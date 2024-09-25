Two pensioners struck by van outside Lang Stracht shopping centre

Two pensioners have been taken to hospital after they were knocked down by a vehicle outside an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Police rushed to the Lang Stracht shop centre at Summerhill Court at around 12.40pm today after reports of two men, aged 71 and 68, being injured.

Witnesses told of their shock after seeing the pair sustain injuries to their heads, with blood visible.

The area has since been cordoned off with a large police presence.

Police confirmed that a vehicle crashed into them on the pavement outside the Domino’s Pizza branch facing the Lang Stracht.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after, with paramedics transporting them to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A white van remains at the scene of the incident which is sealed off with police tape.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Wednesday, September 25, we were called to a report of a car crashing into two male pedestrians on Summerhill Court, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrians, aged 71 and 68, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“There are no other reported injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Businesses tell of Lang Stracht crash shock

Businesses in the Lang Stracht Shopping Centre told of their shock following the incident.

A local shopkeeper wished the two involved well in hospital as he spoke to The Press and Journal.

“It was outside the tunnel at the Lang Stracht side of the centre,” he said.

“I’ve been told it was a van that had knocked someone down. I have no idea how they are, I just know that someone got hurt. Hopefully they are okay.

A nearby shopper who claims to have seen the victims, was left shocked after seeing the pair knocked to ground.