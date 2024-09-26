Crews battle major blaze as Vovem kitchen catches fire in Aberdeen city centre

Emergency services have rushed to Union Row to battle a fire.

Firefighters and police raced to the scene, at the back of Vovem restaurant, at around 12pm today.

Officers can be seen at the front of the building on Union Street while fire crews battle the blaze at the rear on Union Row.

A height appliance is being used to blast water over the building.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have dispatched their special operations team to the scene.

Closures are in place on Union Street, Summer Street, Union Wynd and Little Chapel Street.

Staff at the neighbouring clothing shop, Signature, have been evacuated.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service were called to the scene at 11.46am and have sent six appliances and a height appliance.

One witness said he was at Cafe 100 near Willowback Road and could still see the smoke.

“I turned onto Union Street and there was just white smoke everywhere,” he said.

“With all the smoke, I thought there was three buildings were on fire.

“I hope the place is okay – it’s a nice little business.”

Public asked to ‘avoid the area’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are in attendance on Union Street in Aberdeen following reports of a fire around 11.55am.

“Closures are in place on Union Street, Summer Street, Union Wynd and Little Chapel Street.

“The public is asked to avoid the area.”

