Nescol Graduations: Full list of students graduating in Aberdeen today

College students in Aberdeen will be graduating and celebrating today.

North East Scotland College’s latest graduation ceremonies of 2024 will be held at Aberdeen’s Music Hall, recognising the achievements of students and modern apprentices who completed their qualifications at the Aberdeen Altens and Aberdeen City campuses.

More than 250 graduates and 500 guests, staff and college partners are expected to attend across the morning and afternoon ceremonies.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “Our first ceremony of the year, held at Fraserburgh Campus on 21 September, was an inspiring occasion and a wonderful way to begin our graduation season. Attention now turns to the Music Hall, which is always a fantastic setting for such an important date on the calendar.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all those who will cross the stage to graduate and, of course, the guests who have supported them on their journey through College. It is always a team effort and graduation is an opportunity for everyone who has been part of that to join together and mark an important milestone.”

A full list of today’s graduates can be found below: