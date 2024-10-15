Inverness inclusive cafe XOKO faces 10th hate crime leaving owners ‘tired’

Owners of an Inverness cafe say they are ‘tired’ after being targeted for a 10th time.

Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua opened XOKO bakehouse and coffee bar three years ago, to provide a safe and inclusive place for locals and visitors alike.

The Bridge Street cafe has become a popular hotspot for its regulars, however, the business has been subject to a string of hate crimes.

On Saturday, the city-centre business was subjected to its 10th attack as staff worked inside.

The pride flag, flying outside the cafe was torn down, and the main window was spat on.

Staff took to social media today to reveal details about the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

Police have been made aware of the incident, which Tristan described as an “embarrassment for Inverness.”

‘It’s embarrassing for the city’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “It’s repetitive, it’s tiring and it’s embarrassing for the city.

“People were in the building when it happened on Saturday night but they didn’t realise.

“I realised when I came in, in the morning because I saw the flag was damaged. I went outside to clean the street and put our tables out and that’s when I saw there was spit on the windows as well.

“Last year when it was happening, there were four to five incidents just before Christmas and on Christmas day. They took the flag down and they burnt it at the door.

“We are running a business, that is all we are doing. We are selling coffee and pastries, breakfast and lunch in a warm friendly environment for everybody.”

XOKO Inverness owners thought their days of hate crimes were over

Last year, staff were issued with attack alarms over fears for their safety.

With their last attack occurring back in January, the bosses thought the days of hate crimes were over.

Now, the pair are considering what measures may be needed moving forward.

He added: “People were working here when it happened and staff have been working here when we have received abuse inside from people.

“The staff before didn’t feel safe, so all the night staff were issued with attack alarms. Is that something we have to go down again? We thought it had stopped but it hasn’t.

The incident has not dampened their spirits, with Tristan insisting a new pride flag will be erected once the existing flagpole is replaced.

He stressed that no matter how many times it’s torn down, a new one will be erected in its place.

Tristan said: “The number of times the flag has been torn down, we’ve got three times as many to replace it with because of people’s donations.

“The flag will go up again today when the new flag pole arrives and it is torn down again, another will go up.”

Investigation launched into hate crime

Officers have now launched a probe into the incident which is being treated as a “hate crime.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after police received a report of a theft and vandalism at a café in Bridge Street, Inverness.

“The incident occurred on Saturday, 12 October, 2024.

“Officers are treating the incident at a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing.”