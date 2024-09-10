Don Cowie says Ross County will do all they can to help Josh Nisbet gain more caps for Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie says Ross County will do all they can to help Josh Nisbet gain more caps for Australia

The midfielder, who recently joined the Staggies, has added one more Aussie cap in a World Cup qualifier this week.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Don Cowie will help new Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet do all he can to make the breakthrough into the Australia starting line-up.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Highlanders last month, didn’t play in the Aussies’ 1-0 defeat to Bahrain last Thursday, but came off the bench in the 0-0 draw in Indonesia on Tuesday in two World Cup qualifying campaign ties.

The 5ft 3in player joined County on three-year deal after winning the A-League player of the year in a treble-winning campaign with the Central Coast Mariners.

‘We will try to give him that platform’

Manager Cowie, who earned 10 caps as a Scotland midfielder, knows what it feels like to represent your country.

Josh Nisbet will be looking to make his third Ross County appearance against Dundee this weekend. Image: SNS.

And, despite the air miles clocking up, he’s determined to see Nisbet press for more matches for Australia – even if it means flying around the globe to achieve it.

He said: “I was delighted to sign Josh, an international player.

“He has got to this point in his career by working extremely hard. Josh worked hard to break into the national team and has only done it in the last year.

“He’s not going to give up that opportunity when it comes along.

“He understands where he is in terms of trying to break into their starting team as well, he’s been on the bench for a few games.

“It is part of him going through that process of trying to really break into the team, on a consistent basis and he’s in the process of trying to do that.

“We’ll work with him, help him and try to give him that platform.”

‘Joy’ when called up for your country

Although being away with Australia means Nisbet, now with three caps to his name, has barely been in the Highlands yet, Cowie believes the benefits are too hard to ignore.

He said: “There was maybe the possibility he wasn’t going to go for this camp. That might have helped him settle within the area.

“But at the same time, you can never take away the joy of being called up to your national team.

“We knew while signing Josh that there was a possibility of that happening. We’re absolutely delighted he is away with the Socceroos and it is just part of the process.

“In general, it can only be a good thing that he is picked to play for his national team.”

Josh Nisbet in action against Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS

Recovery key ahead of Dundee match

County, who have two points from their opening four Premiership games, host sixth-placed and unbeaten Dundee this weekend.

The Dingwall team went into the break on the back of a last-gasp 1-0 home defeat to Aberdeen, which followed a 6-0 thumping against Rangers in Glasgow, in which Nisbet made his Staggies debut.

Cowie will assess how the player is after his substitute appearance in Indonesia on Tuesday before deciding on how much involvement he can have against the Dark Blues on Saturday.

He added: “We haven’t seen Josh since the Aberdeen game.

“He arrives back in Inverness on Wednesday night. We will see how he is after his game in Indonesia.

“We will see how he recovers from that. It’s a lot of travelling.”

Dylan Smith in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Smith builds up national experience

County defender Dylan Smith was also in international duty over the break as he featured in Scotland under-19s’ friendly wins against Azerbaijan and Faroe Islands and the 2-2 draw with Netherlands, with all three games in Spain.

The 18-year-old has been working his way back from a long-term recurring ankle injury.

His only first-team appearance for the Staggies so far this term was in the 2-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Raith Rovers in July, while he also played in the recent North of Scotland Cup defeat at Brora Rangers.

Cowie praised Smith for continue to rack up valuable experience wearing the navy blue of Scotland.

He said: “I am delighted for Dylan. He’s not had a lot of football. It has been a challenging 12-18 months in terms of injuries.

“For him to go away with Scotland is really important. They had a fantastic result against the Netherlands on Monday. That can only be good.

“Having one of our own, who has come through the academy, getting that recognition bodes well. It is about progressing and improving that.”

More from Ross County

Ross County first team coach Paul Cowie. Image: SNS
Paul Cowie says Ross County management have key role in developing young talent
Ross County fans during the play-off victory over Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Ross County Fans' Panel: The August assessment
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County squad depth underlined against Aberdeen
Kacper Lopata in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County's Kacper Lopata reveals his Poland ambition
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and talking points following cruel late defeat to Aberdeen
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Connall Ewan on his loan move from Ross County to Caley Thistle
Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Josh Nisbet aiming to silence doubters at Ross County
Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Transfer deadline day latest as Jayden Richardson leaves Aberdeen and Caley Thistle sign Man…
Will striker Kevin Nisbet, centre, start for Aberdeen at Ross County?
Ross County v Aberdeen: If Kevin Nisbet starts... who drops out? Plus, Dons Score…
Kacper Lopata. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County bolster defence as Don Cowie provides Ricki Lamie update

Conversation