Fundraiser launched as ‘fitting tribute’ to Peterhead lifeboat leader following sudden death

A fundraiser has been launched to raise money for the RNLI in honour of Jurgen Wahle – a man who had a “huge passion” for helping others.

Mr Wahle was out for dinner with colleagues when he passed away in Peterhead on September 25.

Known as Jurgs, the 51-year-old was a well-known figure in the north-east, serving with the volunteer team at Peterhead lifeboat station and as a police officer.

He most recently worked in the Criminal Justice Division, and was a “well-respected” negotiator.

In both roles, he helped save countless lives.

Following his death, tributes have been paid to an “invaluable” team member.

Now, a fundraiser has been launched by a Police Scotland colleague, to raise vital cash for Peterhead’s lifeboat station.

It comes as hundreds turned out to pay their respects to Mr Wahle today at a service at the town’s Almanythie Hall, where attendees could donate to the RNLI.

He worked alongside other brave volunteers in the lifeboat crew as the operations manager for many years.

Jurgen Wahle fundraiser is ‘a fitting tribute’

Chief Inspector Ross Reddiex has launched the fundraiser, saying: “We felt that this gesture was a fitting tribute to a great man.

“Jurgen was an active member of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and given that this was one of his huge passions, we’d like to donate all funds raised to this fantastic and life saving organisation.

“Jurgen was a fantastic officer and a true gentleman who dedicated his life to the public and saving lives.

“(He) will be sadly missed by everyone past and present who knew him.”

Following his sudden death, RNLI bases across the north-east lowered station flags to half mast and paid tribute.

The Buckie branch said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends and the wider RNLI family.

“Jurgs will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”