Peterculter mum ‘traumatised’ after ‘teens pelted windows with stones and broke down front door’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterculter mum ‘traumatised’ after ‘teens pelted windows with stones and broke down front door’

Police say they are investigating the incident.

By Graham Fleming
Carron said she was left "traumatised" by the attack. Image: Google
Carron said she was left "traumatised" by the attack. Image: Google

A Peterculter mum says she has been “left traumatised” after teenagers reportedly threw stones at her windows and broke down her door.

Carron Douglas, who lives in Dalmaik Crescent, said that her family home “no longer feels safe” after the accident, which took place around 10.45pm on Saturday.

After the alarming attack, she called out a group of youngsters who she believes are responsible.

She has branded them “bullies” who lack “empathy and basic human decency”.

Speaking online she has also called on nearby parents to take more care when parenting their children.

Police Scotland officer.
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Police are currently investigating the incident. Image: Shutterstock.</span></span>

She said: “To the parents of the teenagers who threw stones at my windows then kicked my front door completely off at around 10.45pm in Dalmaik Crescent last night, I am utterly traumatised.

“Your children violated our family home. It no longer feels like the safe and loving space it has always been to us.

“My family will heal over time. You, however, do not have time on your side. Your children are bullies who lack empathy and basic human decency.

“You need to have a long hard think about what kind of adults they are becoming and adapt your parenting accordingly. Their behavior is entirely on you.

“The police know who the perpetrators were so expect a visit.”

Police investigating attack after Peterculter mum traumatised

The incident has since been reported to Police Scotland who say they are investigating.

However, no arrests have been made and inquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm on Saturday, November 30, we received a report of vandalism to the door of a house on Dalmaik Crescent, Aberdeen.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation