But we stuck at it to get a well deserved draw, but I’m disappointed we haven’t won.”

Nairn manager Ross Tokely added: “I felt the referee spoiled the game with the sending off of Jack.

“I thought it was a harsh second yellow, it’s the sort of clearance you’ll see in most games.

“It was a short pass and Jack won the ball. It was a wholehearted challenge with no intent to hurt the player and it was disappointing because I thought Jack was excellent for us.

“Down to 10 men we battled well for 25 minutes so I can’t really grumble with the point.”

Huntly 3-1 Rothes

An Angus Grant brace and a further goal from Sam Robertson saw Huntly record their first home win over Rothes since April 2018.

Manager Colin Charlesworth was pleased to keep the momentum going following their midweek win away to Banks o’ Dee.

He said: “Sometimes when you have a game like Wednesday night it can physically and mentally drain you but credit to the players they’ve went out with the right attitude and started well with a goals inside the first 15 minutes.

Angus Grant is player full of confidence right now and if you give him half a chance you’d back him every time.

“If I’m being critical, I think we could’ve had more goals with the amount shots and positive play we had and it could’ve been out of sight by half-time but when you’re not you give the opposition a glimmer of hope.”

Huntly went ahead in the 13th minute. Sam Robertson released strike partner Angus Grant who chipped past the advancing keeper to make it four goals in two games.

The deficit was doubled after 19 minutes when Angus Grant saw his initial attempt blocked by Sean McCarthy before he rounded the keeper and tapped in his eighth of the campaign.

A great save on the hour mark saw Fraser Hobday turn a Shane Harkness shot round the post. From the resultant corner kick, Jake Thomson curled the ball straight in at the near post for his fifth goal in seven games.

Sean McCarthy prevented Angus Grant netting successive hat-tricks, saving low after the forward ran onto a Matthew Wallace header.

Huntly secured the win with 14 minutes remaining. Owen Morris was played in by Sam Robertson to chest the ball in from close range for his fifth of the season.

Rothes manager Richard Hastings said: “It was disappointing losing two early goals through our own errors and we are getting punished for mistakes.

“In the second half we came out with a different plan but we did create and the goal was coming.

“You look like you’re trying to get an equaliser and you make another error with a poor clearance and you’re two behind again.

“If you make that many error in a game you can’t justify winning a game of football.”

Turriff United 1-1 Fraserburgh

Turriff United and Fraserburgh ended with a share of the spoils at a windy Haughs after Sean Butcher’s second half strike was was cancelled out by Jack McKenzie.

Broch boss Mark Cowie lamented another two dropped points and felt his players need to take more responsibility.

He said: “The first half was disappointing. We asked them to start the game well but once again we did not.

“In the second half we came out more aggressive and played higher up the park, controlled the game and deservedly got our goal.

“Then we made two or three poor decisions, gave away a free kick and it is trickled into our goal.

“After that we have some half chances, but we are struggling for confidence in front of goal, all over the park.

“The intensity is not there, we are letting things bypass us and we need to start performing, start games better, senior players need to start demanding better performances of each other.”

The first half was devoid of any worthwhile goalmouth action as neither side could gain any momentum.

The Broch forced a couple of saves from Lee Herbert through Liam Strachan and Sean Butcher, whilst Scott Barbour had a header blocked at the back post.

Turriff’s best chance fell to John Allan on the stroke of half time when Murray Cormack picked him out, but the striker fired straight at Joe Barbour.

The Broch started brightly after the restart with Paul Young and Scott Barbour going close before Josh Bolton saw his net-bound strike cleared off the line on 55 minutes.

Just after the hour the visitors struck, Young played the ball into Butcher, and he turned his marker before arrowing a shot into the far corner of the net.

Turriff replied midway through the half when a needless free kick was given away on the left and McKenzie curled in a free kick which evaded everyone in the box and went in at Barbour’s far post.

The home side should have taken the lead on 73 minutes, Max Foster’s dipping shot from 25 yards was brilliantly turned onto the crossbar by Barbour, but the rebound fell to Ewan Clark eight yards out who somehow headed over from an unmarked position.

Turriff manager Warren Cummings said: “There was not much in it, first half was stop start, both sides lacked belief, did not create much.

“In the second half they put their foot down a bit and penned us in a bit and deservedly took the lead.

“They had a five-minute period where I thought they were going to take over.

“Credit to our lads they stayed in the game and found a way to get back into it and then had an unbelievable chance to win the game through Ewan.

“Overall, I would have felt hard done by if we had not managed to get something out of the game, but I am sure they would have felt the same way.”

Formartine United 4-1 Keith

Formartine United moved up to seventh spot in the Breedon Highland League with their third win on the spin.

The victory wasn’t as comfortable as the final scoreline suggests and home boss Stuart Anderson was quick to pay tribute to Keith who led at the interval.

He said: “Keith were by far the better team in the first half, so it was just about keeping calm at half time and getting re-organised.

“They are a good group and they weren’t going to lie down in the second half. It was a much getter performance going forward and good to get a few goals.

“Keith are a good side who have recorded good results in the past week, every game in this league is difficult now.

Keith created a series of opportunities in the first half and deservedly went in front just before half time. Nathan McKeown was wayward with his shot but it was deflected into the path of Liam Duncan who fired high into the roof of the net.

The Pitmedden side levelled within three minutes of the restart, Scott Adams wriggling around for space at the edge of the box before firing past Craig Reid.

In 54 minutes captain Graeme Rodger pounced on an error by Scott Barron to sidefoot home.

In 75 minutes it was a similar finish by Tyler Mykyta to make it three before Jonathan Crawford converted a penalty right on full time after Reid fouled substitute Aidan Combe.

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “After two good results in a row we were excellent in the first half.

“Every time we went forward in the first half we looked like scoring and defensively we kept Formartine at arm’s length

“Conceding two goals so early in the second half in the manner we did wasn’t good enough. You don’t mind if you concede goals of real quality but the first two were defensive errors. In the end Formartine deserved their result.”

Deveronvale 1-3 Clachnacuddin

Clachnacuddin edged out Deveronvale to move up into third place in the Highland League table in an entertaining tussle at Princess Royal Park.

Lilywhites manager Conor Gethins said: “I can’t say I’m overly delighted with that performance if I’m being honest.

“The wind spoiled the game but we were guilty of getting rid of the ball too quickly and that gave Deveronvale hope, and time to get a lot of balls into the box.

“I think we were about 150 passes short today from where we were on Wednesday night and that’s not great but it’s three points and Princess Royal Park is never an easy place.

“It should have been a clean sheet but it was a tired leg from Troy Cooper which led to that penalty kick.

“But we’re now sitting third in the table – who would have thought that?”

On the quarter hour mark Vale passed up a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring when Ben Hermiston burst through the middle but with only Joe Malin to beat he hit straight at the keeper from 12 yards.

Ten minutes from the break a flowing Vale move involving full-back Jayden Goldie on the overlap and Jack Mitchell ended with the latter firing wide from eight yards.

Two minutes after the restart Clach opened the scoring when Connor Bunce advanced unchallenged and unleashed a superb 25-yard rising drive which flew high over Vale keeper Ethan Hopkinson and into the net.

Clachnacuddin made it 2-0 in the 79th minute when substitute Jack Davison ran onto a Lewis Mackenzie feed and his 10-yard shot went under Hopkinson.

Three minutes later Clach put the game to bed, skipper Josh Meekings clipping home a third from at the near post.

Deveronvale pulled one back when back when Harry Noble was pulled down in the box by Cooper. Noble got up and sent Malin the wrong way from the resultant penalty kick.

Vale manager Garry Wood said: “Clach’s opener two minutes after the restart was a disappointing goal to lose from our point of view, though it was a great strike from Connor Bunce.

“We had a few players around him and nobody took charge and we lost our way a wee bit in the following quarter of an hour.

“I was really pleased with the debut of Tobias Davies-Browne who we’ve signed on-loan from Dundee.

“You could see his quality on the ball and he got the sponsors’ man of the match award which is pleasing for him.”