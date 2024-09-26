Caley Thistle hope to add new forward in time for Stenhousemuir match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle hope to add new forward in time for Stenhousemuir match

Caley Jags are homing in on a loan target - however there will be no deal for former Rangers youngster James Graham.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson hopes to add a new striker in time for Saturday’s League One visit of Stenhousemuir.

Earlier this week, Ferguson spoke of how he faced competition from clubs in the Championship in his efforts to land a forward on loan from another Scottish club.

The Inverness boss had feared he may miss out on his target, given the opportunity to play at a higher level.

Ferguson now has renewed hope he can finalise a deal with the Caley Jags boss hoping the guarantee of a regular starting berth will be enough to lure the player to the Highlands.

He said: “We’ve been in negotiations for quite a long time now.

“We’re hoping he is going to pick Inverness.

“He is a very good player and he will get game-time here.

“That’s why we’re hopefully ahead of the rest in that we’re going to make sure he gets into our team, and he’ll start the games.

“We’re getting closer and we’re hoping to get it done, if we can, and he’ll come in for the weekend.”

No deal for Graham – as Ferguson looks to improve goal tally

Caley Jags had also handed a trial to Lewis-born forward James Graham, who is a free agent after leaving Rangers in the summer.

Although 20-year-old Graham spent a short time training with the Highlanders, Ferguson says Caley Jags will not be pursuing a deal.

James Graham in action for Rangers’ youth team. Image: SNS

The move to bolster Inverness’ frontline has come as a result of Ferguson’s desire to improve his side’s goalscoring tally.

Caley Thistle have netted six goals, conceding the same number, from their opening seven matches in League One.

While he remains content with Inverness’ defensive record, Ferguson is looking for a greater cutting edge in their efforts to turn draws into wins.

He added: “I think we had one of the best defensive records in the Championship last year.

“We’re building another good defensive record this season.

“Last year we had a plus goal difference yet ended up going down out of the division.

James Nolan celebrates with Charlie Gilmour after netting against Cove Rangers. Image: Peter Paul.

“We don’t lose games often. We’ve lost 10 in the league I think since I’ve been here.

“But we need to win games and the only way we’ll do that is by sticking the ball in the net.

“Our defence has been magnificent in my time, with a lot of clean sheets. We were reasonably all right in goals scored last season, but we’re not there yet this year.

“That can all change on Saturday. It is a very tight league, with not a lot of points in it either way.

“We can be better in the final third and that’s what we’re looking to be on Saturday.”

Caley Jags to come up against former Toffees’ team-mate

Ferguson will come up against a former team-mate in the form of Stenny boss Gary Naysmith – with the pair having played together for Everton in the English Premier League in the early part of the millennium.

Gary Naysmith in action for Everton against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in 2006, in Russell Anderson’s testimonial match. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

Ferguson added: “He was a very good player. He came down to Everton and he was a good full-back, committed.

“I think he has done well in his coaching and had quite a few jobs at quite a young age.

“It will be nice to see him at the weekend.”

