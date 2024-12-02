Six stunningly Scottish gifts for this holiday season

If you’re looking for gift ideas this holiday season, look no further. McCalls Highlandwear has a wide and wonderful array of items to choose from for the best Christmas gifts yet!

Finding the perfect gift is no easy feat, but McCalls Highlandwear is trying to take some weight off your shoulders this Christmas! Their range includes some unique and lovely gifts, often with that accompanying Scottish flair.

McCalls has a varied collection, from terrific ties and sensational scarves to ornate table and drinkware, so there’s something for everyone in your life!

With multiple stores across Scotland, including their flagship Aberdeen City store, you can pop down to your local McCalls to pick out your gifts in person. But there’s no need to fear if not as you can head along to their website, where you’ll find the 2024 complete Christmas Gift Guide!

McCalls Highlandwear has so much to choose from that it was hard to select just six favourite gift ideas! But somehow, we managed! Scroll down to see our top picks from their 2024 Christmas Gift Guide.

Six Christmas gift ideas from McCalls – all under £50

Enjoy endless entertainment with this set. Within this chessboard engraved box lies some superb secrets!

Inside, find sculpted chess pieces, a pack of cards and five dice to ensure you’ll stay busy by playing endless games with your family and friends over the festivities. And why not share a wee dram while you do so with the beautiful stag engraved leather hip flask and accompanying cups?

Those Scottish winters are no laughing matter, so help your friends and family stay warm while donning some pure Scottish style with McCalls’ scarves. Made from 100% lambswool in Selkirk, Scotland, these scarves are soft and lightweight, meaning you’ll be able to bundle up all cosy without being weighed down by wool!

Choose from various tartans and colours to choose the perfect style for everyone.

What to get the person who has everything? Well, his ornate kilt pin and cufflink set is a great idea, especially for 2025 weddings that will come sooner than you think!

While the thistle and sword kilt pin will rest beautifully upon the tartan, the matching cufflinks will be nestled away, perfect for that little bit of ornate embellishment that brings a look together! Whether they only wear the Scottish dress occasionally or like to rock about in their kilt as often as possible, this gift set is perfect for any Scotsman.

For some, the holiday season can be stressful, so spoil someone rotten with the Pamper Gift Sets from the Highland Soap Co. This box set awaits with a luxurious array of items, including organic handmade soap, a lavish 500ml of organic bubble bath, and a bath bomb to create the most relaxing environment filled with a fantastic aroma.

Available in a range of sensational scents, these gift sets will surely be a firm favourite of whoever receives them!

Dapper up the McCalls way with their range of exclusive Pride of Scotland tartan ties. These woollen wonders are the perfect addition to any outfit to elevate it from simple to sophisticated. Whether it be for the person always in formal attire or a gift on a special occasion, a tartan tie certainly adds something appealing to a look.

Available in 15 different tartans, these ties are sure to be a thoughtful gift for someone special in your life.

These tweed purses define highland opulence and will make the inside of anyone’s bag shine! Made in authentic Harris Tweed and accompanied by the infamous Harris Tweed Orb Mark, the “Bute” purses come in three separate colours to match everyone’s sense of style.

This ensures that these purses will make the perfect addition to anyone’s collection this holiday season.

These six items are just the tip of the iceberg for gifts at McCalls Highlandwear.

Visit the McCalls website to see the Complete 2024 Christmas Gift Guide today, or visit one of their several stores scattered across Scotland!