The life of Mr Shand: Tributes to Stonehaven janitor who ‘always put others first’

The family of a much-loved Stonehaven janitor, have paid tribute following his death at the age of 80.

Ian Shand will be remembered by generations of pupils after working at Arduthie Primary School for 30 years.

Those closest to him described him as a family man who would do anything for anyone.

Despite Ian and his wife Rosalind never having children of their own, he played a role in many youngsters’ early lives.

This was recognised when he received an MBE in 2009 for Services to Education.

In his later years, Ian faced many health struggles including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

This resulted in him spending much of this time in Havencourt Care Home in Stonehaven.

Ian passed away on September 4 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in the year before his death.

Ian Shand: Arduthie primary legend passes away

Ian’s wife Rosalind, 79, said “Ian was a loving and caring husband.

“He always put others first.

“He was my best friend, my soulmate and he will always be in my heart and I will love him forever.”

Sister-in-law June McKay said “Although he was my brother-in-law he was more like a brother to me.

“He would do anything for anyone, always getting stuck in.

“If there was ever a wee one looking sad in the playground, Ian always knew how to cheer them up.

“Even now if Rosalind is out there will be people that come up to her and ask ‘How is Mr Shand doing?’

“I think he found his calling at Arduthie.

“He told me at one time during an assembly the kids were asked who runs the school and they all said ‘Mr. Shand!’

The early life of Mr Shand

Ian was born January 13, 1944, at Haddo House which became a maternity hospital during the war.

One of 11 children born to George Shand and Rebecca Mary, Ian had 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

George worked as a farm servant in the surrounding areas of Stonehaven, while Rebecca was a housewife.

Jobs as a butcher and confectioner in Stonehaven

Long before his time at Arduthie, Ian’s first job was at Steven’s, a butcher in Stonehaven, where he would cycle from Kinefff.

Working at the butcher meant that he got a choice of different joints of meat to take home to his large family on a Sunday.

Following on from his time at the Steven’s, he worked at a local confectioner.

Ian loved this and had gained the skills to make it a career, however the confectioner closed down shortly after.

In 1965 Ian joined the Royal Navy, with his first post at Lossiemouth on the Ark Royal.

Ian Shand: Much-loved janitor and community stalwart

Once his time in the Navy was over he learned a couple of trades including joinery, before joining Arduthie Primary as a janitor.

Ian kept busy in his retirement joining the Men’s Shed and volunteering at the Tolbooth Museum.

A keen gardener, Ian always made sure his garden caught the eye of those passing.

Ian and Rosalind were also kept busy by their west highland terrier Bobby, another much-loved family member.

MBE pride for Ian

According to June, her brother-in-law was surprised and proud when he became an MBE in 2009.

She said: “He took great pride in his work, and it was so lovely to see him rewarded with the MBE.”

“He felt like he was just a normal guy so he was over the moon with the whole experience.

“I think he was dumbfounded about receiving the award.

Speaking to BBC at the time, Ian said: “I never thought this sort of thing would happen to me.

“The kids were magic, they were always very polite to me and I was polite to them.

“I think it’s only now, with this award, I realise how much I was appreciated at the school.”

Ian Shand’s final years

Following his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in 2018, and Parkinson’s’ shortly after as well, Ian’s health further deteriorated in the years following.

Last year Ian ended up in ARI, and it was determined he couldn’t live at home anymore.

He was then moved to Havencourt Care Home in Stonehaven.

There, he was reunited with his last surviving brother Ally, who is also a resident at the home.

June said: “The care Ian received in the home was above and beyond.”

Ian was someone who loved a laugh, and a figure that will be remembered by many of the community of Stonehaven.