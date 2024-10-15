Inverness inclusive cafe XOKO faces 10th hate crime leaving owners ‘tired’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness inclusive cafe XOKO faces 10th hate crime leaving owners ‘tired’

The culprits tore down their pride flag and spat at their window.

By Michelle Henderson
Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua, Ro O hEadhra and Tristan Aitchison holding a pride flag outside XOKO cafe in Inverness.
Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua, Ro O hEadhra and Tristan Aitchison holding a pride flag outside XOKO cafe in Inverness. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Owners of an Inverness cafe say they are ‘tired’ after being targeted for a 10th time.

Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua opened XOKO bakehouse and coffee bar three years ago, to provide a safe and inclusive place for locals and visitors alike.

The Bridge Street cafe has become a popular hotspot for its regulars, however, the business has been subject to a string of hate crimes.

On Saturday, the city-centre business was subjected to its 10th attack as staff worked inside.

The pride flag, flying outside the cafe was torn down, and the main window was spat on.

Staff took to social media today to reveal details about the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

Police have been made aware of the incident, which Tristan described as an “embarrassment for Inverness.”

Tristan has vowed to keep replacing the flag at XOKO in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘It’s embarrassing for the city’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “It’s repetitive, it’s tiring and it’s embarrassing for the city.

“People were in the building when it happened on Saturday night but they didn’t realise.

“I realised when I came in, in the morning because I saw the flag was damaged. I went outside to clean the street and put our tables out and that’s when I saw there was spit on the windows as well.

“Last year when it was happening, there were four to five incidents just before Christmas and on Christmas day. They took the flag down and they burnt it at the door.

“We are running a business, that is all we are doing. We are selling coffee and pastries, breakfast and lunch in a warm friendly environment for everybody.”

XOKO Inverness owners thought their days of hate crimes were over

Last year, staff were issued with attack alarms over fears for their safety.

With their last attack occurring back in January, the bosses thought the days of hate crimes were over.

Now, the pair are considering what measures may be needed moving forward.

The flag flies outside the cafe in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He added: “People were working here when it happened and staff have been working here when we have received abuse inside from people.

“The staff before didn’t feel safe, so all the night staff were issued with attack alarms. Is that something we have to go down again? We thought it had stopped but it hasn’t.

The incident has not dampened their spirits, with Tristan insisting a new pride flag will be erected once the existing flagpole is replaced.

He stressed that no matter how many times it’s torn down, a new one will be erected in its place.

Tristan said: “The number of times the flag has been torn down, we’ve got three times as many to replace it with because of people’s donations.

“The flag will go up again today when the new flag pole arrives and it is torn down again, another will go up.”

Investigation launched into hate crime

Officers have now launched a probe into the incident which is being treated as a “hate crime.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after police received a report of a theft and vandalism at a café in Bridge Street, Inverness.

“The incident occurred on Saturday, 12 October, 2024.

“Officers are treating the incident at a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Inverness

Scot Gardiner had high hopes for the Andrea Bocelli concert at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness. Image: Roddie Reid/Jason Hedges/DC Thomson/Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Scot Gardiner: The failed business ventures that left Caley Thistle reeling
Scot Gardiner had a difficult relationship with many of his Caley Thistle co-workers. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Scot Gardiner: Players and staff lift the lid on Caley Thistle's 'abrasive' former chief…
A number of former colleagues of Scot Gardiner's have criticised his leadership of Caley Thistle. Image: Roddie Reid/Sandy McCook/SNS/DC Thomson
CHAOS: The inside story of how five years of Scot Gardiner left Caley Thistle…
Three generations of family funeral business William T Fraser and Son. William Fraser, his son Martin and grand daughters Emily and Francesca . Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
William T Fraser and Son: how three generations of this family firm are changing…
Burger King sign.
Whopper of a deal: Free October holiday meals for kids at Burger King in…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Colombian coke bust and a violent man of God
Collage of Inverness and Elgin with Uber app on phone.
Uber taking bookings in Inverness and Elgin: Is firm considering a move?
3
The interactive strategy promotes Inverness as a hub of economic, social and cultural activity
A new vision: SIX big improvements that could change the face of Inverness
Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness man guilty of attempting to murder his own mother
BBC weather app glitch for Aberdeen and Peterhead
False alarm over Aberdeen hurricane as weather app glitches

Conversation