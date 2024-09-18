The life of Mr Shand: Tributes to Stonehaven janitor who ‘always put others first’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The life of Mr Shand: Tributes to Stonehaven janitor who ‘always put others first’

Ian had careers as a butcher, confectioner and in the Navy before getting an MBE for 30 years at Arduthie primary.

Ian is known to generations of Arduthie Primary students. Image: June McKay.
By Jamie Sinclair

The family of a much-loved Stonehaven janitor, have paid tribute following his death at the age of 80.

Ian Shand will be remembered by generations of pupils after working at Arduthie Primary School for 30 years.

Those closest to him described him as a family man who would do anything for anyone.

Despite Ian and his wife Rosalind never having children of their own, he played a role in many youngsters’ early lives.

This was recognised when he received an MBE in 2009 for Services to Education.

Ian alongside his wife Rosalind. Image: June McKay.

In his later years, Ian faced many health struggles including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

This resulted in him spending much of this time in Havencourt Care Home in Stonehaven.

Ian passed away on September 4 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in the year before his death.

Ian Shand: Arduthie primary legend passes away

Ian’s wife Rosalind, 79, said “Ian was a loving and caring husband.

“He always put others first.

“He was my best friend, my soulmate and he will always be in my heart and I will love him forever.”

Sister-in-law June McKay said “Although he was my brother-in-law he was more like a brother to me.

“He would do anything for anyone, always getting stuck in.

“If there was ever a wee one looking sad in the playground, Ian always knew how to cheer them up.

“Even now if Rosalind is out there will be people that come up to her and ask ‘How is Mr Shand doing?’

“I think he found his calling at Arduthie.

“He told me at one time during an assembly the kids were asked who runs the school and they all said ‘Mr. Shand!’

The early life of Mr Shand

Ian was born January 13, 1944, at Haddo House which became a maternity hospital during the war.

One of 11 children born to George Shand and Rebecca Mary, Ian had 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

George worked as a farm servant in the surrounding areas of Stonehaven, while Rebecca was a housewife.

Jobs as a butcher and confectioner in Stonehaven

Long before his time at Arduthie, Ian’s first job was at Steven’s, a butcher in Stonehaven, where he would cycle from Kinefff.

Working at the butcher meant that he got a choice of different joints of meat to take home to his large family on a Sunday.

Following on from his time at the Steven’s, he worked at a local confectioner.

Ian loved this and had gained the skills to make it a career, however the confectioner closed down shortly after.

In 1965 Ian joined the Royal Navy, with his first post at Lossiemouth on the Ark Royal.

Ian (centre) alongside sisters-in-law Kathleen (left) and June (right). Image: June McKay.
Ian Shand: Much-loved janitor and community stalwart

Once his time in the Navy was over he learned a couple of trades including joinery, before joining Arduthie Primary as a janitor.

Ian kept busy in his retirement joining the Men’s Shed and volunteering at the Tolbooth Museum.

A keen gardener, Ian always made sure his garden caught the eye of those passing.

Ian and Rosalind were also kept busy by their west highland terrier Bobby, another much-loved family member.

Ian loved his garden and their Westie Bobby. Image: June McKay.
MBE pride for Ian

According to June, her brother-in-law was surprised and proud when he became an MBE in 2009.

She said: “He took great pride in his work, and it was so lovely to see him rewarded with the MBE.”

“He felt like he was just a normal guy so he was over the moon with the whole experience.

“I think he was dumbfounded about receiving the award.

Speaking to BBC at the time, Ian said: “I never thought this sort of thing would happen to me.

“The kids were magic, they were always very polite to me and I was polite to them.

“I think it’s only now, with this award, I realise how much I was appreciated at the school.”

Ian Shand’s final years

Following his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in 2018, and Parkinson’s’ shortly after as well, Ian’s health further deteriorated in the years following.

Last year Ian ended up in ARI, and it was determined he couldn’t live at home anymore.

Ian was reunited with his brother Ally at Havencourt Care Home. Image: June McKay.

He was then moved to Havencourt Care Home in Stonehaven.

There, he was reunited with his last surviving brother Ally, who is also a resident at the home.

June said: “The care Ian received in the home was above and beyond.”

Ian was someone who loved a laugh, and a figure that will be remembered by many of the community of Stonehaven.

