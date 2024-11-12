Westhill care worker treated herself to items on company debit card and verbally abused resident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Westhill care worker treated herself to items on company debit card and verbally abused resident

Elaine Will raised her voice and asked a resident "what are you bi****ng about?"

By Ena Saracevic
Elaine Will has now been struck off the register after the incidents that happened at Pitcairn Nursing Home.
A Westhill social care worker has been struck off after misappropriating nursing home funds and verbally abusing a resident.

Elaine Will worked as an activities coordinator at Pitcairn Nursing Home at the time of the incidents.

Ms Will who had been employed with Sanctuary Care for more than 15 years, was reported to have misappropriated funds from the nursing home and used inappropriate language to a resident during May 2022.

A recent report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has concluded that her fitness to practise is ‘impaired’ and that her registration to the SSSC register will now be removed.

Support worker stole care home funds

On or around May 6, 2022, Ms Will allegedly used her employer’s debit card to purchase personal items.

She failed to reimburse the care home, and the SSSC said that Ms Will “acted dishonestly” when she misappropriated the money.

The incidents happened at Pitcairn Nursing Home. Image: Google.

In another occasion, on or around May 4, 2022, Ms Will raised her voice to a resident and said “what are you bi****ng about” or words to that effect.

In their reasoning, the SSSC panel said the verbal abuse caused the resident emotional upset.

Elaine showed minimal insight, regret or apology

The report showed Ms Will demonstrated minimal insight, regret or apology regarding the incidents.

Factors of concern included that she initially attempted to conceal her actions by failing to produce receipts and taking the purchased items to her home before returning to her workplace.

The SSSC explained: “You were entrusted with the debit card due to your senior position and the length of time you had worked with your employer.

“The behaviour is a breach of the trust placed in you by your employer and the SSSC.

“Although the actual sum is unknown, this type of behaviour has the potential to place the company in financial difficulty and therefore affect the funds available for people who use services.”

The SSSC imposed a removal order removing Elaine’s registration from their register.

Sanctuary Care have been approached for comment.

