Peterculter mum ‘traumatised’ after ‘teens pelted windows with stones and broke down front door’

A Peterculter mum says she has been “left traumatised” after teenagers reportedly threw stones at her windows and broke down her door.

Carron Douglas, who lives in Dalmaik Crescent, said that her family home “no longer feels safe” after the accident, which took place around 10.45pm on Saturday.

After the alarming attack, she called out a group of youngsters who she believes are responsible.

She has branded them “bullies” who lack “empathy and basic human decency”.

Speaking online she has also called on nearby parents to take more care when parenting their children.

She said: “To the parents of the teenagers who threw stones at my windows then kicked my front door completely off at around 10.45pm in Dalmaik Crescent last night, I am utterly traumatised.

“Your children violated our family home. It no longer feels like the safe and loving space it has always been to us.

“My family will heal over time. You, however, do not have time on your side. Your children are bullies who lack empathy and basic human decency.

“You need to have a long hard think about what kind of adults they are becoming and adapt your parenting accordingly. Their behavior is entirely on you.

“The police know who the perpetrators were so expect a visit.”

Police investigating attack after Peterculter mum traumatised

The incident has since been reported to Police Scotland who say they are investigating.

However, no arrests have been made and inquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm on Saturday, November 30, we received a report of vandalism to the door of a house on Dalmaik Crescent, Aberdeen.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”