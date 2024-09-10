Castleton Farm tour: Owners hit back over accusation of ‘cramped’ living conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castleton Farm tour: Owners hit back over accusation of ‘cramped’ living conditions

The Press and Journal visited the fruit farm to find out what it is really like to work and live on the site.

Ross and Anna have hit out at the "misleading" report. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Ross and Anna have hit out at the "misleading" report. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

A Laurencekirk fruit farm accused of housing workers in “overcrowded and undignified” conditions has blasted the claims against them.

Castleton Farm, in South Aberdeenshire, was last week bombarded with “spiteful and mean” online comments following the airing of an STV News programme.

The report produced by ITV News alleged that temporary workers at Castleton Farm were jammed into “tiny” caravans with “barely any room to move”.

Castleton Farm has hit back at the claims. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

It also claimed that married couple and farm owners Ross and Anna Mitchell, both 43, were ripping off their workforce by charging up to £1,200 per caravan.

It led to John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland, calling out the conditions as “totally unacceptable” on national television.

Now, speaking to the Press and Journal, Ross and Anna have hit out at the report – labelling it “misleading”.

They also say “keyboard warriors” have harassed them and their family online.

‘Scum of the Earth’ jabs hurt Ross and Anna

Ross said: “It has been a very difficult time for us.

“One of the hardest things to see for us was our colleagues and workers be affected.

“Their hard work and dedication that they put into this, they couldn’t understand why we were being picked on essentially.

The accommodation site. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“But on the flip side of that, the support that we have had from our customers and partners has been overwhelming, and we are grateful for that.”

Anna said: “The keyboard warriors were also out in force, which was hard.

“As soon as that news programme aired, the emails started coming through to us, with really spiteful comments and accusations.

“There were also really horrible things put on our Facebook page for the farm shop.

“When you are getting emails calling you ‘the scum of the earth’ – it hurts.”

The living room in a Castleton caravan. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

The duo were also caught off guard by First Minster John Swinney’s comments.

In a press conference, he commented that the pictures shown to him of the caravans looked “unacceptable” and troubling”.

Ross and Anna have invited Mr. Swinney to see the farm.

Ross said: “We were obviously outraged by his comments,

“We reached out immediately to him and his office, and we have invited him on to the farm so he can see the conditions for himself.”

We take tour of Castleton Farm

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Ross said he, Anna and the business have “nothing to hide”.

The pair today took the P&J on a tour around the workers’ accommodations to see what working and living at Castleton is really like.

We were given a tour of the accommodation site – which includes both caravans and chalets.

The bedroom. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Ross confirmed that Castleton, has plans to fully convert the site into chalets one day, with “five to eight” being converted per year – with £1 million already invested.

Around half of the workers are based in the caravans.

He added that caravans are only in use in farming peak season, which takes place in the summer months where most of the fruit picking gets done.

We were given full access to both accommodation types and allowed to take photographs.

Another bedroom within one of the caravans. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Inside the caravans, space was undeniably at a premium, but workers also had a double bedroom, kitchen space, living room and a bathroom.

Furniture was admittedly aged, but in good condition.

However, the chalets provide more space with two equal-size bedrooms and are more fit for workers all year round.

Accusations levelled at Castleton Farm

They also responded to the accusations levelled against them.

They have denied all allegations of overcrowding at the farm, and say that conditions are more than acceptable for workers.

“Average occupancy rate of the accommodation in the peak months is 2.9 – that is not crammed in at all,” Ross continued.

“We deny any accusation of overcrowding completely. Nobody has come to us with these complaints before.”

The chalets offer more space to residents. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

The report also detailed “old and worn” furnishings, but Ross hit back saying all damaged furniture – if reported – will be replaced.

“In terms of worn-down and old furniture, if that is brought to our attention then we will replace that straight away.

“Those ones in the video were replaced right away.”

Ross also addressed claims that the couple charge a £100 cleaning fee, if the property was found unkempt.

Ross said: “I have no idea where that came from. That is completely untrue.”

Weekly checks are also carried out they say, which audits health and safety and checks smoke alarms.

Castleton Farm houses seasonal workers on-site.

Caravan price out of Castleton’s control

The pair also answered questions related to their ‘rip off’ prices.

They explained further how accommodation prices are outwith their control.

Ross said: “The price structure for seasonal workers is set by both National Minimum Wage and the Scottish Agricultural Wage Board.

“We do not set the price. The price per person ends up at £69.93 per week.

“This bill includes heating, hot water, central heating, gas electricity, waste management and entertainment, shopping trips and WiFi. It’s all included.”

Anna added: “We have no say in the price. It is the same for every farm in the country.”

‘If workers weren’t happy, they wouldn’t come back’

Ross continued: Our business is based around our workforce, if we do not have workers then we do not have a business.

“Our returnee rate is essential because these are people who need less training, they can just turn up and they know their job.

“We are the only farm in Scotland to have central heating and hot water pumped to each caravan.

“We think our 73% returnee rate is a testament to that.

“If these workers weren’t happy then I think they wouldn’t return.”

A spokesman for ITN said: “We stand by our report.”

