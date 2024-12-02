Six stunningly Scottish gifts for this holiday season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Six stunningly Scottish gifts for this holiday season

Your holiday shopping is sorted with these under £50 Christmas gifts from McCalls

In partnership with McCalls
Treat yourself or someone special to some truly unforgettable gifts from McCalls.
If you’re looking for gift ideas this holiday season, look no further. McCalls Highlandwear has a wide and wonderful array of items to choose from for the best Christmas gifts yet!

Finding the perfect gift is no easy feat, but McCalls Highlandwear is trying to take some weight off your shoulders this Christmas! Their range includes some unique and lovely gifts, often with that accompanying Scottish flair.

McCalls has a varied collection, from terrific ties and sensational scarves to ornate table and drinkware, so there’s something for everyone in your life!

With multiple stores across Scotland, including their flagship Aberdeen City store, you can pop down to your local McCalls to pick out your gifts in person. But there’s no need to fear if not as you can head along to their website, where you’ll find the 2024 complete Christmas Gift Guide!

McCalls Highlandwear has so much to choose from that it was hard to select just six favourite gift ideas! But somehow, we managed! Scroll down to see our top picks from their 2024 Christmas Gift Guide.

Six Christmas gift ideas from McCalls – all under £50

Here are six simple and easy Christmas gifts from McCalls. The best part? They’re all under £50!

Stag Game and Flask Set, £42

The Stag Game and Flask Set comes complete with a set of chess pieces, a pack of cards, five dice, and a beautiful stag engraved leather hip flask, two accompanying cups and a hip flask funnel, all enclosed in a box with an intricately engraved chessboard lid.

Enjoy endless entertainment with this set. Within this chessboard engraved box lies some superb secrets!

Inside, find sculpted chess pieces, a pack of cards and five dice to ensure you’ll stay busy by playing endless games with your family and friends over the festivities. And why not share a wee dram while you do so with the beautiful stag engraved leather hip flask and accompanying cups?

Weathered MacLean of Duart Tartan Scarf, £29

This Tartan lambswool scarf, made from 100% pure lambswool, is made in Scotland at Selkirk Mill in the Scottish Borders.

Those Scottish winters are no laughing matter, so help your friends and family stay warm while donning some pure Scottish style with McCalls’ scarves. Made from 100% lambswool in Selkirk, Scotland, these scarves are soft and lightweight, meaning you’ll be able to bundle up all cosy without being weighed down by wool!

Choose from various tartans and colours to choose the perfect style for everyone.

Thistle Sword Two Piece Gift Set, £41

Treat a loved one to a polished pewter silver kilt pin and cufflinks gift set. The set comes with thistle and sword kilt pin along with matching thistle cufflinks. Complete with presentation box.

What to get the person who has everything? Well, his ornate kilt pin and cufflink set is a great idea, especially for 2025 weddings that will come sooner than you think!

While the thistle and sword kilt pin will rest beautifully upon the tartan, the matching cufflinks will be nestled away, perfect for that little bit of ornate embellishment that brings a look together! Whether they only wear the Scottish dress occasionally or like to rock about in their kilt as often as possible, this gift set is perfect for any Scotsman.

Rose & Patchouli Pamper Gift Set, £31 

The Rose & Patchouli bathing box comes with organic handmade soap, a large 500ml organic bubble bath, and a bath bomb. All neatly tucked into a natural box with a colourful sleeve.

For some, the holiday season can be stressful, so spoil someone rotten with the Pamper Gift Sets from the Highland Soap Co. This box set awaits with a luxurious array of items, including organic handmade soap, a lavish 500ml of organic bubble bath, and a bath bomb to create the most relaxing environment filled with a fantastic aroma.
Available in a range of sensational scents, these gift sets will surely be a firm favourite of whoever receives them!

Granite Pride Tartan Tie, £30

The 100% wool tie from the Pride of Scotland collection is perfect for any occasion.

Dapper up the McCalls way with their range of exclusive Pride of Scotland tartan ties. These woollen wonders are the perfect addition to any outfit to elevate it from simple to sophisticated. Whether it be for the person always in formal attire or a gift on a special occasion, a tartan tie certainly adds something appealing to a look.

Available in 15 different tartans, these ties are sure to be a thoughtful gift for someone special in your life.

Harris Tweed “Bute” Purse, £24 

The Harris Tweed “Bute” purse is an authentic Harris Tweed, issued with the famous Harris Tweed Orb Mark after inspection by the Harris Tweed Authority. The Orb mark is the United Kingdom’s oldest trademark.

These tweed purses define highland opulence and will make the inside of anyone’s bag shine! Made in authentic Harris Tweed and accompanied by the infamous Harris Tweed Orb Mark, the “Bute” purses come in three separate colours to match everyone’s sense of style.

This ensures that these purses will make the perfect addition to anyone’s collection this holiday season.

These six items are just the tip of the iceberg for gifts at McCalls Highlandwear.

Visit the McCalls website to see the Complete 2024 Christmas Gift Guide today, or visit one of their several stores scattered across Scotland!

