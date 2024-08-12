Concerns it ‘could be the wrong time’ for council to sell Lang Stracht land that Lidl ‘wants to buy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concerns it ‘could be the wrong time’ for council to sell Lang Stracht land that Lidl ‘wants to buy’

The former home of Aberdeen Journals in Mastrick has been left in limbo as talks between the council and Lidl continue...

By Ben Hendry
The Lang Stracht Lidl.
The Lang Stracht Lidl. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lidl may be famous for its bargain buys, but there are concerns that Aberdeen City Council could be losing out on a fortune by selling a Lang Stracht site to the chain at a discount rate.

The Press and Journal recently confirmed longstanding suspicions that the German retailer was keen to relocate its Mastrick branch.

Despite upgrading it to the tune of £500,000 last year, Lidl appears eager to move from its current spot to the huge patch of empty land next door.

And their preference is to purchase the plot.

The empty Lang Stracht spot next to the Lidl. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This site was home to Aberdeen Journals for almost 50 years, before the firm moved into the city centre in 2018.

The empty newspaper offices were torn down in 2021, and the site has been left vacant ever since.

What’s the latest on Lang Stracht Lidl limbo?

However, it has emerged that the plot of land has been the subject of intense talks between Lidl and Aberdeen City Council for years now.

The supermarket told us that it remains “committed” to building a new store there.

Aberdeen City Council’s finance committee has now voted to look into offloading the Common Good site for a profit.

But some concerns were raised.

The current Lidl with the space beside it. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But would land be ‘Lidl in price’?

During the talks, officials confirmed that Lidl wants to purchase the site.

Conservative councillor Richard Brooks warned that the cash-strapped local authority could be shooting themselves in the foot by selling the plot to Lidl.

At least, at this point in time, he called for it to be leased out.

He said: “This is the wrong time to be selling. There is a very low market rate.

“Is it not be better to hang on, and sell when the market rate is better, or instead insist on leasing it?”

What was agreed?

Addressing Mr Brooks at the meeting, chief finance officer Jonathan Belford stressed that both options would be examined “to determine best value”.

And finance convener Alex McLellan said that, as it is Common Good land, the authority would be obliged to seek the best deal for it.

The councillors ultimately agreed to seek offers of purchase or a long lease on the spot.

A report will be brought back to the same committee.

Read more on the Lang Stracht limbo here:

Revealed: Lidl wants to buy huge Lang Stracht site next door after Aberdeen Journals offices demolished

