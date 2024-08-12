Concerns it ‘could be the wrong time’ for council to sell Lang Stracht land that Lidl ‘wants to buy’

Lidl may be famous for its bargain buys, but there are concerns that Aberdeen City Council could be losing out on a fortune by selling a Lang Stracht site to the chain at a discount rate.

The Press and Journal recently confirmed longstanding suspicions that the German retailer was keen to relocate its Mastrick branch.

Despite upgrading it to the tune of £500,000 last year, Lidl appears eager to move from its current spot to the huge patch of empty land next door.

And their preference is to purchase the plot.

This site was home to Aberdeen Journals for almost 50 years, before the firm moved into the city centre in 2018.

The empty newspaper offices were torn down in 2021, and the site has been left vacant ever since.

What’s the latest on Lang Stracht Lidl limbo?

However, it has emerged that the plot of land has been the subject of intense talks between Lidl and Aberdeen City Council for years now.

The supermarket told us that it remains “committed” to building a new store there.

Aberdeen City Council’s finance committee has now voted to look into offloading the Common Good site for a profit.

But some concerns were raised.

But would land be ‘Lidl in price’?

During the talks, officials confirmed that Lidl wants to purchase the site.

Conservative councillor Richard Brooks warned that the cash-strapped local authority could be shooting themselves in the foot by selling the plot to Lidl.

At least, at this point in time, he called for it to be leased out.

He said: “This is the wrong time to be selling. There is a very low market rate.

“Is it not be better to hang on, and sell when the market rate is better, or instead insist on leasing it?”

What was agreed?

Addressing Mr Brooks at the meeting, chief finance officer Jonathan Belford stressed that both options would be examined “to determine best value”.

And finance convener Alex McLellan said that, as it is Common Good land, the authority would be obliged to seek the best deal for it.

The councillors ultimately agreed to seek offers of purchase or a long lease on the spot.

A report will be brought back to the same committee.

