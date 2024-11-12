Westhill care worker treated herself to items on company debit card and verbally abused resident

A Westhill social care worker has been struck off after misappropriating nursing home funds and verbally abusing a resident.

Elaine Will worked as an activities coordinator at Pitcairn Nursing Home at the time of the incidents.

Ms Will who had been employed with Sanctuary Care for more than 15 years, was reported to have misappropriated funds from the nursing home and used inappropriate language to a resident during May 2022.

A recent report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has concluded that her fitness to practise is ‘impaired’ and that her registration to the SSSC register will now be removed.

Support worker stole care home funds

On or around May 6, 2022, Ms Will allegedly used her employer’s debit card to purchase personal items.

She failed to reimburse the care home, and the SSSC said that Ms Will “acted dishonestly” when she misappropriated the money.

In another occasion, on or around May 4, 2022, Ms Will raised her voice to a resident and said “what are you bi****ng about” or words to that effect.

In their reasoning, the SSSC panel said the verbal abuse caused the resident emotional upset.

Elaine showed minimal insight, regret or apology

The report showed Ms Will demonstrated minimal insight, regret or apology regarding the incidents.

Factors of concern included that she initially attempted to conceal her actions by failing to produce receipts and taking the purchased items to her home before returning to her workplace.

The SSSC explained: “You were entrusted with the debit card due to your senior position and the length of time you had worked with your employer.

“The behaviour is a breach of the trust placed in you by your employer and the SSSC.

“Although the actual sum is unknown, this type of behaviour has the potential to place the company in financial difficulty and therefore affect the funds available for people who use services.”

The SSSC imposed a removal order removing Elaine’s registration from their register.

Sanctuary Care have been approached for comment.