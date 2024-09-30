New Aberdeen fireworks shop to sell ‘biggest rockets in the UK’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Aberdeen fireworks shop to sell ‘biggest rockets in the UK’

NJE Fireworks - which opens this week - is also selling 'low noise' fireworks to help keep neighbours onside.

By Graham Fleming
Owner Norman has a huge range of fireworks for sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Owner Norman has a huge range of fireworks for sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A fireworks shop set to open in Aberdeen this week claims to sell the “biggest rockets” in the United Kingdom.

NJE Fireworks will open its doors on George Street this Thursday – advertising that it has “the best fireworks that money can buy in the UK”.

Owner Norman Donald, 55, says that traditional fare like sparklers, multi-shot cakes, compound cakes, Roman candles and Catherine wheels are all on sale.

But – standing above the rest –  is the ‘Monster’ rocket.

With the legal limit of 180 grams of gunpowder loaded into it, Norman claims they are one of only a few stores across the country stocking such firepower.

Norman’s biggest rockets pack up to 180 grams of gunpowder. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said he can’t wait to get going again for firework season.

He added: “The biggest tubes that you can get for fireworks are 30 millimetres, and we stock them.

“Obviously, you are going to get really big effects from them. They are that good they get used in some of the professional shows.

“These are the biggest ones that you can buy legally over here.”

Aberdeen’s NJE fireworks ready to get going again

NJE Fireworks has been operating for more than eight years, but the shop is only open from September until Hogmanay.

Norman said: “We are really looking forward to opening up, hopefully it’s another busy year. We seem to be getting busier and busier as times goes on which is good.

NJE Fireworks is open fully from Thursday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I’ve been in business nearly 10 years now, I’ve always had a love of fireworks.

“We have a licence to sell fireworks all year round, but it’s only worth it being open full time in this time of year.

“We sell a lot to enthusiasts in the area as we don’t sell the ones that supermarkets do – they are not as good quality. We like to give them a good bang for their buck.”

Low noise fireworks proving popular in Aberdeen

Norman also revealed a heavy demand for “low-noise” fireworks this year.

He said despite their being “no such thing as a silent fireworks”, the quieter variant has proved popular with those wishing to keep their neighbours onside.

“There is a lot of media out there saying there are silent fireworks but that is completely false. They don’t exist,” he continued.

“We sell low-noise ones and they can range from between 50 to 80 decibels, whereas normal ones can go up to about 120 decibels.

“They are getting more and more popular which is a good thing in my opinion.

“I’ve had a few clients switch to the low-noise alternative for firework shows and they’ve not had any complaints.”

A whole host of firework products are on sale from Thursday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Norman also takes steps to remind his customers of the law and is always on hand for safety advice as well.

He added: “We always remind customers of the law because it’s important.

“Fireworks can and will have a negative effect on people – if you’ve got someone setting them off on the street it’s going to upset others.

“You don’t want to get your customer into trouble if you can avoid it. We always ask people who buy them to be courteous and let your neighbours know.”

Conversation