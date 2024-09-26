Vovem forced to close ‘until further notice’ after ‘devastating’ fire rips through kitchen

A popular Aberdeen restaurant has had to shut its doors after a fire tore through the building.

Vovem has updated customers of its current status after the blaze caused “devastating damage” to the kitchen.

Staff had to flee as flames engulfed the back section of the building today, and emergency crews raced to the scene.

Thick black smoke could be seen across the city, with neighbouring businesses also forced to evacuate.

Dozens of firefighters worked to bring the flames under control.

Vovem bosses said: “Following a major incident, whereby thankfully all of our team were successfully evacuated, we are sad to inform our customers that we are closed for business until further notice.

“Due to the devastating damage to our venue, our team is working closely with the relevant parties.

“Please be patient whilst our management team works through our bookings and they will be in touch in due course.

“Thank you for your understanding at this time and we hope to bring you some positive news soon.”

Vovem is a popular spot in the city centre known for its steak, extensive wine list, and cocktails.

Due to the incident, Union Row, Summer Street and part of Union Street were cordoned off by police.

But all roads have now reopened.

One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but it’s unknown what injuries they sustained.

It is also unknown how long Vovem will remain closed as the fire destroyed most of the kitchen area.

It’s understood the front-of-house area was untouched.