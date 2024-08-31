Emergency services rush to fire at Aberdeen block of flats

A fire has broken out at a block of flats in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen, with emergency services being sent to the scene.

It happened on Richmond Street at around 5.20pm this evening, with three fire appliances and police going to the incident.

An eye witness said they could see “thick black smoke pouring out windows” of the the granite tenements.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called at 5.20pm and left the scene at 6.04pm.

Two of the fire appliances came from Central fire station at Mounthooly and one from North Anderson Drive.

Police Scotland has been contacted to find out more.