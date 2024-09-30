New Aberdeen fireworks shop to sell ‘biggest rockets in the UK’

A fireworks shop set to open in Aberdeen this week claims to sell the “biggest rockets” in the United Kingdom.

NJE Fireworks will open its doors on George Street this Thursday – advertising that it has “the best fireworks that money can buy in the UK”.

Owner Norman Donald, 55, says that traditional fare like sparklers, multi-shot cakes, compound cakes, Roman candles and Catherine wheels are all on sale.

But – standing above the rest – is the ‘Monster’ rocket.

With the legal limit of 180 grams of gunpowder loaded into it, Norman claims they are one of only a few stores across the country stocking such firepower.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said he can’t wait to get going again for firework season.

He added: “The biggest tubes that you can get for fireworks are 30 millimetres, and we stock them.

“Obviously, you are going to get really big effects from them. They are that good they get used in some of the professional shows.

“These are the biggest ones that you can buy legally over here.”

Aberdeen’s NJE fireworks ready to get going again

NJE Fireworks has been operating for more than eight years, but the shop is only open from September until Hogmanay.

Norman said: “We are really looking forward to opening up, hopefully it’s another busy year. We seem to be getting busier and busier as times goes on which is good.

“I’ve been in business nearly 10 years now, I’ve always had a love of fireworks.

“We have a licence to sell fireworks all year round, but it’s only worth it being open full time in this time of year.

“We sell a lot to enthusiasts in the area as we don’t sell the ones that supermarkets do – they are not as good quality. We like to give them a good bang for their buck.”

Low noise fireworks proving popular in Aberdeen

Norman also revealed a heavy demand for “low-noise” fireworks this year.

He said despite their being “no such thing as a silent fireworks”, the quieter variant has proved popular with those wishing to keep their neighbours onside.

“There is a lot of media out there saying there are silent fireworks but that is completely false. They don’t exist,” he continued.

“We sell low-noise ones and they can range from between 50 to 80 decibels, whereas normal ones can go up to about 120 decibels.

“They are getting more and more popular which is a good thing in my opinion.

“I’ve had a few clients switch to the low-noise alternative for firework shows and they’ve not had any complaints.”

Norman also takes steps to remind his customers of the law and is always on hand for safety advice as well.

He added: “We always remind customers of the law because it’s important.

“Fireworks can and will have a negative effect on people – if you’ve got someone setting them off on the street it’s going to upset others.

“You don’t want to get your customer into trouble if you can avoid it. We always ask people who buy them to be courteous and let your neighbours know.”