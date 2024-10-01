Nescol Graduations: Full list of students graduating in Aberdeen today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nescol Graduations: Full list of students graduating in Aberdeen today

More students will be graduating from college - congratulations!

By Ashleigh Barbour
The latest NesCol graduations will take place at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
The latest NesCol graduations will take place at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick

College students in Aberdeen will be graduating and celebrating today.

North East Scotland College’s latest graduation ceremonies of 2024 will be held at Aberdeen’s Music Hall, recognising the achievements of students and modern apprentices who completed their qualifications at the Aberdeen Altens and Aberdeen City campuses.

More than 250 graduates and 500 guests, staff and college partners are expected to attend across the morning and afternoon ceremonies.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “Our first ceremony of the year, held at Fraserburgh Campus on 21 September, was an inspiring occasion and a wonderful way to begin our graduation season. Attention now turns to the Music Hall, which is always a fantastic setting for such an important date on the calendar.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all those who will cross the stage to graduate and, of course, the guests who have supported them on their journey through College. It is always a team effort and graduation is an opportunity for everyone who has been part of that to join together and mark an important milestone.”

A full list of today’s graduates can be found below:

