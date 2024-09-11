Railway line reopens between Aberdeen and Dundee after ‘possible track defect’

The railway line between Aberdeen and Dundee has reopened after safety inspections.

Trains faced “major disruption” on Wednesday after a possible track defect was discovered at Inverkeilor, between Arbroath and Montrose.

ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Montrose, Edinburgh, and Glasgow Queen Street, as well as LNER trains from Aberdeen to Leeds and London, were affected.

A post on X by Network Rail confirmed the line reopened at around 12.30pm.

It said: “Good news from Inverkeilor – we’ve inspected the line and it’s safe to reopen. If you’re on a train in the area, it’ll be getting on the move shortly, if not already.”

Passengers could use tickets on Stagecoach buses between Dundee and Arbroath and on CityLink services from Dundee to Aberdeen during the closure.