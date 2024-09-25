Two pensioners struck by van outside Lang Stracht shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two pensioners struck by van outside Lang Stracht shopping centre

The men, aged 71 and 68, have been taken to hospital.

By Graham Fleming & Jamie Sinclair
The area is still cordoned off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The area is still cordoned off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Two pensioners have been taken to hospital after they were knocked down by a vehicle outside an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Police rushed to the Lang Stracht shop centre at Summerhill Court at around 12.40pm today after reports of two men, aged 71 and 68, being injured.

Witnesses told of their shock after seeing the pair sustain injuries to their heads, with blood visible.

The road has yet to reopen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The area has since been cordoned off with a large police presence.

Police confirmed that a vehicle crashed into them on the pavement outside the Domino’s Pizza branch facing the Lang Stracht.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after, with paramedics transporting them to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A white van remains at the scene of the incident which is sealed off with police tape.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Wednesday, September 25, we were called to a report of a car crashing into two male pedestrians on Summerhill Court, Aberdeen.

Two were taken to hospital. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
There has been a heavy police presence at Lang Stracht. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrians, aged 71 and 68, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“There are no other reported injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Businesses tell of Lang Stracht crash shock

Businesses in the Lang Stracht Shopping Centre told of their shock following the incident.

A local shopkeeper wished the two involved well in hospital as he spoke to The Press and Journal.

“It was outside the tunnel at the Lang Stracht side of the centre,” he said.

Two elderly men have been knocked down. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I’ve been told it was a van that had knocked someone down. I have no idea how they are, I just know that someone got hurt. Hopefully they are okay.

A nearby shopper who claims to have seen the victims, was left shocked after seeing the pair knocked to ground.

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Playing football will be one of the things Adam "will miss the most", say family. Image: Facebook
Young Banff goalkeeper injured in crash turns 18 in hospital - as family thank…
McNasty's on Summer Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Man loses job for attacking colleague on work night out - and he can't…
The former Laurencekirk drill hall could become a family home. Image: Google Street View
Crumbling Laurencekirk drill hall 'in extremely bad state' could be turned into home
Teen crook Patrick Harty, 19. Image: West Yorkshire Police.
Teen crook on the run from prison has links to Aberdeen
Councillor Nurul Hoque Ali celebrating.
Viral moment oil worker and politician joyfully reacts to GB Energy Aberdeen decision
Emergency response at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: New details reveal water supply issues hampered firefighters at Stoneywood Mill blaze
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Temporary closure' of Beach Boulevard will be in place until new parks are completed…
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding yob vowed to stab and 'eat' police in Aberdeen
Aberdonian Jenna Innes had the audience eating out the palm of her hand as she took to the stage in the lead role of Heathers The Musical.
Review: Aberdeen actress steals the show as Heathers the Musical comes to town
Muirden Farm at Turriff.
Turriff farm saved from ruin after blaze at industrial chicken shed

Conversation